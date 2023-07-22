Highlights Pep Guardiola has transformed Manchester City into serial winners since his arrival at the club in 2016.

Nobody who started Guardiola's first Man City game, a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, is still at the club today.

Although some players like Fernandinho excelled under Guardiola, others like Pablo Maffeo had to seek success elsewhere.

Nobody would dispute that Manchester City were a good side before Pep Guardiola took control. After all, the Premier League team had been crowned champions twice already under Roberto Mancini and then under Manuel Pellegrini.

But ever since the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach arrived at the Etihad ahead of the 2016/17 season, they have become a different animal. Guardiola has turned the Cityzens into serial winners, and they have lifted six Premier Leagues, which includes four consecutive titles between 2020 and 2024, as well as a bucket load of domestic cups and a first Champions League.

To get to that point though, a lot of money has been spent and a lot of new faces have arrived at the club. And that is highlighted by the fact that nobody who started in Guardiola’s first City match remains at the club.

The Spaniard's first Premier League game, a 2-1 victory against Sunderland, came a few weeks after his first match in charge of his current club, a 1-0 pre-season loss to Bayern Munich in July 2016. Although a few unknown prospects lined up that day, there were also several talented stars.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World Ranked Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

GK - Willy Caballero

Man City appearances: 48

Argentine goalkeeper Caballero signed for City in 2014 from Malaga but would make just 48 appearances for the club. He was let go in the summer of 2017 but joined another Premier League team, Chelsea. There, he would again act as a backup and in the four years he spent in west London, the shot-stopper made just 38 outings for the Blues. Nevertheless, he would add a few other trophies to his cabinet though, including a FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

Although he has since retired from the game, he is now back at Stamford Bridge, working as Enzo Maresca's assistant manager. The pair had previously guided Leicester City back to the English top flight in 2023/24, so will be hoping they can help the Blues rediscover their glory days.

RB - Pablo Maffeo

Man City appearances: 3

Pablo Maffeo spent two seasons out on loan at La Liga side Girona after failing to impress Guardiola as he helped them finish 10th in La Liga during the 2017/18 campaign. In 2018, City sold the defender to Stuttgart, but another loan to Girona would follow in 2019.

After more loan moves to different clubs, Maffeo would sign for Mallorca permanently in 2022. He has gone on to make 97 appearances for the La Liga outfit, although was somewhat limited to a substitute role in 2023/24. Playing just 1,455 minutes of La Liga football in the most recent term, the full-back will be aiming to rediscover his finest form in 2024/25.

CB - Tosin Adarabioyo

Man City appearances: 8

As a City academy product, there were high expectations for Tosin Adarabioyo as he made his way up through the youth teams. But he struggled to find his feet in Manchester and would spend time on loan at West Brom and Blackburn Rovers, becoming a regular starter while at both teams.

In 2020, having made just eight appearances for City, the defender was sold to Fulham, and although the Cottagers were relegated in his first season at the club, they would bounce back into the top-flight the following year. Adarabioyo proved to be vital to their efforts, but has now joined Chelsea on a free transfer as he seeks to take his game to new heights.

CB - Aleksandar Kolarov

Man City appearances: 247

Kolarov signed for City in 2010 and would become an important player under multiple managers, helping the sky blues lift two league titles as well as an FA Cup. That continued in Guardiola’s first season, with the Serbian defender making 29 Premier League appearances during the 2016/17 campaign. However, he was then sold to Roma in the transfer window that followed, as the Spaniard sought to replace the ageing full-back.

Named by Wayne Bridge as one of the English top flight's best left-backs of all-time, Kolarov would spend three years at the Stadio Olimpico before joining Serie A rivals Inter. He became an Italian champion with them and lifted the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup before retiring in 2022.

LB - Angelino

Man City appearances: 15

There was hope that Angelino might have been the man to succeed Kolarov in the long-term, but the Spaniard’s City career never really got off the ground. Multiple loans to Mallorca, Girona, and NAC Breda followed before he was then sold to PSV Eindhoven, but the full-back would return to the Etihad in 2019.

