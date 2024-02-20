Highlights Faiq Bolkiah is the world's richest football player, with a net worth of over £16 billion.

His wealth has allowed the former Chelsea youngster to play the game professionally more as a hobby than a career.

Bolkiah's club career hasn't been successful to date, but he has worn the captain's armband for his national side.

Faiq Bolkiah may not be the most familiar name to all football fans, but the former Leicester City player was once a big talking point in English football.

Bolkiah is said to be the world's richest football player, and that's saying something with the large amounts of money being thrown around in the modern game. The American-born winger's fortune didn't come from his time in the beautiful game, however, as his wealth preceded his footballing career.

Many fans say they would love to be a professional football player regardless of the financial incentive and, while he still gets paid for his efforts in the sport, Bolkiah is very much playing the game from that perspective, as the cash he earns pales in comparison to the funds he already has in the bank.

Who is Faiq Bolkiah

The man with ties to the Brunei Royal Family

He may have been born in Los Angeles, but Bolkiah was brought up in Berkshire in England. This is where his love for football is said to have started, as he gained the passion while playing for his local team. This isn't a story of just any youngster dreaming of playing the sport at the highest level possible, however.

Bolkiah's background is much talked about due to his connection to the Royal Family of Brunei. He is actually the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei and this is where his exceptional wealth comes from. So, there may have been less pressure on the shoulders of the youngster when he was trying to make the cut as a player, as he had the fortune that comes along with his family ties to fall back on if it didn't work out.

While his club career hasn't quite panned out as he initially would have hoped, Bolkiah has represented the Brunei national team through all the youth sides and has even led the side out as the captain before. This is a huge honour for any player, no matter who they are or who they are playing for. For the majority of his career to date, all the talk has been about where he comes from and how much he is worth.

His enormous net worth

Bolkiah's wealth is mind-blowing

Per the Daily Mail, Bolkiah is said to be worth over £16 billion. This puts him well above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and David Beckham - three huge names that have made a staggering amount of money from football and their outside ventures. In reality, it's not even close, however.

His background has allowed the 25-year-old to pursue his dream of being a footballer without the added pressure of needing to make a living from the sport. This may even be a blessing for the wide player as his club career hasn't quite gone the way he may have hoped in his younger days.

Bolkiah's career so far

His career took quite some time to take off

Starting his journey into the world of football at AFC Newbury in England, Bolkiah made his way into one of the best youth academies in the country, with a switch to Southampton in 2009. This move at 11 years old could have been the making of the youngster, and it was clear there was some potential there as a couple of the Premier League's biggest clubs kept a close eye on Bolkiah's development.

After leaving the Saints, the Brunei Under-19 international trained with Reading and was even handed a trial by north London giants, Arsenal. The Gunners didn't snap him up on a permanent deal, but their massive rivals, Chelsea, presented the Brunei royalty with a two-year youth contract.

For those that are already aware of Bolkiah, he came into the limelight for the first time during his spell with Leicester City, where he signed a three-year deal after his stint in west London came to an end in late 2015.

Unfortunately for Bolkiah, he would never go on to make a senior appearance for the Foxes, and he would make a move to Maritimo - who play in Liga Portugal - but would once again find playing time extremely difficult to come by.

Bolkiah saw his career first start moving in a positive direction in 2021, 12 years after his arrival at Southampton, as he was given an opportunity in the Thailand top flight. Initially joining Chonburi, the winger now plays his football for Ratchaburi.

Faiq Bolkiah's Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Chonburi FC 32 2 4 Ratchaburi FC 14 2 0 Leicester City UEFA U-19 5 0 1 Maritimo U-23 1 0 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/02/2024

What it was like coaching the world's wealthiest player

A former Newbury coach had his say

Paul Morgan, who was Bolkiah's coach during his time with the Newbury youth setup, told The Athletic in 2020 that the youngster was a very grounded individual despite his privileged background. Morgan said:

You couldn’t have come across a more normal kid. He wasn’t affected by his privileged background at all.

The former Under-11 coach also claimed that the rest of his family were: "Always smartly turned out. There was no doubt that they weren’t buying their football kit from a charity shop! They were exceptionally well turned out, very polite and even more dedicated. They weren’t arrogant at all."

Horrible injury sees Bolkiah hospitalised

He suffered a shocking blow to his leg

Now 25 years old, his professional career has taken a downward turn after he suffered a horrible leg injury. The former Chelsea and Southampton youth product faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after being hospitalised due to the nasty nature of the blow he suffered in the Thai League 1 fixture.

Bolkiah was taken to hospital to examine his injury further after his collision with an opponent shortly after he was introduced into the game. It was his ankle that was taped up by the physios after the winger's leg was caught under his opponent's body. He underwent treatment after being sent to a nearby medical facility for the painful-looking knock suffered.

It remains to be seen how long he will be ruled out of action, but Bolkiah will be hoping to be back on a football pitch sooner rather than later.