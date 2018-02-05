Highlights Ben Greenhalgh won 'Football's Next Star,' but had a modest football career before becoming a player-manager with Margate.

He didn't play a game for Inter Milan but had a successful run in lower leagues, scoring 56 goals for Margate.

Greenhalgh is not only a footballer but also a talented golfer, winning PGA competitions and working as a body double for top players.

Who remembers 'Football's Next Star'? Between 2010 and 2011, Sky One broadcast what now looks a rather remarkable concept where Jamie Redknapp and co. tried to find football's next big thing. There was quite the prize on the line, too - a professional contract with Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.

Forty players were handpicked from across the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a final ten chosen to make the trip to Milan and fight out for the contract. In the end, the winning man was Ben Greenhalgh. Aged 17 at the time and playing for non-league Welling United, the player defeated Connor Smith in the final episode in a thrilling challenge with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Lucio and Marco Materazzi.

It changed the life of Greenhalgh forever with his victory seeing him handed the Inter Milan jersey, posing with Mourinho and signing for a European giant on the brink of winning the treble.

The Eventful Career of Ben Greenhalgh

The midfielder never played a game for Inter

That, however, was 13 long years ago and football fans can certainly be forgiven for not having heard from the London lad since. It's fair to say he's had quite an eventful career since becoming 'Football's Next Star.' Greenhalgh saw out his six-month professional contract with Inter, before being offered an extension that featured a four-month loan with Calcio Como in the Italian fourth division. He took the offer and scored eight goals in 12 appearances in the lower divisions.

However, that marked the end of his time in Italy as he returned to his native England without ever making an appearance for Inter. He re-signed for Welling United after flirting with moves to Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion. The decision was made to try and move up the divisions in England, eventually working his way up to the top leagues. In the end, it didn't work out that way for Greenhalgh.

The 32-year-old embarked on a journeyman's career that saw him play for the likes of Ebbsfleet United, Maidstone United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Stenhousemuir and Hemel Hempstead Town.

Greenhalgh is Now a Player-Manager

He's been appointed at Margate

After floating around a number of National League South teams, Greenhalgh dropped down to the Isthmian League Premier Division in 2021 when he joined Margate, and he has been with the club ever since. He's been a huge success with the team, scoring 56 goals in 152 games for the club, and he was recently appointed player-manager of the team.

Last season was a poor one for Margate, with the side finishing in the relegation zone, and next year will see them plying their trade in the Division One South East. Time will tell just how well he'll do in his new role, and whether he can guide his team to promotion at the first time of asking, but it's a far cry from the career that many expected from him after he won the Football's Next Star show all those years earlier.

Hopefully, that spell working with Mourinho, while very brief, managed to give him some useful tools that he'll be able to take with him into this next phase of his career.

Greenhalgh is Also a Very Talented Golfer

He has won PGA golf competitions in the past

It's not just on the football pitch where Greenhalgh has been flexing his skills, though. The footballer has also proven to be a very talented golfer as well. July 2017 saw him win his first PGA professional golf competition with Greenhalgh breaking the course record on the way to victory around the course at Addington.

Furthermore, he's also worked alongside 'Selected Sports Artists' as a body double for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Lionel Messi and Diego Costa. He has featured in the majority of Adidas adverts over the last few years. From Inter Milan to mimicking Ronaldo and teeing off with the PGA.

It's a career unlike any other and while he hasn't fulfilled the promise that he had coming out of the reality show, and didn't get to play for Inter Milan, he has still had a solid run as a footballer, and has even used the sport to branch out into other areas as well. Not bad at all.

