Highlights Manchester United missed out on signing goalkeeper Carlos Roa in 1999 because he believed the world was ending.

Roa starred at the 1998 World Cup and caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson in the process.

He went on to battle cancer but bravely recovered and resumed his playing career for a third time.

Manchester United came extremely close to signing Argentine goalkeeper Carlos Roa in 1999, but the shot-stopper rejected the move as he believed the world was going to end. The South American was lined up as a potential replacement for the legendary Peter Schmeichel.

While he may not be a player that some younger fans are familiar with, Roa was said to be one of Ferguson's priority targets in the summer of '99. The iconic Scottish boss rarely got many transfer decisions wrong, and he had earmarked the impressive 'keeper as his number one target to take the place of club icon Schmeichel.

It looked to be a match made in heaven with the Red Devils coming off the back of their historic treble in the 1998-99 campaign, while Roa was one of the most sought-after properties in the goalkeeper market after the heroics he performed one year earlier on the world stage.

Why Man United Wanted Carlos Roa

He starred at the 1998 World Cup

Having started his professional career in his homeland - initially with Racing Club and then Lanus - Roa made his big break by securing a move to Europe in 1997. He quickly rose to prominence with strong showings for the Spanish side and securing his place as Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper.

He caught the eye of many English supporters for his heroic performance against the Three Lions at the 1998 World Cup. Argentina progressed from the Round of 16 with a penalty shootout success against England as Roa famously denied David Batty from 12 yards out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Roa kept three clean sheets in only five World Cup appearances during his career.

The biggest club in the Premier League were chasing his signature only 12 months later, but the Argentine number one opted not to make the switch for a bizarre reason. Almost 25 years have passed, and it looks to be an even wilder choice given the circumstances.

The Reason Roa Turned Down Man United

Not many players rejected a move to Old Trafford in the 1990s

It took everyone by surprise when, instead of taking the option of moving to England, the goalkeeper announced his retirement from the game at the age of 30. The reason behind Roa's exit from the beautiful sport was that he's a devout Seventh-day Adventist who believed the world would end at the turn of the Millennium.

He informed Mallorca that he would be leaving his professional career behind to follow his faith. Speaking about the decision many years later, Roa told The Daily Mirror:

"At that time I was very attached to religion and bible study. It was a difficult decision to make but at the same time thoughtful – and my family agreed with me. "The people of the club thought that I was going to go back and that they would recover a lot of money with that transfer that was about to happen. "Today, I still think that on a ­spiritual level, it was a very good decision. But in sporting terms it wasn't – because I left football at the best moment of my career."

While he maintains it was a good 'spiritual' decision, the 'keeper would never rediscover his previous form upon his return to action, jjust one year after originally hanging up his gloves. Roa was made to see out the rest of his Mallorca contract, although he lost his place in the starting line-up during that time.

Dropping to the second division of Spanish football for two seasons before a brief return to Argentinian football saw marked the conclusion of a promising career that never quite reached the heights once expected. Man United, meanwhile, recycled through a number of underwhelming goalkeepers before striking gold with Edwin van der Sar in 2005 - six years after Schmeichel's departure.

What Happened to Roa

Beat cancer before moving into coaching after retiring for second time

In 2004, Roa's world was rocked after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He missed an entire year of his career, spending the time between chemotherapy and rehabilitation, but made a full recovery came and subsequently came out of retirement for a third time.

After hanging up his boots for the third and final time in 2006, following a spell with Club Olimpo, Roa became a goalkeeper coach at Club Atletico Brown. He even dipped his toe into the world of being an assistant manager for Club Sportivo Ben Hur.

Roa then returned to being a goalkeeper coach with various clubs, including Argentine giants River Plate, and he is now employed in this capacity at AEK Athens in Greece. At 54 years old, the ex-Mallorca man is now harnessing the potential of future 'keepers and will no doubt be able to offer plenty of words of wisdom.

Who knows, perhaps things would have worked out completely differently had Roa opted to move to Old Trafford 25 years ago rather than heading into premature retirement due to his fear of the apocalypse. Whatever his honest feelings about that curious choice now, there's no turning back time - and so he has to live by his decision.

Carlos Roa's Career Statistics Team Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets RCD Mallorca 91 83 38 Club Olimpo 28 34 9 Albacete Balompie 22 22 8 Racing Club 1 1 0 Argentina 17 12 7

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 09/06/2024)