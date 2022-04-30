Highlights Ajax's 2019 Champions League run was unforgettable, ending tragically in a semi-final loss to Tottenham via Lucas Moura's heroics.

The talented youth stars of that Ajax squad have found success with various clubs across Europe.

Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are among the biggest stars to have emerged from Erik ten Hag's 2018/19 team.

In one of the most dramatic Champions League knockout stages we've ever witnessed, the competition's standout story was Ajax's triumphant run to the semi-final in 2019. In fact, it was mere seconds away from being a triumphant run to the final, only losing out on the spot at the hands of sheer magic in the form of a Lucas Moura hat-trick, which sent Tottenham through instead.

The less said about the Liverpool vs Tottenham final we got the better, especially considering many were expecting the clash of two footballing institutions; Ajax vs Barcelona. And while it was incredibly fun to watch two semi-final comebacks of mass proportions, it was harsh to see such a delight of an Ajax side bow out.

Erik ten Hag's side were a force that season, seeing off Bayern Munich twice to go unbeaten in the group stages, before knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the semi-final. Watching Ajax climb the European mountain with a squad made up of their own, immensely talented youth starlets was a joy.

But what happened to the young squad after that famed run? That exact question is answered below as we take a look at where each member of Ten Hag's trusted starting XI from that historic Champions League season is now.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax Team - Where Are They Now? Position Player Current Club Goalkeeper Andre Onana Manchester United Right-Back Joel Veltman Brighton & Hove Albion Centre-Back Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Centre-Back Daley Blind Girona Left-Back Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon Central Midfield Lasse Schone NEC Nijmegen Central Midfield Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Central Midfield Donny van de Beek Girona Right-Wing Hakim Ziyech Galatasaray Striker Dusan Tadic Fenerbahce Left-Wing David Neres Benfica

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Manchester United

Andre Onana has since built on the form he showed in the 2018/19 campaign to become Cameroon's dependable number one. However, the goalkeeper missed nine months of football after testing positive for a banned substance in 2021. He returned to the game even better than before, as the shot-stopper moved to Inter Milan and starred in the club's run to the Champions League final in 2023.

The 28-year-old is now the first choice between the sticks at Manchester United. His time in England has been inconsistent, to say the least, with the big personality enduring a rocky settling-in period. He's since recovered and is among the better goalkeepers in the English top-flight.

Right-Back: Joel Veltman

Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite missing the start of the 2018/19 season as he recovered from a torn ACL, Joel Veltman returned to play a key role in the knockout stages. After playing the vast majority of his career with Ajax, including eight years in the first team, the Dutchman moved onto pastures new in 2020, signing for Brighton, where he continues to fare well.

Parallels can be drawn between the football Ajax played under Ten Hag in 2019 and the wonderful possession-based style Roberto De Zerbi implemented with the Seagulls. Veltman is now managed by the youngest manager in Premier League history, Fabian Hurzeler, who is one year his junior. Hurzeler has similar expectations of the versatile defender as De Zerbi and Ten Hag, meaning he should do well under the new boss.

Centre-Back: Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United

A standout star from the side, Ajax were always destined to lose Matthijs de Ligt the minute that Europe learned about the talented teenager. Having played in the Europa League final aged 17 in 2017, captaining Ajax to the Champions League semi-final felt like a coming-of-age task.

Juventus won the race for the man who scored against them in the quarter-final, paying £67.8 million to bring him to Turin in the summer of 2019. He has represented some of the biggest football clubs on the planet since leaving Amsterdam, moving to Bayern Munich after Juve, and De Ligt has now linked up with Ten Hag once more at Manchester United.

Centre-Back: Daley Blind

Girona

Daley Blind was an Ajax man long before the run in question. He had departed to try his hand at English football, with Premier League giants Manchester United under compatriot Louis van Gaal. Once his Old Trafford career wound down, the Netherlands utility man returned to the Johan Cruyff Arena to play a key role in 2019.

He played every minute of their Champions League campaign and remained at the club until 2023. Despite a health scare after collapsing in August 2020, Blind is still playing at an incredibly high level as he was part of the Girona team to defy all odds and achieve Champions League qualification in the 2023/24 season. Could another underdog run to the latter stages of the competition be on the cards?

Left-Back: Nicolas Tagliafico

Lyon

Despite impressing massively as a technically sound full-back with all the attacking thrust you could desire and subsequently being subjected to plenty of transfer speculation, a move to another European giant failed to materialise for Tagliafico. The Argentine did leave the Netherlands in 2022 to join Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, but his sights would've been set higher after his incredible 2019.

