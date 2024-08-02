Highlights Barcelona signed Marcus McGuane when he was just 18 years old.

The midfielder became the first Englishman to play for the club since Gary Lineker nearly 30 years earlier.

He's had an interesting career since the move to Camp Nou.

In recent years, more and more English footballers have moved abroad and made a name for themselves outside of their nation. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho became superstars playing overseas - and it feels fair to say that they might not have reached the heights they've hit if they'd not done so.

Real Madrid have shown on multiple occasions that they're willing to look at English talent when they're recruiting. Not only has the aforementioned Bellingham thrived at the Bernabeu since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 but, in the past, they've signed a number of impressive players from this side of the pond, including David Beckham, Michael Owen and Steve McManaman. Their La Liga rivals, Barcelona, however, very rarely bring in footballers who hail from England.

Gary Lineker is one very famous example of an English star joining the club, and while his time in Spain was very successful, it was almost 30 years before Barcelona signed another Englishman. This time, the results weren't quite as fruitful. In 2018, the La Liga club lured an 18-year-old Marcus McGuane from Arsenal. He'd caught a few eyes during his time in the Gunners' academy and had even represented his country at multiple youth levels. He ultimately moved to Spain, though, and since then, his career has taken some very interesting turns.

McGuane Was Signed to Play for Barcelona B

He never played in the league for the senior team

Joining a club with the stature of Barcelona at such a young age is enough to have any footballer excited, and speaking to Daily Mail shortly after the move, McGuane shared his experience and how Philippe Coutinho reached out to him after his arrival.

"It feels incredible. When you go to first-team training, you go into the dressing room first. That first walk was so exciting. The first person I saw was Sergio Busquets. As a central midfielder, seeing him in the flesh, one of the best in the world on the ball, his grace, technical ability... then I saw Coutinho... then Messi! "You don't want to act too star-struck but I grew up watching these guys on television. Five of us were over there from the B team. The first-teamers came up and said "Hi" as they got their kits together. Coutinho heard my English accent, made me feel welcome, and said he was there if I need anything."

While it was made clear when McGuane joined Barcelona at 18 years old that he would be playing for the B team, the midfielder had aspirations of eventually earning a shot in the senior team. The team had high hopes too, with a €25 million release clause attached to the youngster once he joined. Things didn't quite play out that way, though, and while he did make an appearance for Barcelona, coming off the bench in a Supercopa de Catalunya match, he never quite made it into their plans in La Liga.

Even in the Barcelona B team, he struggled to make an impact and saw himself dropped from the side due to the lack of physicality he offered, something they sorely needed in the lower divisions of Spanish football. Just over 18 months after moving to the club, McGuane was loaned out to Sportclub Telstar, who were plying their trade in the second division of Dutch football. He made 14 appearances for the club during his temporary spell, scoring one goal before he returned to Barcelona. The loan did little for his career in Spain and just over two years after the midfielder joined the Catalan giants, he left with just 24 appearances with the B team under his belt.

McGuane Returned to England After Two Years

He joined Nottingham Forest in 2020

The midfielder's time in Spain wasn't to be and just two years after making the move, he returned to his homeland and joined Nottingham Forest in the Championship. McGuane signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the midlands side, but was immediately sent to their under-23 team, hinting at a similar fortune to his time at Barcelona.

The move didn't quite work out for the star, and he received very little playing time at Forest. In fact, just six months after the club brought him back to England, they shipped him out on loan to a team a little further down the football pyramid in the form of Oxford United. It was with the U's that he really got the ball rolling.

McGuane Found a Home at Oxford

He remains with the club to this day

In search of regular football, McGuane joined Oxford on loan in September 2020 and while he only played 21 times during his temporary spell at the club, he did more than enough to convince them to make the deal a permanent one the very next summer. From there, he's flourished in the side and become a key figure for Oxford.

Over the last four years, the midfielder has played 152 times for the Yellows across all competitions, scoring three goals and creating 11 assists in the process. He played 39 times in the league alone last season, starting 32 games, and was instrumental in Oxford gaining promotion to the Championship. This year, they'll play in the second tier for the first time since 1999 and McGuane played a significant role in that.

He's been that good for the club that he was linked with a move to Legia Warsaw earlier this year, but Oxford manager Des Buckingham quickly shut down rumours about a potential switch to the Polish club. Towards the end of the campaign, he saw his minutes in the side dwindle, but there's no reason he can't play his way back into his manager's good books in the future.

While it's not quite the dizzying heights that he would have hoped for after his dream move to Barcelona in 2018, playing in the second tier of English football with a club like Oxford is certainly a respectable career nonetheless.

Marcus McGuane's career statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 2 0 0 Barcelona B 24 0 1 Telstar (Loan) 16 1 3 Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 Oxford United 152 3 11

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 02/08/2024.