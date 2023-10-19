Highlights Jordon Ibe was once considered a top prospect at Liverpool to replace Raheem Sterling, but his career failed to live up to those expectations.

After leaving Liverpool, Ibe struggled to find success at Bournemouth and Derby County.

After battling depression, Ibe has returned to football and made his debut for Ebbsfleet United in the National League.

When Raheem Sterling departed Liverpool in 2015 to join Manchester City for £50 million, the Reds found themselves searching for a young player to rest their hopes on for the coming season. The man identified to be a long-term successor was already within the club as Jordon Ibe was tipped to make the step up to become a more regular fixture in the starting line-up.

Sterling's exit was a huge blow for Brendan Rodgers' side ahead of the 2015/16 season after the English winger had contributed to 15 league goals the season prior while leading the line for the majority of the campaign due to the poor form of Rickie Lambert and Mario Balotelli as well as the injury issues faced by Daniel Sturridge.

Ibe had made a breakthrough into the first-team plans during that season, having performed well in the club's highly-rated academy and having returned from an impressive loan spell with Derby County in January 2015. He didn't get the opportunity to show his true potential going forward upon his return to Anfield as he was brought into the team in a wide midfield role that held plenty of defensive responsibility as Rodgers was deploying a three-at-the-back formation at the time.

This allowed the majority of the glory to go to Sterling, but his teammate did begin to pick up more and more admirers as the season wore on despite being used in an unfamiliar role. As is sometimes the case, some may have gone overboard in the hyping up of the English teenager, but very big things were expected going forward.

Jordon Ibe's Liverpool career

He initially showed plenty of promise

Ibe had previously been predicted in 2013 to be a part of the England team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, hype around him continued to grow. John Aldridge was one of the men to heap the praise on Ibe in the wake of Sterling's move to the Etihad by claiming Ibe could be a better player than the City-bound forward.

"Raheem is obviously a hugely talented player but Liverpool have a top replacement in Jordan Ibe. I’ve been watching Jordan play since he was 15. He’s a terrific player and has bags of potential."

If that wasn't enough to give panicked Liverpool fans a reason to be excited about the future, the Liverpool legend's follow-up comments would have done just that.

"I’ve been watching Jordan play since he was 15. He’s a terrific player and has bags of potential."

This is definitely not how things panned out as Liverpool began the 2015/16 Premier League season in disastrous form which then led to Rodgers' sacking in October and the arrival of one of the club's greatest ever managers, Jurgen Klopp. The signing of the German manager saw a change in the tactical set-up and Ibe found his game time limited, mainly being utilised in the Europa League sparingly.

Only 12 months after Aldridge's comments, Ibe would actually leave the club to join Bournemouth in order to get some first-team minutes on a regular basis. It didn't come as a massive shock to see Liverpool cash in on a bit-part player when the Cherries offered more than £15 million for his services.

Ibe's career after Liverpool

He's had spells at Bournemouth and Derby County

The struggles the Englishman had in front of goal at Anfield carried over to his time at Bournemouth as Ibe played 92 times for the Cherries but only managed to find the net five times despite being given a further forward role than he had at Liverpool. His game time began to dwindle over the course of his stay at the Vitality Stadium, to the point where Ibe featured only twice in his final season at the club in 2019/20 - the season his former employers wrapped up their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Things continued to spiral for the former England Under-21 international after he signed for Derby County in the summer of 2020 upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract after four years with the club. His return to his former loan club didn't kick-start Ibe's career once more as was hoped, and he only went on to play once for the Rams.

In January 2021, Ibe took to Instagram to explain a long-standing battle he had been having with his mental health, highlighting that he had been suffering depression for months.

"I've found myself in a dark place due to suffering from depression, It's no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard, truly."

Fans were reassured that everything would begin to look up for the ex-Liverpool winger as he signed off with a defiant message.

"I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone. Times are hard in general due to this pandemic. I have full support from my family and Derby County. I will fix myself and this situation, which I'm 100 percent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends and daughter but for me."

He joined Ebbsfleet United this season

It was announced via the Ebbsfleet United X account that the now 28-year-old had signed a contract with the club to take part in the National League in 2023/24, which is the fifth tier of English football. It may be quite a fall from grace in terms of the standard of football he is playing, but everyone will be thrilled to see that the former wonderkid appears to be happy and healthy more than two years after addressing his mental health struggles.

Jordon Ibe's career statistics Club Games Goals Bournemouth 92 5 Liverpool 58 4 Derby County 25 5 Wycombe Wanderers 11 1 Birmingham City 11 1 Ebbsfleet United 1 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 04/02/24)

The winger made his league debut recently too, against Oldham Athletic, in a match that finished 0-0. He didn't really have too much of an impact on the contest, but considering how long he's been out of the game, it's only natural that he's a little rusty and out of practice. It is safe to say all Liverpool fans will wish nothing but the best for a player they once held very high hopes for. As long as Ibe plays football with a smile on his face, that's all that counts.