Success has been hard to come by in club football since his transfer, but Tagliafico can boast several huge international accolades. In 2022, he helped guide Argentina to World Cup success before playing a part in two separate Copa America triumphs.

Midfielder: Lasse Schone

NEC Nijmegen

One of the few vitally important experienced members of Ten Hag's side, Schone's 2018/19 season at Ajax proved to be his last after a seven-year stay in Amsterdam. The Danish midfielder's free-kick inspired the dramatic last 16 comeback against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu; a fine memory to hold onto.

After leaving for Genoa initially, he returned to Holland just 18 months later, playing for his two former clubs in Heerenveen and now NEC. Remarkably, Schone is still playing top-flight football at the tender age of 38 years old, with his vast experience being a brilliant asset for his current employers.

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona

Alongside De Ligt, Frenkie de Jong was the standout youth star in Ten Hag's Ajax team. Fearsome and frighteningly skilled, he thrived in the system that Ten Hag deployed, roaming forward and knitting together attacks with his passing and dribbling.

He was named the tournament's Midfielder of the Season and moved to Barcelona in 2019 for £65m, but has struggled to find a consistently top level. That has improved with time, but links to Ten Hag's current club, Man United, continue to persist. De Jong appears to be comfortable playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football while being the highest-paid player in La Liga.

Midfielder: Donny van de Beek

Girona

Where on earth did it all go wrong? Donny van de Beek enjoyed a season like no other in 2018/19, with his intelligent performances earning rave reviews as he scored against Juventus and Tottenham in the Champions League and ended up on the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Manchester United signed him in 2020, but despite all the hype, he never really got a look-in and his career has stalled significantly. After several loan spells and injury woes, the Dutch midfielder finally left Old Trafford permanently in 2024, linking up with ex-colleague Blind at Girona in Spain.

Right-Wing: Hakim Ziyech

Galatasaray

Notching up goal contributions against Real Madrid and Tottenham in the infamous run, Hakim Ziyech looked every bit of a world-class player in waiting after his 2018/19 campaign under Ten Hag. His form carried over into the following season, prompting Chelsea to sign the Moroccan for £33.3m in January 2020.

He headed to England the following summer but never delivered on the expectations placed upon his shoulders due to the chaotic nature of the west London club. The Moroccan star has since left the Premier League behind and helped Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray to a huge win over Ten Hag's Man United in the 2023/24 Champions League.

Striker: Dusan Tadic

Fenerbahce

Nobody would've predicted in 2019 that former Southampton man Dusan Tadic would be bagging a brace of assists in a Man of the Match display away to Real Madrid in the Champions League, but it happened alright. The Serbian enjoyed a stellar debut season in Amsterdam, placing 20th in the 2019 Ballon d'Or list and making the Champions League Team of the Tournament.

He was crowned Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2021 as Ajax won the Eredivisie. Tadic became a staple of Ajax's team for many years after initially impressing under Ten Hag's stewardship. In 2023, he took up a new challenge at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig. As of the beginning of the 2024/25 season, the Serbian playmaker has been joined at the club by ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Left-Wing: David Neres

Benfica

Scoring important goals against Real Madrid and Juventus, hype was high for David Neres following his exploits at Ajax. The Brazilian was linked with the likes of Man United and Atletico Madrid, but a long-term knee injury suffered the following season completely derailed his form and saw him fall out of favour.

Neres headed to Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2022, having been unable to reclaim his spot in the starting XI in Amsterdam. Following a slight resurgence in his career in Ukraine, Neres needed assistance from the Brazilian government to help him flee the country due to the ongoing war with Russia. He has since joined Benfica in Portugal, where he's a valued member of the squad.

Honourable mention: Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United

With Veltman injured for the entirety of the group stage, Ten Hag turned to Mazraoui as his first-choice right back. The young Moroccan proved a handy deputy, holding his own at right-back despite shouldering a lot of expectations. He's since matured into one of Ajax's most important players, developing significantly under Ten Hag's watch.

One season in Germany with Bayern Munich was enough to convince his old boss to re-unite with the marauding full-back. In a double deal with De Ligt, Mazraoui traded the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford. It's yet to be seen how his first foray into English football will go, but fans are already excited by the all-action defender's arrival.