Again though, he would struggle for minutes, and in January 2020, he departed for RB Leipzig on loan. The German club would make that move a permanent one and Angelino would go on to make 100 appearances for them. He helped them lift the DFB-Pokal in the 2021/22 season, but then fell out of favour. Loans to Hoffenheim, Galatasaray and Roma then followed before the Italian side opted to make the move permanent in 2024.

CM - Fernando

Man City appearances: 102

Fernando joined Man City from Porto in 2014 and initially got regular game time at the Etihad as a partner for the likes of Fernandinho and Yaya Toure, two excellent Premier League midfielders. But that all changed in the Brazilian's last season at the Etihad, with Fernando playing just 558 Premier League minutes.

Unfancied by Guardiola, he joined Galatasaray in 2017 before then moving to Sevilla in 2019, where he enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career. Playing 167 games during a near five-year stint in Spain and lifting two Europa League trophies, Fernando only departed the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2024. He is now back in his native country, with the 37-year-old now lining up for Internacional.

CM - Fernandinho

Man City appearances: 383

Many would consider Fernandinho a Manchester City legend after what he did for the club. During his nine-year stay at the Etihad, the Brazilian would make 383 appearances under various managers and help guide them to multiple pieces of silverware, including five Premier League titles.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest Brazilians to ever play in the English top flight, he left City in 2022, just one year before City got their hands on Europe's most prestigious prize, the Champions League. He now turns out for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, where he began his football career before he joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2005.

Related 15 Greatest South American Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From Sergio Aguero to Alisson Becker, there have been plenty of South American talents in the Premier League.

RW - Jesus Navas

Man City appearances: 183

Jesus Navas might have enjoyed a decent football career, but his spell at Manchester City wasn't incredibly memorable. Although he was a regular feature in the Cityzens' line-up during his four-year spell at the club between 2013 and 2017, he struggled to really make his mark, despite contributing four goals and 22 assists in his 123 Premier League appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: All of Jesus Navas' Premier League goals for Man City came in his first season at the club (2013/14).

Navas departed the club to return to Sevilla on a free transfer in 2017 and he has remained there ever since. Often deployed as a flying right-back rather than a right-winger like he was against Bayern, he has played a valuable role for club and country, helping Spain lift the European Championship at Euro 2024.

AM - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Man City appearances: 128

Some might be a little surprised to see Oleksandr Zinchenko this high up the pitch, but this was the Ukrainian's natural position before Guardiola arrived. It was the Spaniard who converted him into a left-back, a positional switch which has seen him flourish.

After making 128 appearances for City and helping them lift four Premier League titles, Zinchenko swapped the Etihad for the Emirates in 2022 by joining Arsenal for £30 million. He became an important player for Mikel Arteta's side in his debut year, but played more of a squad role in his second term at the club. Now, with Riccardo Calafiori at the Emirates, the City back-up might have to settle for a substitute role once again, if he stays in north London, that is.

LW - Brandon Barker

Man City appearances: 1

There was hope that young Brandon Barker could blossom into a key part of City's senior team, but alas, he would only end up playing 37 minutes of football for the first-team squad. Loans to NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End would follow before he eventually left his boyhood club in 2019 for Rangers.

Unfortunately for Barker, things haven't gone according to plan since then, with him leaving Rangers by mutual consent after a loan to Oxford United. Spells at Reading, Omonia Nikosia and Morecambe FC have followed since then, and he is now without a club ahead of 2024/25.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho

Man City appearances: 64

Iheanacho impressed at City, scoring 21 goals in 64 appearances, but joined Leicester City in 2017 in search of more regular playing time. He would continue to impress for the Foxes, playing a key role in their FA Cup run in 2021 while also scoring 61 goals in all competitions during 232 games.

Following Leicester's relegation to the Championship in 2022/23, Iheanacho remained at the club and helped propel them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. But he was then released following the expiry of his contract and has now joined Sevilla, a club which is seemingly a hotbed for a few players in this team.