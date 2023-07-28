Highlights Mikel Arteta named his first Arsenal starting XI in December 2019 in a 1-1 draw away against Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka, who is now a star winger, used to play as a full-back and impressed fans with his versatility and capabilities at a young age.

Apart from Saka, just one other player from that starting XI remains at the club today.

Mikel Arteta is now a fully established manager in the Premier League with his Arsenal side being one of the favourites to challenge Manchester City next season, and we take a look at his first starting XI for the Gunners here.

The 41-year-old took over the club he used to captain back in 2019, replacing Unai Emery in the hot seat.

A turbulent few years posed many challenges for the Spaniard as he was tasked with reducing the wage bill by selling some star names, and promoting youth to replace these players.

The 2022/23 season proved that the hard times were worth it as the young Gunners pushed Man City almost all the way in the Premier League title race.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Arteta is looking to go one better and bring the trophy to the Emirates for the first time ever.

His first game in charge came in December 2019 in a 1-1 draw away against Bournemouth.

But, where are the players from Arteta's first starting XI as Arsenal boss?

The German international never really worked as the Arsenal number one for a number of reasons.

Leno appeared to lack confidence during his spell at the club, and was eventually moved on by Arteta in 2022 as Aaron Ramsdale joined.

He now plays for Fulham and was one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in the division last season.

In the beginning phase of Arteta's Arsenal, the Englishman was a reliable player that was used in several positions.

This period did not last too long though, and Maitland-Niles was sent out on loan to Roma and then Southampton.

Following relegation with his loan side, Southampton, the 25-year-old was released by Arsenal and is now without a club.

The big greek centre-back failed to live up to expectations placed on his shoulders when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

As previously mentioned, a lot of senior members of the squad that were on big wages would come to the end of the road under Arteta, and the defender fell foul of this.

Sokratis was released by the Gunners in 2021, where he then joined Olympiacos in his homeland.

He still plays for the Greek giants.

Luiz was never a fan favourite at the Emirates due to his previous ties with London rivals Chelsea.

It was on the blue half of the city that the Brazilian showed his best football, and he struggled to help Arsenal out of their difficult situation.

Mistakes and a lack of concentration had found a way into his game on a regular basis, and he now plays for Flamengo back in Brazil.

This is not a mistake, the flying winger we all love today was once used as a full-back only four years ago.

Saka may have now cemented himself as one of the best wingers in the world today, but he was also a very capable defender at a young age.

This versatility helped fans of the club fall in love with him instantly, and he is now the main man.

Big things were expected of the Uruguayan when he rocked up on English shores.

Used out of position on several occasions and occupying the bench a lot of the time, he never made any impact on the side.

A bad injury in 2020 did not help his case either as he never returned to the same condition.

He now plys his trade at Galatasaray in Turkey following loan spells at Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid.

Arteta really gave the Swiss midfielder a new lease of life in his tenure with the club.

Xhaka once tore off the captains armband and threw it to the turf as he was booed off the pitch by his own fans in a game with Crystal Palace.

His best ever season in the Premier League has just concluded as he thrived in a new box-to-box role in the engine room.

Surprisingly, the 30-year-old then departed the club to sign for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga to close his seven-year stay at the club.

Nelson has never nailed down a regular starting spot under the Spanish manager despite being named in the first XI of his reign.

Last season saw the winger contribute from the substitute bench on a number of occasions to rescue the Gunners from dropping points.

The brilliant cameos resulted in a new contract offer being placed on the table, and he accepted to remain at the club and fight for a place in the team.

One of the high profile names that fell out of favour with Arteta was Ozil, who actually played with the Spaniard years previously.

He played in this game against Bournemouth, but political issues resulted in the playmaker training with the youth side.

A long and dragged out departure was sealed only one year after Arteta arrived in the Emirates dug-out.

Ozil's high wages along with his loss of form made the decision easier than it could have been.

He announced his retirement from football in 2023 after playing in Turkey for the past two years.

The divisive striker was a key part of the FA Cup success the club achieved in Arteta's debut campaign.

A big new contract was offered to Aubameyang in the aftermath and his form went completely off the boil after that point with many fans believing he had become too comfortable.

A disagreement with his manager meant he was no longer part of the plans going forward, and all parties looked to resolve the situation.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January 2022, in a move that suited everyone. He then signed for Chelsea last summer, but has now left for Marseille after failing to make an impression at Stamford Bridge.

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal for £46.5m but left on a free transfer last summer.

Unable to carry his red-hot from over from the French league, Lacazette never looked like the clinical forward needed at a top club.

He worked extremely hard for the team and showed an ability to link up the play, but never scored enough goals across a campaign.

A move back to Lyon has recaptured his goal scoring touch as he found the back of the net 27 times for his new club in 2022/23.