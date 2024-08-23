Key Takeaways Andre Wisdom has returned to professional football for the first time in three years.

Wisdom was a victim of a vicious stabbing that left him in hospital in 2020.

The defender admitted that he had not been the same following the attack.

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom has made an incredible return to professional football four years after being the victim of a brutal attack that left him hospitalised. The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Anfield and also made 10 appearances for the England Under-21s, including being called up to the 2013 U21 European Championships.

Having left Liverpool to join Derby County in 2017, the full-back's world was turned upside down when he was the victim of a vicious assault that completely derailed his footballing career. Now back in the professional game with Irish giants Derry City, Wisdom has spoken of his pride at making a miraculous comeback, describing the decision to join the club as 'pretty straightforward'.

Wisdom a Victim of Assault in 2020

Three years after making his move from Liverpool to Derby, Wisdom was on the receiving end of a robbery in which he was hospitalised after being stabbed in the head. It was reported that the defender was targeted by robbers, who also caused lower body injuries and stole the Englishman's designer watch. It is believed that Wisdom was walking back to his car after a party when the attack took place.

Wisdom would eventually make a heroic return for the Rams but was released in 2021 and was last seen playing for non-league outfit Warrington Town. The defender admitted that he was in a scenario that he should not have found himself in at the time, but that his body also never fully recovered from the incident:

"It was frustrating as when I've come out of hospital after like three days, I had a couple of operations, it was like my body just wasn't the same. "I tried to get back into football and it wasn't the same, I wasn't getting the same output in terms of power or speed. It was hard to take and with that comes a lot of other niggles. I got stabbed in the head. I got headaches. A little cut here (points to his chest) I couldn't breathe that well when I came out of hospital because I had fluid in my lungs.

The full-back went on to admit he wasn't in the right physical condition to return when he did. He stated: "I think I rushed coming back to football. So once I could walk, which was like three weeks, I went straight back to football."

Wisdom Joins Derry City

The defender has spoken about his pride over the move

It was announced on the 21st of August that Wisdom had secured a move to Derry City, who currently sit second in the League of Ireland Premier Division as they look to win their third-ever top-tier title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Derry City have finished runners-up in the League of Ireland Premier Division in the last two seasons.

Speaking on the move, Wisdom opened up on how difficult things had been for him in the past few years and how proud he was of the journey he had been on:

"The will was always there, but it felt like it wasn’t the way at times. Perseverance, mindset, keeping going. You’ve got to keep training. It’s led me here. "I’m quite proud of myself for getting back into full-time football. I can now say again I have a job. I always say why not? Any opportunity is a good opportunity, especially in football. I’ve had a while out of football because of things that happened off the pitch. "I’m fit, raring to go, I’ve done a full pre-season and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Wisdom's Career so Far

The defender made 22 appearances for Liverpool

Wisdom's football career began at Liverpool, where he made 22 appearances and scored once, featuring 14 times in the Premier League. To gain more experience, he was loaned out to several clubs. He first moved to Derby in 2013, playing 38 matches, followed by stints at West Bromwich Albion (26 appearances) and Norwich City (14 appearances). His most successful loan spell in terms of silverware came at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where he featured in 24 games, winning both the league and cup.

In 2017, Wisdom permanently joined County in a deal believed to be worth £4.5m. He would become a regular feature for the Rams, making 145 appearances and 2 goals over five seasons. His time at Derby solidified his reputation as a reliable defender, although his career was hampered by injuries and inconsistency.

After his release following his stabbing, Wisdom took time away from the professional game, dropping down to the semi-pro ranks to play 34 times for Warrington Town.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 23/08/2024)