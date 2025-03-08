Summary Paul Scholes cemented his legacy with a trophy-filled career at Manchester United, and Giuseppe Rossi was once compared to him.

Rossi, once hailed a future star by Ferguson, saw his potential fade as injuries plagued his career.

Rossi enjoyed success at Villarreal and Fiorentina but faced multiple career setbacks due to recurring knee injuries.

In modern football, where it's estimated that only about 180 of the 1.5 million players who play organised youth football will make it as Premier League footballers, players come and go through the sport's revolving doors. There are those who have the potential, those who achieve legendary status, and, sadly, those who are brushed to one side and forgotten about.

At Manchester United, the gold standard for midfield mastery was forged by Paul Scholes. With 155 goals in 718 appearances, the Ginger Prince was a metronome, and he became the heartbeat of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign of terror, orchestrating attacks with his wand of a right foot and a radar-like passing range. His ability to dictate play, thread impossible passes, and find the net from distance cemented his legacy as one of the finest to ever wear the famous shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes boasts an incredible trophy cabinet that includes eleven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and two Champions Leagues.

But for every Scholes, there’s a shadow, a talent that flickered brightly but never became anything more than a whisper in the storm. Such was the cruel twist of fate for Giuseppe Rossi. Arriving at Old Trafford in 2004, he was spoken of in the same breath as United’s established stars and treated like a son by Ferguson. Yet, instead of soaring alongside the club’s greats, his career was a flight path cut short, sending him crashing back to earth before he could truly take off.

Giuseppe Rossi's Manchester United Career

Ferguson had big plans for the striker-turned-midfielder

Now 38, Rossi burst onto the scene at Old Trafford after joining from Parma, signing his first professional contract with Man United in 2004. His talent didn’t go unnoticed, catching the keen eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, who wasted no time in drawing flattering comparisons to Scholes - both players having begun their careers as strikers before being molded into midfield roles At the time, Ferguson said of the talent, as per the Mirror:

"If you ask me who was the last striker with Rossi's potential to come through the ranks here, then I would definitely say Scholesy. They are different types of players but similar in ability. We have got great hopes for Rossi. He has shown, in his training performances in particular, a fantastic ability."

The Italian-American made a name for himself with the reserve team before breaking into the senior squad in November 2004, replacing David Bellion late in a League Cup match against Crystal Palace in his first-team debut. His first appearance in the Premier League for United came nearly a year later when he replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy in the 78th minute and scored nine minutes later, securing a 3-1 victory over Sunderland. Watch his debut goal below:

It may have felt like United had their hands on another hidden gem back then, but the Parma academy product would soon be sent out on loan twice by Ferguson. His first loan deal saw him score once for Newcastle United in the first-half of the 2006/07 season, before then proving successful at his boyhood club for the second-half, with nine goals and five assists from 20 games in total for Parma.

Perhaps it came as somewhat of a shock that form didn't lead him to a place in the Red Devils' lineup upon his return. But Rossi would be sure to carve out a good career for himself elsewhere, away from the constraints that competition for places from the likes of Scholes, Darren Fletcher, and Park Ji-Sung provided.

Where Rossi Ended Up After Failed Man United Stint

The forward earned 30 caps with Italy before knee injuries took their toll

To the surprise of many, Man United sold Rossi to Villarreal in the summer of 2007 for £8.3 million. He quickly found his stride in Spain, scoring at least 10 La Liga goals in four consecutive seasons for The Yellow Submarine, including an impressive 18-goal haul during the 2010/11 campaign. Meanwhile, his international career was also on the rise.

Rossi represented Italy at the 2008 Summer Olympics, where he claimed the Golden Boot, and featured in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup. Between 2008 and 2014, he earned 30 senior caps, scoring seven goals. However, the 2011/12 season turned into a nightmare when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee in October 2011 - only to reinjure the same knee just months after returning.

A move to Fiorentina in 2013 seemed to signal a fresh start, as Rossi lit up Serie A with 16 goals in just 21 appearances. But another knee injury in early 2015 halted his momentum, leading to a loan spell at Celta Vigo for the 2016/17 season. In April 2017, disaster struck again - this time, an ACL injury to his left knee, forcing him into yet another long recovery.

Giuseppe Rossi's Career Statistics Years Club Games Goals Assists 2004-2007 Manchester United 14 4 1 2006 Newcastle United (loan) 13 1 0 2007 Parma (loan) 20 9 5 2007-2013 Villareal 192 82 25 2013-2017 Fiorentina 42 19 8 2016 Levante (loan) 17 6 2 2016-2017 Celta Vigo (loan) 29 6 1 2017-18 Genoa 10 1 0 2020 Real Salt Lake 7 1 0 2021-2023 SPAL 19 3 0

Rossi later had brief stints with Genoa, Real Salt Lake, and SPAL before officially retiring in 2023. In February 2025, he announced a farewell match set for March 22, featuring Serie A legends like Luca Toni, Gabriel Batistuta, and Antonio Cassano. Sir Alex Ferguson will also take part as a coach for his side, with Rossi telling Corriere dello Sport:

"He was my first coach. I signed when I was 17 [for United]. I only spent three years with him and played little, but he immediately said yes, which shows the kind of person he is. He treats me like a Ronaldo, who has scored 1,000 goals."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 08/03/2025)