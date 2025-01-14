When a young talented player is breaking through in football, people can't help but compare them to some other great of the past. Countless starlets have been dubbed 'the next Lionel Messi' only to understandably struggle to live up to the hype.

Back in 2009, a 17-year-old by the name of John Fleck was bursting through the ranks with Scottish giants Rangers. There was so much excitement around him, in fact, that David Beckham even endorsed the idea that he could become Scotland’s answer to Wayne Rooney.

It's safe to say the youngster, now 33, never quite reached that level. But that's not to say he had a bad career. With that in mind, he's how Fleck's career has played out.

Talented Teen John Fleck Impressed David Beckham

Endorsed Wayne Rooney comparisons

Fleck began his career with Rangers' youth teams and by August 2007, just a day after his 16th birthday, he was included for the first time in the senior first-team squad for the first time. He quickly made a name for himself, becoming the youngest ever player to play in a senior British cup final by appearing as a substitute in the 2008 Scottish Cup Final against Queen of the South – as his team won the trophy 3-2.

Despite playing in midfield, his style of play – a blend of technique, vision and work-rate – coupled with his youth, saw him compared to England star Rooney, who famously burst onto the scene with a stunning Everton goal vs Arsenal while he was also just 16.

And so, when AC Milan took on Rangers at Ibrox in February 2009, playing out a 2-2 draw, Beckham was asked about Fleck and was more than happy to add to the hype. He agreed that the teenager could indeed become the Scottish Rooney, saying:

“John is a good player and it is great for any young player to have the chance to play for such a big club as Rangers.

"And it's also great experience for him to have played against some of the best players we have got at Milan.

"People say there have been comparisons between John and Wayne. There aren't too many players like Wayne in my experience.

"Wayne is a special player, but any player who is compared with a world-class talent like Wayne has a real chance.”

However, his progression from here was not smooth. By August 2009, just months after Beckham's praise, Fleck has a reported training ground "bust-up" with the assistant manager Ally McCoist. The 17-year-old swore at the coach after he was criticised in training for missing a chance during a five-a-side game with teammates.

Even so, he signed a new three-year contract and looked to be back on the right path until a torn hamstring hlated his development. He played 17 games in the 2010/11 season and struggled for first-team opportunities from then on.

A move to Sheffield United was on the cards but fell through as the paperwork was not completed before the deadline. He would join Blackpool on loan in January 2012 before then leaving Rangers for Coventry City permanently in the summer, having turned down the chance to renew his contact with the Ibrox outfit.

Best Years Came With Sheffield United

Became key figure in Premier League team

In took him a little time to find his feet with the League One club but after a full season, and with a change in manager, Fleck became a key player in the heart of the Coventry midfield. He played 182 times for the Egnlish outfit, most notably being awarded the club's Player of the Year award by both the fans and his teammates for his efforts in 2015/16. This helped seal a move to Sheffield United in in July 2016.

With the Blades, he undoubtedly played the best football of his career. At the end of his first season, Fleck scored a late winner against Northampton Town helping seal promotion to the Championship. He was also named Player of the Year and pulled off the same feat the following campaign. By 2019, he had helped the club return to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fleck has been capped five time for Scotland, making his debut in 2019 aged 28 - he last played in 2021.

Now back playing top-flight football again, the midfielder did not look out of depth. He scored goals against Arsenal, and Manchester United and bagged a brace in a 2-0 win against Aston Villa as Sheffield United surprised many by finishing ninth. He was a key player the following term, once again making 30+ league outings but relegation could not be avoided.

Fleck would stay with the Blades until 2024, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League once more in 2023/24 but he would leave for Blackburn Rovers after just four games into the season. One campaign at Ewood Park would then lead him to Chesterfield.

Now 33, Fleck has played just twice for the League Two club, and his contract only runs until the end of the season. While he may not have reached the heights Rooney managed, the five-cap Scotland international certainly hasn't had a bad career. Interestingly enough, at the age of 33, the Englishman's career had also began to wind down as he joined Championship club Derby County as a player-coach – he would retire at 35, becoming permanent manager.

