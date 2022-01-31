Highlights Manchester United's signing of Andy Kellett in 2015 was surprising because he was a Championship player and had the lowest rating in the league at the time.

Despite the excitement of joining United's Under-21s team, Kellett's professional career did not recover, and he has since played semi-professionally and worked as a job controller.

Kellett reflects on his time at Manchester United with mixed emotions, wondering if things could have been different and acknowledging that being at a Premier League club was a fortunate experience for him.

Manchester United fans were baffled when they signed Andy Kellett on Deadline Day of the January transfer window in 2015. In a season where the Red Devils had snapped up Angel Di María and Radamel Falcao, it was certainly surprising to see the club making a last-ditch move for a Championship player.

Kellett was plying his trade for Bolton Wanderers at the time and was fresh from a brief spell at Plymouth Argyle when the remarkable opportunity to move to Old Trafford on loan transpired. Anyone put in his shoes would find it extremely difficult to turn down this once-in-a-lifetime chance.

The move didn't exactly lead Kellett to the promised land, though, and his career has taken some very interesting turns in the years since he moved to Old Trafford. With that said, it's not like there was much expectation surrounding the player when he made the move, having hardly made a name for himself in the Championship beforehand.

Kellett Was the Worst-Rated Championship Player at the Time

He had the lowest WhoScored rating in the league

The eye-opening transfer was made all the more bewildering by the fact that Kellett held the unwanted status of being the worst-rated player in England's second-tier during that very season. According to the Independent, WhoScored statistics ranked Kellett rock bottom out of any player to have appeared in the Championship up to that point in 2014/15, with a miserable rating of 5.56.

Kellett had amassed merely 51 minutes in the division that campaign when he was hauled off while Bolton were trailing 3-0 to Rotherham United, which was enough to earn the unfortunate record. Still, the Red Devils came calling and the subsequent move for the youngster made a lot more sense when it became apparent that he had been acquired to provide cover in the club's Under-21s team.

Kellett Joined United on Deadline Day

It was a loan deal

With Bolton taking United youngster Saidy Janko on loan for the rest of the season, Kellett moved in the opposite direction for what endures as one of the club's strangest and most charming transfers. And upon the advent of 2022's Deadline Day in the January transfer window, Mirror Football had a chat with the 28-year-old to reminisce on his last-gasp scramble to become a United player. Kellett had received a phone call from his agent telling him not to sign another deal with Plymouth and that all would become clear when he arrived at Bolton.

"When I got in there, the manager - Neil Lennon at the time - said: 'There's an opportunity to go to Man Utd, if you want.' I didn't think it was a joke, but it was a shock to me. Obviously when he told me I was buzzing."

Reflecting on the chaos of Deadline Day, Kellett recalled: "I remember having to rush over from Chorley to Carrington. I was actually still at Carrington when the deadline closed, it was probably 10:30pm or maybe 11pm. Everything was just thrown on to me at the last minute, but they're the most exciting!"

The Englishman then added: "Obviously going to Man Utd was massive for me, but the chaos of that day didn't really bother me. I was more excited than anything. As the day was building up, I always thought I was going back to Plymouth, so it was kind of just the last half an hour of the day that was chaotic."

Kellett's Journey Since Has Been Interesting

Kellett never did make a permanent move to the 'Theatre of Dreams', but considering it was only a temporary deal and he managed to help guide United's youth team to the Premier League 2 trophy during his brief stint, he doesn't quite go down as one of the club's worst signings ever. After returning to Bolton once his loan ended, Kellett proceeded to sign a three-year contract with Wigan Athletic, but eventually moved out on loan to Chesterfield for the 2017/18 season amid limited game time.

Spells with Notts County, Fylde and Alfreton followed, before Kellett secured a move to Guiseley in the National League North. He never quite forged a solid run in the side, though, spending a large portion of his three years with the team dealing with injuries. In 2023, he left and dropped even further down the football pyramid when he joined Bury.

He remains with the club to this day and, according to The Athletic, the midfielder also works as a job controller for BT Enterprise, following a spell as a roofer previously, to supplement his desire to continue playing football. It's a far cry from the situation he surprisingly found himself in when getting the call from Man United in 2015.

Kellett Thinks He Could Have Played for United

Injuries the year after he left could have given him the opportunity

Speaking about the hectic spell of his career, that saw him move to Man United - rather than return to Plymouth - he said: “It can be hard because when I look back at the start of my career, having that time at Manchester United, winning young player of the year at Plymouth and helping Wigan win promotion, that was all before I had turned 23. For the last five or six years, I’ve just felt like I’m falling and falling and falling.”

Dropping down the divisions must have been a bitter pill to swallow, but Kellett appears to think things may have gone differently had his stay at Old Trafford been extended: “The season after I left, Luke Shaw got injured. Marcos Rojo was also out and suddenly there was a first-team spot available. So he (Van Gaal) brought this young lad (Cameron Borthwick-Jackson) out of the under-18s. I do look back sometimes and wonder whether it might have been me getting that opportunity.”

Having a taste of being at a Premier League club is more than most professional player can even dream of, meaning he is fortunate to have found himself in such a position, regardless of how it turned out in the end.