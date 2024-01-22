Highlights Mohamed Sissoko was a beloved figure during his brief spell at Liverpool, despite only making 87 appearances and scoring one goal.

Sissoko suffered a career-threatening eye injury while playing for Liverpool in 2006, but made a miraculous recovery and went on to win the FA Cup.

After leaving Liverpool, Sissoko played for several clubs, including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, before retiring in 2020. He now works as the founder and CEO of Leading Sport Management and does punditry work.

Mohamed Sissoko's time at Liverpool was brief. The midfielder signed for the club in 2005, joining in a move worth €12 million from Valencia, though he would only enjoy two-and-a-half years at the Reds as he departed for Juventus in January 2008. Granted, Sissoko chalked up just 87 appearances for the club during his short but sweet spell, scoring once in that process, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a beloved figure on the red side of Merseyside.

Making his Liverpool bow in a Champions League qualifier alongside fellow debutant Peter Crouch, Sissoko had the world at his feet as the Reds strolled to a 3-1 victory, one which Jamie Carragher scored his only European striker in his 737-game career for the club.

Sissoko’s solitary strike for the Premier League club came in August 2007 as his low shot from 20 yards out stunned Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to inspire a 2-0 victory at Anfield. He endured a tumultuous time at the club, largely thanks to a career-defining injury, but that didn't stop fans from loving him.

He was a tenacious defensive midfielder whose commitment made him popular among teammates and fans alike. Unfortunately for the Mali-born ace, his impressive ball-winning ability was not enough to see him extend his contract at Liverpool, though his time at the club is not forgotten.

Despite not totting up a century of appearances for the six-time Champions League winners, he will forever be remembered as a club cult hero – one that had a non-negotiable tenacity about his game and one that was willing to wear his heart on his sleeve. After all, he was a vital cog in the club's 2006 FA Cup-winning team.

Sissoko’s wholesome reaction to Liverpool praise

The midfielder: ‘It is heartwarming’

Back in 2019, some 11 years after he left Anfield, Liverpool supporters were asked to give their thoughts about Sissoko – and, as mentioned, thanks to him being a fan favourite during his spell at Anfield, the comments that flooded in were nothing short of endearing.

The barrage of comments were then shown to Sissoko while on punditry duty for RMC Sport and his reaction was wholesome. Taken back by the love from the Anfield faithful, a teary-eyed Sissoko soaked it up before showing his gratitude for the undying support he continues to receive from the Liverpool fanbase. One fan said:

“One of our cult heroes at Liverpool. A great player and a great character. It's just that he was a consistent player, the fans absolutely loved him. He played with his heart on his sleeve. Momo, thank you for your time at Liverpool. You were a great player and the fans absolutely loved you."

One fan around Liverpool’s stomping ground took the time to thank Sissoko for his service - stating that - as a collective - Liverpool fans appreciated his hard-working habits, all while another called hailed him as an ‘unbelievable’ player and one that has a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe thanks to the on-field passion he persistently showed.

"Thanks for the memories Momo. We all appreciated all the times you were on the pitch for us."

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable. A great talent. Everybody loves him and I think he endeared himself to the fans very much and his passion was great on the field.”

After hearing fans reminiscing over his time at Anfield, Sissoko is then, after a moment of reflection, asked by the presenter how he feels about all the support shown by the club’s loyal match-goers. All while visibly fighting back the tears, the former Reds ace admitted that 'it is heartwarming.'

Sissoko’s Anfield story is a brilliant one. A young and hungry player – with talent oozing out of both ears – that managed to get the millions of Reds, from every corner of the globe, on his side. The reaction from the fans, all these years on, is a glowing reflection of his impact on the club, despite not being around for all too long.

Sissoko recalls horrific eye injury

The midfielder’s career hung in the balance

Sissoko’s career, while plying his trade for Liverpool, hung in the balance after a shocking injury in February 2006. Just 21 at the time, Sissoko was in the form of his life and there were murmurs that he could become the next big thing.

The Reds were facing Benfica in their Champions League last 16 first leg at Estadio da Luz – and everything was going swimmingly until just shy of the 60-minute mark when Benfica midfielder Beto’s boot struck Sissoko’s eye, leaving his writhing on the turf in agony. Speaking to The Athletic, he insisted that he knew from the off that the damage to his eye was serious.

“I’ll always remember that moment. The doctor said to me, ‘I think football is finished for you’. I was in shock. I was only 21 and I was playing for Liverpool. I just felt so sad. I knew as soon as I got the kick that it was serious. It was so painful. I couldn’t see anything out of that eye. It was scary. I was angrier with the doctor at the hospital than with the Benfica player, to be honest. At that moment, I entered depression.”

Fears grew as he, his teammates and the club’s management all awaited the scan results. They revealed damage to his retina as well as a laceration to his eyelid and he returned to Liverpool to receive further treatment, though he initially couldn’t even see a torch being shone into his eye from an inch away; as such, fears continued to grow.

“I had a small operation, but the most important thing was to wait and rest. Slowly, my sight started to come back. I just had to be patient. Step by step, it got better. God gave me the opportunity to play again.”

Somehow, he made a miraculous recovery and returned to the pitch, ready and raring to go, just one month after his incident in Portugal. The all-action midfielder featured in a 7-0 drubbing over Birmingham City in the FA Cup and went on to lift the trophy after starting from the off in the final against West Ham United.

Sissoko initially opted for the Edgar Davids look, wearing tinted glasses while bossing the engine room. He, however, soon ditched the idea and later admitted, to The Athletic, that he didn’t feel comfortable wearing them – but that, of course, led to further implications given he was playing without protection.

Sissoko’s career post-Liverpool

He became a journeyman before retiring

The France-born midfielder retired from professional football in January 2020 after becoming something of a journeyman having earned his corn for Juventus, PSG, Fiorentina, Levante, Shanghai Shenhua, Pune City , Ternana, Mitra Kukar, Atletico San Luis, Kitchee, Sochaux. And breathe. Despite spending just a snippet of his career in England's top flight, he will always be welcomed with open arms at Anfield.

Mohamed Sissoko's Career Stats - Top 5 European leagues Club Cost Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Trophies Juventus €11m 100 3 5 32/3 N/A Liverpool €12m 87 1 2 24/1 06/06 UEFA Supercup, 2006 FA Cup, 2006 + 2007 English Super Cup Valencia €1m 62 1 3 11/0 03/04 La Liga, 03/04 UEFA Cup, 04/05 UEFA Supercup PSG €8m 37 2 1 13/3 12/13 Ligue 1 Levante Free 31 0 0 5/0 N/A Fiorentina Loan 5 0 0 1/0 N/A All statistics per Transfermarkt

While not the most memorable name during his pomp, Sissoko did forge a relatively successful career. Now 39 years of age, he is now the founder and CEO of Leading Sport Management (LSM) and also takes part in speaker events in France, his native country. He also dabbles in punditry for RMC Sport to ensure a slither of football life is still part of his day-to-day living.