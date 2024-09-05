Key Takeaways 20 players were earmarked for England success all the way back in 2008, but that hasn't panned out for all names involved.

Jordan Henderson, Jack Wilshere, and Danny Welbeck emerged as successful England regulars post-2008.

Players like Victor Moses, Josh McEachran, and Jose Baxter remained uncapped by England despite their potential at a young age.

At a young age, there are a plethora of footballers who are cherry-picked to be the next big thing – but the unpredictability of the beautiful game means that it is notoriously challenging to reliably predict who will lead a nation, such as England, to glory in the near future.

That’s what The Guardian attempted to do back in 2008, however, as they listed a total of 20 players that were tipped to become ‘England’s future stars’.

In reality, it’s troubling enough to predict who will be lining up in the fabled white of The Three Lions in a year, let alone considering the long-term future. Extraneous variables such as injuries, dips in form and other emerging talents have all played their part in whether a footballer reaches the upper echelons of international football.

At the time, all 20 players on the list were aged 18 or under and 16 years later, we’re here to give you a deep dive into what happened to their careers and whether what they were tipped for came true.

Those Who Became England Regulars

Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Jordan Henderson

From those included in The Guardian’s list of English youngsters, Jordan Henderson has become the most successful player. Having graduated from Sunderland’s academy ranks, the now-Ajax man caught the eye of some of England’s top clubs on the back of the Black Cats’ run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

In 2008, Wearside-born Henderson was described as an ‘elusive right-sided midfielder’ but he formed into one of Europe’s most reliable central midfielders in his pomp, became part of Gareth Southgate's first England XI and captained Liverpool to a Premier League title and Champions League glory. He’s now at Ajax.

At one stage in the early embers of his career, while plying his trade for Arsenal, Jack Wilshere was earmarked to be the Three Lions’ leading talisman on a long-term basis and upon hanging his boots up in the summer of 2022, the Stevenage-born ace racked up 34 appearances for his nation.

Injuries somewhat dampened his career aspirations, with him cutting his time as a footballer incredibly short. Still, he did make his England debut at a tender age before going on to become an integral part of the nation’s Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and chalking up 34 appearances.

Incredibly, Danny Welbeck is the only player on the list to still be playing at the highest level of English football, the Premier League, and is recognised as one of the highest-scoring substitutes in the division. Born and raised in Manchester, the enigmatic striker played 142 times for the Red Devils before jumping ship to Arsenal in 2014.

After struggling to contend with the north Londoners’ star-studded constellation of forwards, the 42-cap England international moved to Watford before landing a free transfer to his current employers, Brighton & Hove Albion, a side in which his invaluable experience never goes unnoticed by the fans and higher-ups.

Those Who Became England Regulars Player England caps Club in 2008 Current club Danny Welbeck 42 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Jack Wilshere 34 Arsenal Retired Jordan Henderson 81 Sunderland Ajax

Those Who Had Limited Involvement with England

Fabian Delph, Danny Drinkwater, Jack Rodwell, Jonjo Shelvey

Now onto players who managed to chalk up a handful of appearances for England, but not enough to consider them as ‘regulars’, such as the aforementioned trio of names. Fabian Delph, best remembered for his trophy-winning stint with Manchester City, was playing for Leeds United at the time as a fresh-faced teenager – and went on to rack up 20 caps for his country.

Delph, now 34, played the most games for Aston Villa throughout his career (134) but ended his playing days on the blue half of Merseyside as a two-time Premier League winner. While you certainly can’t say that he went on to pull up trees in the English top flight, his accolades make for good reading.

Described as ‘two-footed’, Danny Drinkwater was playing for Manchester United in 2008 but failed to chalk up an appearance for the first team and instead endured a myriad of loan stints elsewhere. He joined Leicester City in the summer of 2012 and, well, the rest is history.

The now-retired central midfielder was part of Claudio Ranieri’s title-winning side in 2015/16 and was subject to a big-money switch to Chelsea, which turned out to be a move that didn’t quite work out. Nonetheless, the three-capped England international will always have a special place in the heart of Premier League aficionados.

Jack Rodwell and Jonjo Shelvey were also included. Coming through the ranks at Everton, the former - labelled one of the biggest flops in Premier League history - spent most of his career with the Toffees, racking up 109 appearances, before moving to Manchester City before their Saudi-backed glory days and ending his career this summer with Sydney FC.

Shelvey, now on the books at Turkish Super Lig outfit Eyuspor, never really lived up to the lofty expectations but did manage to add six England appearances to his name and, at club level, spent the bulk of his career at Newcastle United. His latest foray in England came with Nottingham Forest, but that was disastrous for all parties.

Those Who Had Limited Involvement with England Player England caps Club in 2008 Current club Fabian Delph 20 Leeds United Retired Danny Drinkwater 3 Manchester United Retired Jack Rodwell 3 Everton Without club Jonjo Shelvey 6 Charlton Athletic Eyuspor

Those Who Remain Uncapped by England

