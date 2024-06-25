Highlights England's 2014 World Cup was a dismal one as they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Only Luke Shaw is still playing for England, 10 years later.

Midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have both turned to football management.

After Spain's win over Albania, England secured their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024. While they got there without kicking a football, the Three Lions are no strangers to getting beyond the group stages of a major international tournament. In fact, over the last three decades, they've made it to the knockout portion of a competition almost every single time.

They failed to qualify for Euro 2008 at all, but the only time they've made it to a major tournament and been eliminated at the first stage since 1992 was during the 2014 World Cup. Drawn with a pretty tough group consisting of Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica, the Three Lions had a torrid time. Under Roy Hodgson, they picked up just one point in three matches and finished dead last in their group.

It was a low point for England in the 21st century, and the players involved in that tournament have gone down very different paths in the decade since.

England's 2014 World Cup squad Position Player Team in 2014 Status now GK Joe Hart Manchester City Retired GK Ben Foster West Bromwich Albion Retired GK Fraser Forster Celtic Tottenham Hotspur DEF Glen Johnson Liverpool Retired DEF Leighton Baines Everton Retired DEF Gary Cahill Chelsea Retired DEF Phil Jagielka Everton Retired DEF Chris Smalling Manchester United Roma DEF Phil Jones Manchester United Retired DEF Luke Shaw Southampton Manchester United MID Steven Gerrard Liverpool Retired MID Jack Wilshere Arsenal Retired MID Frank Lampard Chelsea Retired MID Jordan Henderson Liverpool Ajax MID Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal Besiktas MID James Milner Manchester City Brighton MID Adam Lallana Southampton Brighton MID Ross Barkley Everton Luton FWD Raheem Sterling Liverpool Chelsea FWD Danny Welbeck Manchester United Brighton FWD Rickie Lambert Southampton Retired FWD Wayne Rooney Manchester United Retired FWD Daniel Sturridge Liverpool Retired

Goalkeepers

Joe Hart, Ben Foster & Fraser Forster

Back in 2014, Joe Hart was firmly established as England's leading goalkeeper, and it didn't look like that would be changing anytime soon/ At the time, the Englishman was also Manchester City's number one, but in the years since, his form fell apart and after a couple of loan spells, he left the Etihad in 2018. After three years with Celtic, he hung his gloves up earlier this year and recently made his debut as a television pundit during Euro 2024.

Ben Foster and Fraser Forster were Hart's back-ups, and both picked up England caps at various points in their careers. The former was with West Brom, but retired in 2022 after four years at Watford. He came out of retirement a year later, joining Wrexham briefly, but has since called it a day again. Forster moved to Southampton in the Premier League not long after the 2014 World Cup and spent several years as the Saints' first-choice keeper. Poor form saw him dropped and these days, he's warming the bench at Tottenham.

Defenders

Only two of the defenders are still playing

Almost the entire England defence has since hung their boots up in the decade following the 2014 World Cup. Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling are the rare pair that are still playing football, and the former is the only one who is among the Three Lions' set-up at Euro 2024 this summer. While he played for Southampton at the time, Shaw now calls Old Trafford home. Smalling was a Manchester United player back then but is now at Roma in Italy.

Glen Johnson, Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines, Phil Jones and Gary Cahill were all solid top-flight players back in 2014, but they've all since called it a day.

Midfielders

In contrast to England's defence during the 2014 World Cup, only a small portion of the team's midfield have retired over the last 10 years. Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were on the way out of two truly legendary careers, and these days, both can be found trying their hand at management. The former is currently coaching in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ettifaq, while the latter is unemployed and working as a pundit for Euro 2024.

Jack Wilshere was just 22 years old during the 2014 World Cup, and many expected him to play a key role in future England tournaments. Injuries held him back, though, and the former Arsenal man was forced to call it a day in 2022 at just 30 years old. James Milner and Adam Lallana played for Manchester City and Southampton respectively in 2014, but both now call Brighton & Hove Albion their home. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson were both in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool, but now both ply their trade overseas, with the former currently turning out for Besiktas, while the latter joined Ajax in early 2024.

Like Wilshere, Ross Barkley was a promising youngster during the 2014 World Cup, and he was impressing many with Everton at the time. A move to Chelsea disrupted his career, though, and he fell out of form. During the 2023/24 season, he reminded everyone of what he could do with Luton Town.

Forwards

One still plays for a Big Six side

Looking back at the level of talent England had up front for the 2014 World Cup, it's not hard to see why they struggled. Wayne Rooney was leading the lines at the time, but he was far from the player he'd been just several years earlier. He was at Manchester United at the time, but left several years later and after bouncing between Everton, DC United and Derby County, he called it a day in 2021. He's since tried his hand at management, and after spells with Derby, DC United and Birmingham City, he recently took charge of Plymouth Argyle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney scored 53 times in 120 games for England

Rickie Lambert and Daniel Sturridge have both called time on their careers in the last decade. The former joined Liverpool shortly after the 2014 World Cup, but never hit the heights he reached with Southampton again. He stepped away from the game in 2017 after time at Cardiff City and these days works as a youth academy development coach at Wigan Athletic. Sturridge's career was blighted by injuries after 2014, and he was forced to call it a day sooner than he probably intended. These days, he can be seen working as a television pundit.

The two forwards that are still active are Danny Welbeck and Raheem Sterling. Welbeck struggled with injuries for a while but has found a home at Brighton, where he's spent the last four years. Sterling has easily had the best career of anyone involved in the England 2014 World Cup squad in the decade since. The star was with Liverpool at the time, but has since moved to the Etihad, winning a plethora of silverware with the club, and then more recently joined Chelsea where he continues to perform at a reasonably high level in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 25/06/2024