Highlights England are set to face Slovakia in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 in a bid for European gold.

Only two players from their 2017 meeting with Slovakia remain in Southgate's plans - Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.

Key England players from the pair's last meeting include Joe Hart, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford.

England’s previous meetings with Slovakia will forever be etched into the former’s history, largely thanks to it being Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge of the Three Lions. On that day, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Adam Lallana and Wayne Rooney oversaw a 1–0 win – but the two have locked horns since. Back in 2017, in Gareth Southgate’s 10th game in charge, England beat Slovakia 2–1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Eric Dier.

Fast-forward seven years and in the Three Lions’ Round of 16 fixture at Euro 2024, the two meet again. Ahead of what is considered to be a fixture that could make or break England’s venture in Germany, let’s take a look at Southgate’s line-up from when the two last met. Interestingly, only two of England’s Euro 2024 26-man squad were present with the likes of Phil Jones, Ryan Bertrand and Gary Cahill making up the majority of the back line.

England's Last XI To Face Slovakia - What Happened? Position Name Where are they now? GK Joe Hart BBC pundit RB Kyle Walker Manchester City CB Phil Jones Without a club CB Gary Cahill Retired LB Ryan Bertrand Retired CM Eric Dier Bayern Munich CM Jordan Henderson Ajax CAM Dele Alli Free agent RW Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Besiktas ST Harry Kane Bayern Munich LW Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Goalkeeper and Defence

Joe Hart, Kyle Walker, Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Ryan Bertrand

Jordan Pickford is currently the nation’s undisputed number one choice in the goalmouth - but it was former Manchester City shot-stopper, Joe Hart, who was the man in between the sticks for Southgate. Now retired, the former glovesman has turned his hand to punditry with the BBC, much like plenty of other ex-professionals.

One of the remaining survivors from that night at Wembley, Kyle Walker, will most likely be stationed on the right-hand side of England's defence for the next couple of years, with him still a mainstay in the Manchester City back line. The likes of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James of Chelsea have tried to pip the speedster but have failed to do so thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker is England’s 13th-highest capped player with 86 appearances with him ahead of Manchester United duo Gary Neville (85) and Rio Ferdinand (81).

Phil Jones and Gary Cahill formed a two-man partnership in the heart of defence but were unable to keep a clean sheet on the night, with Napoli ace Stanislav Lobotka scoring in the 3rd minute of regulation time. The former has left Manchester United with his retirement not officially announced, while the latter hung up his boots in November 2022.

On the opposite flank to Walker was one-time Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand. The London-born star, who has now retired at the age of 34, amassed just 19 appearances for his nation, highlighting England’s host of full-back options.

Midfield

Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli

Close

Nowadays, Southgate has a plethora of midfield talent at his disposal, with the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham all turning out for the 1966 World Cup champions - but the 53-year-old custodian has not always had the same pleasure of boasting such a host of talent.

Jordan Henderson, who many believe is one of Southgate’s favourites, has not been picked for this year’s tournament but established himself as a mainstay in recent times. The former Liverpool man, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders to grace the Anfield grass, is an 81-cap England international but might be at the latter stage of his career with the Three Lions given that after a tepid stint at Al-Ettifaq, he is plying his trade for Ajax.

Partnering Henderson as the midfield double pivot was Eric Dier - the man who drew England level on the night. His 37th-minute goal gave Southgate and Co a glimmer of hope, which was exactly what they needed to kick-start their comeback. Previously viewed as an outside shout for the Euro 2024 squad, Dier has been given the opportunity to revitalise his career at Bayern Munich after falling out of favour at Tottenham.

Ahead of them was Dele Alli, who is considered to be one of the best Premier League stars who are currently out of contract. At that time, the Milton Keynes Dons academy graduate had the world at his feet - but now, after a torrid few years, the career of the 37-cap international has dwindled into obscurity. His Everton contract has expired but what lies ahead remains unknown.

Attack

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford