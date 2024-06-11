Highlights Only two players from England's U-20 World Cup 2017 winning team were selected for Euro 2024, showcasing divergent career paths.

While the England men's senior football team has had very little success over the years, having only won one major international trophy all the way back in 1996, their youth sides have been significantly better. In 2017, the nation's under-20 team lifted the U-20 World Cup and promised a bright future for the Three Lions.

Fast-forward seven years, and theoretically, everyone involved in that triumph should be approaching their primes right now. With the senior team set to compete in Euro 2024 later this month, interestingly, only two players who took part in the U-20 success back in 2017 have been selected to join Gareth Southgate's squad in Germany.

What happened to the rest of the side, though? Let's take a look at how the careers of every player involved in the side have developed. There are some very interesting journeys.

England's U-20 World Cup 2017 winners Player Position Current club Freddie Woodman GK Preston North End Dean Henderson GK Crystal Palace Luke Southwood GK Cheltenham Ezri Konsa DEF Aston Villa Fikayo Tomori DEF AC Milan Jake Clarke-Salter DEF QPR Jonjoe Kenny DEF Hertha Berlin Callum Connolly DEF Free agent Dael Fry DEF Middlesbrough Kyle Walker-Peters DEF Southampton Lewis Cook MID Bournemouth Ainsley Maitland-Niles MID Lyon Sheyi Ojo MID Cardiff Ovie Ejaria MID Free agent Josh Onomah MID Free agent Kieran Dowell MID Rangers Dominic Calvert-Lewin FWD Everton Dominic Solanke FWD Bournemouth Ademola Lookman FWD Atalanta Adam Armstrong FWD Southampton Harry Chapman FWD Bradford City

Goalkeepers

Freddie Woodman, Dean Henderson & Luke Southwood

Freddie Woodman was a hero for England during the U-20 World Cup, saving a penalty in the final to secure his nation's triumph. His club career hasn't been quite as successful, with the goalkeeper failing to break into the Newcastle United lineup. After a series of loans to the likes of Aberdeen, Swansea City and Bournemouth, the keeper left the Magpies on a permanent basis when he joined Preston North End in 2022 and has since become a regular starter for the Lancashire club.

Dean Henderson, Woodman's backup during the tournament has had a significantly better club career so far, with impressive spells at Sheffield United and now Crystal Palace. He's one of just two players involved in the 2017 team that will be at Euro 2024 with the Three Lions.

Third-choice keeper Luke Southwood was a Reading player back in 2017, but has since dropped down the football leagues and was relegated with Cheltenham last season. He's since declared for the Northern Ireland national team and has earned one cap with the country.

Defenders

Ezri Konsa, Fikayo Tomori & more

Ezri Konsa is the second and only player from the U-20 side to be among England's squad for Euro 2024. The defender was a Charlton Athletic player in 2017, and after a brief spell at Brentford, he moved to Aston Villa in 2019 and has been thriving with the Midlands club since. Fikayo Tomori was a Chelsea prospect, but these days, he's plying his trade in Italy with AC Milan. The centre-back has played five times for England's senior side since but isn't involved this summer.

Jake Clarke-Salter, another former Chelsea man, spent the next five years at Stamford Bridge, with a series of loans away from the club, following the 2017 triumph. He finally left permanently in 2022, joining Queens Park Rangers and he's still with the Championship side, having made 38 appearances. Jonjoe Kenny and Callum Connolly were both Everton youngsters during the tournament, but neither man plays at Goodison Park anymore. The former eventually moved to Hertha Berlin, where he remains today, while the latter signed with Blackpool and spent three years with the Tangerines before he was let go in 2024. He's currently a free agent.

Dael Fry was a Middlesbrough youngster back in 2017, and the defender is still with the Championship side. He's played over 200 times for the club. The final defender involved in the 2017 squad, Kyle Walker-Peters came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy, but he could never quite break into the side's senior team. He's since moved to Southampton and recently played a role in the Saints' promotion to the Premier League.

Midfielder

Lewis Cook, Ainsley Maitland-Niles & more

The Three Lions' midfield consisted a couple of relatively well-known names in Lewis Cook and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The former was once considered one of the brightest prospects in England, and he's carved out a solid career in the English top flight. In 2017, he was one year removed from joining Bournemouth and has spent his entire career ever since with the Cherries. The latter was an Arsenal prospect during England's U-20 triumph but has since moved to Lyon in France and played 29 times for the side last year.

The rest of the midfield doesn't come close to reaching their success, though, with former Liverpool duo Sheyi Ojo and Ovie Ejaria both leaving Anfield in the years since. Ojo is currently on Cardiff City's books, while his former teammate Ejaria is a free agent, having been let go by Reading last year. Another of the Three Lions without a club is Josh Onomah. The former Spurs and Fulham man played more than a handful of times in the Premier League, but more recently played 13 times with Preston in the second tier before he was let go.

The final midfielder in the team was Kieran Dowell an Everton academy graduate who left the Toffees in 2020 when he signed with Norwich City. The 26-year-old spent three years with the Canaries but moved north of the border when he joined Rangers in 2023.

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dominic Solanke & more

There were a couple of prolific top-flight goalscorers in the U-20 England team. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke have both made careers out of finding the back of the net and continue to do so with Everton and Bournemouth respectively in the Premier League these days.

Ademola Lookman has had a mixed career, with the forward initially coming through at Charlton, he joined Everton in 2017 but struggled to really find his feet. He then bounced around several clubs but ultimately joined Atalanta in 2022 and has finally found his home. The forward recently made headlines for his historic hat-trick in the Europa League final as his side beat Bayer Leverkusen, handing them their first and only defeat of the 2023/24 campaign.

The final two forwards in the side have had very different careers, but both spent time together at Blackburn Rovers. Adam Armstrong was a Newcastle United prospect back in 2017, while Harry Chapman wasn't far away as a Middlesbrough academy graduate. Both players spent time out on loans, before both signed with Tony Mowbray at Blackburn, but that's where their careers took very different turns. Armstrong was a goalscoring machine for Rovers and eventually earned a move to Southampton where he recently gained promotion to the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Armstrong scored 24 goals for Southampton in the 2023/24 season

Chapman, on the other hand, struggled with a series of injury issues at Ewood Park and never really got going with the club. He was eventually let go in 2022 and joined Bradford City, where he remains today.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/06/2024