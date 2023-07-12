Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

In 2019, French outlet L'Equipe singled out six stars who would go on to ‘dominate world football’, but not all the picks have lived up to the expectations so far.

There should be a lot of emphasis on the latter part of that statement, considering the famous six all have plenty of years left in the tank.

The list included players from across Europe, notably Spain and Italy, but a Scotland-based superstar also made the cut.

It was part of their ‘The Wonders of European Football’ where the sole focus was to introduce football fans, from all corners of the world to the stars they expected to be at the forefront of the game for years and years to come.

But that has turned out not to be the case.

Although all listed players have continued their careers at their respective clubs, only one has picked up more than one major honour.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at those tipped by L’Eqipue and see where they are today - with one even debating whether to retire at just 21.

6 Karamoko Dembele

Lauded as “vivid and agile” by L’Equipe, the London-born star has now left Celtic to play in France for Stade Brestois.

Dembele was just 16 years of age at the time and was in the middle of a tug-of-war battle between Scotland and England as the two nations locked horns to win his allegiance.

A widely known starlet from a young age that will be synonymous among British fans, Dembele made his debut for the U20 side at Celtic at just 13, and it was just three years later that he was thrown in the deep end with the first team.

Destined for greatness while plying his trade in Scotland, it's fair to say that it never quite happened for the former prodigy, though he still has time to step up to the plate and revolutionise the game.

5 Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati, who spent the majority of his early career at Barcelona, is the most high-profile name on the list and seemingly still holds the most promise despite his turgid career heretofore.

Admittedly, the youngster has probably not been helped by receiving the fabled number 10 shirt on Lionel Messi’s departure, while also being labelled with a £850m release clause.

But alas, 2023/24 will be a crucial campaign for the Spaniard as he looks to fully bounce back from a damning string of injury woes, with Xavi even insisting the youngster will become Barca's future No.9.

"I've tested him out as a No.9, because I think he has to play in the penalty area," the Blaugrana boss said (via Marca).

"He's a special player, who scores goals. They hit him accidentally and go in. I see him more as a No.9 than a winger."

4 Sebastiano Esposito

At the ripe age of 16, Sebastiano Esposito made his league debut for Inter Milan which just highlighted how much belief the club’s staff had in him.

Back in 2019, the centre-forward, who continued to show heaps of promise, also became the club’s youngest player to feature in a European competition. But, his career since has panned out in quite dissimilar to what L’Eqipue had predicted.

He may still be on Inter’s books, but the youngster, now 21, has made just seven senior appearances, having been loaned out on five separate occasions in the previous three campaigns.

No doubts can be made over his determination, however, as after making his debut for Inter, he said: "It's important that you always give your best, 110 per cent in every drill. The coach asks a lot from us and expects a lot, but we're happy to work hard,"

"I'm used to it and it's important that you can make sacrifices for the good of the team."

3 Karim Adeyemi

The Munchen-born ace was part of the Borussia Dortmund squad that were a mere 90 minutes away from domestic glory last season.

Karim Adeyemi is very highly thought of at Signal Iduna Park and will - no doubt - be an important figure for years to come. Now 21, he spent a couple of years at Bayern Munich at youth level but pledged his future to Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

In his first season at his latest employers, he picked up nine goals and six assists in 32 games, a commendable tally for a young attacker trying to find his feet.

2 Mohamed Amine Ihattaren

Off the back of winning the Euro U17 championship a year prior to when the list was formed, Ihattaren caught the eye of the L’Equipe.

Not forgetting he was primarily a highly-rated youngster in the PSV Eindhoven ranks. His ever-growing promise he showed at PSV was rewarded with an under-the-radar move to Serie A outfit Juventus, but he failed to hit the ground running in Turin.

Two loan moves to Sampdoria and Ajax have followed, but the now 21-year-old finds himself low down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, with reports suggesting the Utrecht-born player is considering retirement.

Sadly, the Dutchman has been on the verge of a very premature retirement for a while due to suffering from depression.

1 Joelson Fernandes

The former Sporting Lisbon academy prospect has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal, so it’s fair to say that his inclusion in L'Equipe's list has some, albeit little, substance to it.

Fernandes left Lisbon to permanently join Hatayspor in Turkey this summer but enjoyed some time out on loan at FC Basel while continuing to rise up the Portugal international ranks.

Being dubbed as the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’ is probably one of the most unhelpful labels to have, but being mentored by the seasoned Bruno Fernandes during his sporting days would have helped drastically.

Ensuring the comparisons to some of football's all-time greats don't overwhelm him will be central to the player he becomes.

Speaking to Joueurspt, he said: "It is sure that being compared to his players puts a little extra pressure on me. I try to follow their example and play the best I can in every game."