Nobody would dispute that Manchester City were a good side before Pep Guardiola took control.

The Premier League team had been crowned champions twice already under Roberto Mancini and then under Manuel Pellegrini.

But ever since the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach took control ahead of the 2016/17 season, they have become a different animal.

Guardiola has turned the Citizens into serial winners. In his time at the club, they have lifted multiple Premier Leagues and domestic cups.

Last season was one to remember, with Man City lifting a historic treble and winning their first Champions League too.

To get to that point though, a lot of money has been spent, and a lot of new faces have arrived at the club.

To give you an idea of just how much turnover there has been, nobody who started in Guardiola’s first City match remains at the club.

We’re not talking about his first Premier League game here, which was a 2-1 victory against Sunderland.

Instead, we’re going back to July 2016 for a pre-season friendly against Guardiola’s old club Bayern.

The match finished 1-0 to the Bundesliga side, thanks to a goal from Erdal Ozturk.

But given how City demolished Bayern 4-1 on aggregate in this year’s Champions League, it’s fair to say a lot has changed since then.

What happened to Guardiola’s first Man City XI?

GK - Willy Caballero

Argentine goalkeeper Caballero signed for City in 2014 from Malaga but would make just 48 appearances for the club.

He was let go in the summer of 2017 but would join another Premier League club, Chelsea.

There, he would again act as a backup, and in the four years he spent in west London, the shot-stopper made just 38 outings for the Blues.

He would add a few trophies to his cabinet though, with Caballero lifting the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League while at Stamford Bridge.

He has since retired from the game and has become assistant manager at Leicester City.

RB - Pablo Maffeo

Maffeo spent two seasons out on loan at La Liga side Girona, helping them finish 10th in La Liga during the 2017/18 campaign.

In 2018, City sold the defender to Stuttgart, but another loan to Girona would follow in 2019.

After more loan moves to different clubs, Maffeo would sign for Mallorca permanently in 2022. He made 35 La Liga outings last season, helping his side finish ninth with two goals and four assists.

CB - Tosin Adarabioyo

Adarabioyo was a City academy product and made his way up through the youth teams.

He would spend time on loan at West Brom and Blackburn Rovers, becoming a regular starter while at both teams.

In 2020, the defender was sold to Fulham, and although the Cottagers were relegated in his first season at the club, they would bounce back into the top-flight the following year.

Last season, Adarabioyo made 25 league appearances, but according to reports, he could be on the move again…

CB - Aleksandar Kolarov

Kolarov signed for City in 2010 and would become an important player under multiple managers.

That continued in Guardiola’s first season, with the Serbian defender making 29 Premier League appearances during the 2016/17 campaign.

But he was sold to Roma in the transfer window that followed.

Kolarov would spend three years at the Stadio Olimpico before joining Serie A rivals Inter. He became an Italian champion with them and lifted the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup before retiring in 2022.

LB - Angelino

The Spaniard’s City career never really got off the ground, with multiple loans to Mallorca, Girona, and NAC Breda.

Angelino was then sold to PSV Eindhoven but would return to the Etihad in 2019.

Again though, he would struggle for minutes, and in January 2020, he departed for RB Leipzig on loan.

The German club would make that move a permanent one and Angelino would go on to make 100 appearances for them.

He helped them lift the DFB-Pokal in the 2021/22 season, but he now plays his football in Turkey for Galatasaray, having joined on loan.

CM - Fernando

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Porto in 2014 and initially got regular game time at the Etihad.

But that all changed in his last season, with Fernando playing just 558 Premier League minutes.

Unfancied by Guardiola, he joined Galatasaray in 2017, before then moving to Sevilla in 2019.

He is still at the Spanish club and has helped them lift two Europa Leagues during his time there.

CM - Fernandinho

Many would consider Fernandinho a Manchester City legend.

During his nine-year stay at the Etihad, the Brazilian would make 383 appearances and help guide them to multiple pieces of silverware.

He left City in 2022 and now turns out for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

RW - Jesus Navas

Navas signed for City from Sevilla in 2013 but then returned to the Spanish club in 2017.

The Spaniard is still there now and has experienced success in the Europa League, helping his club lift the trophy twice.

AM - Oleksandr Zinchenko

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City acknowledges the fans during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on February 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Zinchenko might have started as a midfielder, but he was quickly converted into a defender under Guardiola.

After making 128 appearances for City and helping them lift four Premier League titles, the Ukrainian swapped the Etihad for the Emirates in 2022 by joining Arsenal for £30 million.

He has become an important player for Mikel Arteta, and will want to help his side lift trophies in the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

LW - Brandon Barker

Academy graduate Barker would only end up playing 37 minutes of football for City's senior squad.

He would spend time on loan at NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End before leaving his boyhood club in 2019 for Rangers.

A loan to Oxford would follow, and in 2022 he would join Reading on a short-term deal after leaving Rangers by mutual consent.

He now plays football for Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho impressed at City, scoring 21 goals in 64 appearances, but joined Leicester City in 2017 in search of more regular playing time.

He would continue to impress for the Foxes, and to date, he has scored 55 goals and registered 33 assists in 206 appearances.

Silverware has come too, with him playing a part in Leicester’s FA Cup run in 2021.

He could be on the move this summer though after his side were relegated, with the Daily Mail writing that several Premier League clubs are aware of the forward’s availability.