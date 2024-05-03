Highlights John Bostock once had the football world at his feet and seemed destined for the top.

Despite the early hype, he moved among European clubs playing sparingly and struggled to find consistency.

These days, he's a free agent, recently released by Notts County.

In 2006, John Bostock had the entire football world at his feet. Few wonderkids had emerged with as much hype and promise as the Crystal Palace teenager. He had interest from some of the sport's most famous clubs, and it looked as though he was destined for big things. At 14 years old, he turned down a 10-year contract with Barcelona and remained at Selhurst Park to continue his development.

It seemed like only a matter of time before he was stealing the show at a top side. In his own words, during an interview with BBC Sport, he had several incredible teams interested in his signature:

"You name the club, I had interest from them. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool - the who's who of European football."

Unfortunately, his career didn't quite pan out the way many expected. In fact, at the time of writing, Bostock is 32 years old and is currently without a football club. It's a stark contrast to where many saw him being at this stage of his career - but what happened?

Bostock Moved to Tottenham at 16

He failed to play a single league game for the club

After turning down Barcelona's extraordinary offer, Bostock remained with Crystal Palace for another couple of years before he moved to Tottenham in 2008. The north London club paid £700,000 for his services, and it was generally regarded as a shrewd bit of business for them. The decision wasn't his own, though, with his family and agent making the call, as he revealed to BBC Sport.

"My family and my agent thought it was in my best interests to go to Tottenham. The plan, the set-up, the players I'd be training with. They thought it would be best for my development. If I'm honest I didn't really have a voice. I was 15 - I saw paper on the table and I was told to sign it."

The move was also looked at as the next natural step in Bostock's progression and eventual climb to the top of football. It didn't work out the way he was hoping, though, and the majority of his time at White Hart Lane was spent out on loan at several different clubs lower down the English football pyramid.

In fact, the midfielder spent five years in total with Spurs but failed to play a single Premier League game for the club, and they eventually cut their losses, releasing him in 2013. It was a disappointing spell for the promising youngster, who rarely got a look in with the team.

Move to Royal Antwerp in 2013

He began showing signs of promise

After he was released by Spurs, Bostock was soon snapped up by Premier League legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his team Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Second Division. He didn't have the strongest of returns in front of goal, but the Englishman thrived creatively, and he produced an impressive 16 assists for the club throughout the 2013-14 campaign.

His form with the side was enough to catch the eye of the newly relegated OH Leuven, and he made the switch across the Belgian Second Division after just one season with Antwerp. He shone with his new club and was even named the Player of the Season in the league during the 2014-15 campaign. With 13 goals in all competitions, he helped fire Leuven back to the Jupiler Pro League at the first time of asking. It looked, for the most part, like his career was slowly getting back on track.

Bostock Became a Journeyman

He played for four different clubs in five years

Bostock had another solid season with Leuven during the 2015-16 campaign, helping them avoid relegation with seven goals and four assists to his name. He was soon on the move again, though, when he joined RC Lens in Ligue 2. Again, he took to life with his new club like a duck to water, and he quickly won the Ligue 2 Player of the Year award after his first season in French football.

Despite the solid start, things slowly fell apart with Lens and in January 2018, less than a year after he won the award, he was shipped out to Bursaspor on a two-and-a-half-year deal. His time in Turkey was a disaster, and he made just eight appearances for the club before he was on his way back to France, joining Toulouse in the summer of 2018.

Rediscovering the sort of form he'd previously displayed in the country proved to be difficult and Bostock never truly settled in with the Ligue 1 side. He played 16 games across his debut season with them but made very little impression and after bouncing around Europe for several years, it was time to return home.

The Midfielder Returned to England in 2019

He joined Nottingham Forest on loan before dropping down divisions

Looking for an escape from his Toulouse nightmare, Bostock returned home to England and joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. Things got off to a relatively promising start with the Championship club too, as the midfielder bagged an assist in his very first appearance, a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town in the League Cup.

That was about as good as it got, though, and throughout the rest of the campaign, he was limited to just eight more matches and one more assist. He was sent back to France at the end of the season, but Toulouse decided to release him from his contract several months later, allowing him to once again return to England and sign with Doncaster Rovers in League One.

The switch to Yorkshire didn't help, and over two seasons with Doncaster he picked up just three assists and failed to score a single goal. It was another disappointing spell, and he soon made the decision to drop down into the National League, where he joined Notts County.

He is Now a Free Agent

Notts County released him recently

The decision to drop down to the National League was a surprising one by Bostock, but it proved to be a smart one as he slotted into the Notts County setup seamlessly and immediately played a key role in their promotion push during the 2022/23 season. His incredible free-kick against Wrexham, his first goal in seven years, was also one of the best strikes of his career, and while they ultimately fell short of the Welsh side in the race for the National League title, Bostock was influential as County went up through the play-offs instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 66 games John Bostock played for Notts County is more than any other club in his career

It was a solid season for the midfielder and one he needed after several rough years. In League Two a year later, he wasn't quite as impactful but still had a decent enough campaign for the club. Ultimately, though, it was a disappointing season for County who had ambitions of pushing for the playoffs, before having to settle for a mid-table finish. As a result, big changes were needed in the team and one of the first decisions that they made was to release the Englishman from his contract ahead of the next campaign.

Now at 32 years old and without a club, Bostock's career is far from over and there will almost certainly be teams around that level interested in his services, but considering the opportunities being laid on a plate for him as a teenager, things could have gone very differently, but while he does have his regrets, he admitted to BBC Sport that he wouldn't change a thing.

"I do have regrets. Maybe the big regret wasn't even not joining Barcelona but leaving Palace. I think that's part of life, knowing that you could have made a better decision. But I wasn't really in a place to make those decisions. I had people making them for me and I genuinely know they had my best interest at heart. "It's been an uncomfortable journey, but one I probably wouldn't change."

John Bostock's career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 5 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 0 Brentford 10 2 2 Hull City 11 2 0 Sheffield Wednesday 4 0 0 Swindon Town 13 0 2 Toronto FC 9 0 1 Royal Antwerp 31 1 16 Oud-Heverlee Leuven 58 20 7 RC Lens 49 6 7 Bursaspor 8 0 0 FC Toulouse 20 0 1 Nottingham Forest 9 0 2 Doncaster Rovers 43 0 3 Notts County 66 4 3

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.