Highlights Hazard surprisingly named Kakuta as the best talent he saw in football during his career.

Kakuta's career saw highs and lows. A promising youth player at Chelsea, he ultimately struggled to make a mark at top clubs.

The French-born Congo international now plays for Amiens after a rollercoaster journey through various clubs and leagues.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has surprisingly named former Chelsea wonderkid Gael Kakuta as the best talent he saw, despite the fact he never scored a professional goal for the club. During his glittering time at Stamford Bridge, Hazard shared the pitch with the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry and won many titles, including two Premier Leagues.

The former Belgium international will go down as one of the best foreign players to play in England. However, after an unsuccessful spell with Real Madrid, the Chelsea legend announced his retirement from football at the age of 32 after what has been an extraordinary career - where he provided many iconic moments.

Recently appearing on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by John Obi Mikel, Hazard was asked which of his former teammates had the most talent, and the 33-year-old had an unexpected answer, saying: ''In Real Madrid I played with the best playesr in the world. For me, [Luka] Modric, [Karim] Benzema, they are top of the list. When you say Kevin De Bruyne he's top on the list, when you say [Frank] Lampard he's top of the list. Juan Mata, for me, was top of the list.

''I'm gonna give you one name and John knows the player. The only one I was saying "wow" was Gael Kakuta. ''You asked me talent. Kakuta, by, far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow.''

After catching the eye of Hazard during his time in France with Lens, Kakuta made a big switch to Premier League side Chelsea. Unfortunately, like many youngsters with big potential trying to break into the club's first team, it just never worked out, and the France-born star has endured a rollercoaster career ever since. Watch Hazard speak about Kakuta below:

Gael Kakuta's career stats so far Club Games Goals Assists Chelsea (2009 - 2015) 16 0 1 Fulham (2011) 7 1 0 Bolton Wanderers (2011 - 2012) 6 1 0 Dijon (2012) 16 5 1 Vitesse (2012 - 2014) 40 4 6 Lazio (2014) 2 0 0 Rayo Vallecano (2014 - 2015) 35 5 7 Sevilla (2015 - 2016) 5 1 1 Hebei China Fortune (2016 - 2018) 24 2 3 Deportivo La Coruna (2017) 10 2 1 Amiens (2017 - 2018) 38 6 6 Rayo Vallecano (2018 - 2019) 12 1 0 Amiens (2019 - 2021) 24 2 5 Lens (2020 - 2022) 69 14 8 Amiens (2022 - present) 38 7 3 All statistics via Transfermakrt and correct as of 19/02/2024

How Kakuta burst onto the scene

He was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in his first season

The winger signed for the Blues from Lens as a 16-year-old in 2007 under controversial circumstances. In 2009, it was announced by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber that Kakuta would be banned for four months and be fined £665,000 due to a breach of contract with his previous club Lens in order to sign for Chelsea. The Blues were also banned from signing any players in the next two transfer windows due to their involvement in inducing the player to break his contract at Lens. However, the prosecutions were eventually overturned after Chelsea appealed the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite the politics surrounding the move, it proved to pay off at the start. Chelsea's scout at the time, Guy Hillion, encouraged the west London outfit to sign the youngster, and he was immediately drafted into the academy set-up.

During his first season at the club, Kakuta starred in the youth setup, winning Academy Player of The Year in his maiden season. His performances for the youth team also drew praise from former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack, who featured alongside Kakuta in a reserves game while he was recovering from an injury.

Kakuta was promoted to the first team, two years after joining the club, and looked destined to play a part of Carlo Ancelotti's title-winning team in the 2009/10 season. He made his senior debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 21 November 2009, impressing with his pace and fearless attitude.

A month later, he made his Champions League debut against APOEL, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to ever represent the club in the competition. Despite his impressive cameos, though, the France-born star mainly featured off the bench.

On 21 December 2010, he signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues, committing himself to the club until 2015. However, Kakuta expressed his desire to leave as he wanted more game-time, which was understandable at the time - but this is where his career started to take a turn for the worse.

Loan moves away from Chelsea

Spells in France and Italy proved unsuccessful

In January 2011, the winger joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season. Unfortunately, he failed to establish himself as a regular first-team player, only scoring one goal in seven appearances for the Cottagers. Ahead of the 2011/12 campaign, he was loaned to Bolton on a short term deal until January 2012. During his spell in the north of England, Kakuta scored one goal in just six appearances before returning to Chelsea.

He then joined French side Dijon on loan until the end of the season, where he had a bit more luck. In 16 appearances, he scored five goals - but couldn't keep the side in Ligue 1. In the following campaign, Kakuta joined Dutch side Vitesse. He finally managed to get regular minutes under his belt. The winger was that instrumental that the club decided to keep him for the first half of the 2013/13 season before moving to Lazio. In 40 appearances for the Eredivisie side, he scored four times and provided six assists. However, his ability with the ball at his feet impressed many during his time in Holland.

The decision to join the Serie A side didn't pay dividends because he made just two appearances. He spent the 2014/15 campaign with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, scoring five times in 35 games.

Kakuta left Chelsea in 2015 without scoring a goal

La Liga giants Sevilla took a gamble on him

After 16 appearances for Chelsea in six years with the west London outfit, Kakuta was sold to Sevilla after he impressed the club during his time with Vallecano. Like a fair few of his loan spells, he just couldn't get much game-time and was eventually sold to Chinese side Hebei after just five games for the Spanish side.

Kakuta spent one year with the Chinese club, and impressed, before being loaned to Deportivo La Coruna in January 2017 until the end of the season. In 10 appearances, he scored twice. There was then controversy with his next move. In July 2017, Ligue 1 side Amiens announced that Kakuta signed a four-year deal with the club on a free transfer. However, Hebei China Fortune denied the transfer, and a month later, he was eventually loaned to the French side for one season.

His performances in France earned him a permanent move to former club Rayo Vallecano ahead of the 2018/19 season. But alas, he struggled for minutes and only managed to play 12 times the whole season before he was sold to Amiens. His impressive campaign with the club earned him a move to Lens on a one-year loan deal, with an option to make it permanent. Scoring 11 goals in all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign, the club made the move permanent the following summer.

After a successful loan spell with the club, he failed to live up to expectations following his permanent move, scoring just three goals in the 2021/22 season and was eventually sold.

Where Kakuta is now

He has since returned to Amiens

The French-born Congo international recently starred in the country's Africa Cup of Nations run in 2024. Remarkably, DR Congo managed to scrape through to the knockout stages by the skin of their teeth on three points, finishing second in Group F behind Morocco.

Despite progressing through to the next round after three draws, they stepped it up massively in the round of 16, securing a shock win over Egypt on penalties. They then made easy work of Guinea to secure a semi-final spot, where they would then face hosts Ivory Coast.

That was as far as it got for the small nation, as a second-half strike from Sebastien Haller was enough to send the hosts through to the final - where they eventually defeated Nigeria. DR Congo would also lose the third place play-off on penalties to South Africa; however, they will certainly be proud of how far they went. Kakuta played four times in the whole tournament, with many Premier League fans wondering where he is now.

Kakuta now plies his trade with Amiens after he joined the club for a third time in 2022. However, this time around, the club were languishing in Ligue 2. He scored six times on his return to the club but failed to inspire them to promotion that year.