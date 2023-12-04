Highlights Sefer Seferi is best known as the man Tyson Fury fought on his return to boxing after a three-year hiatus.

Said fight ended in defeat for the Albanian, but what has happened to him since?

As for Tyson Fury, he's arguably gone from strength to strength, winning every fight bar one, which was a draw against Deontay Wilder.

In search of claiming the title of ‘Heavyweight Champion of the World,’ Tyson Fury ended Wladimir Klitschko’s 10-year period as champion and second-longest heavyweight reign in history via unanimous decision. The fight was pretty even, with both boxers landing punches and seemingly dealing with the blows well.

In June 2016, Klitschko was due a rematch, but after sustaining a sprained ankle in training, Fury announced the fight would be cancelled. That same month, Tyson and his cousin Hughie Fury both tested positive for nandrolone, a performance-enhancing drug. However, both boxers deny violating any anti-doping regulation, claiming that the positive result was due to eating uncastrated wild boar. This meant he had to give up all his remaining heavyweight world title belts after he was charged by UK Anti-Doping.

After that date fell through, a second rematch date was agreed to, however, Fury postponed once again, this time declaring himself medically unfit, which was later said to be because of a failed drug test for cocaine.

Tyson Fury's return to boxing

After the fight with Klitschko, Fury eventually ended up taking a three-year break from boxing to deal with his struggles with addiction, depression, other mental health issues, and weight gain, which were deeply affecting not only his private life but also his involvement in the sport. Fury has always been open about any mental and physical struggles, admitting that he was “going through a lot of personal demons,” describing himself as a “manic depressive.” He even admitted to having suicidal thoughts. His wife has also recently opened up about how this affects their family life in their Netflix documentary ‘At Home With The Furys.’

Fury returned to training in 2017, but required his boxing licence to begin fighting again. Later that year, in December 2017, after a long legal battle against Fury’s team and UK Anti-Doping, and a hearing which he controversially didn’t show up to, the charges were overcome. This meant he reapplied and reobtained his licence in January 2018. On his return to boxing, even Wladimir Klitschko admitted that he has thought about coming out of retirement to have his rematch against Tyson Fury.

Related John Fury's sad admission about his son Tyson Fury after Francis Ngannou fight John Fury drops the sad truth about Tyson Fury after watching him vs Francis Ngannou

Before Fury’s much anticipated return, it was announced that Albanian boxer Sefer Seferi would be his first opponent back in the ring, and that they would fight in June 2018 in Fury’s home city of Manchester. As expected, the fight didn't have much hype, apart from it being the return of The Gypsy King, and even Sefer Seferi himself couldn't believe he had the opportunity to share the ring with the Brit, the man who last time out dethroned one of the greatest heavyweights in history.

“This would make my dream come true. I never thought I’d have the chance to stand against Fury, he is my idol. Fury is a boxing legend of the 21st century. He is tall, has weight and strength but moves easily, and he dethroned Klitschko. Fury is a bear.”

Just before the bell sounded, Fury kissed his opponent and continued with his mind games for the majority of the first round. In the second round, his behaviour continued, but after a talking to from the referee, he dominated the third and fourth rounds respectively, meaning Seferi decided to withdraw before the fifth round. This was a surprise to many, as he seemed to be handling Fury’s control well.

Video: Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi full fight

Sefer Seferi's career after the Tyson Fury fight

Since his loss to Fury back in 2018, Seferi has only fought five times. Later in 2018, he fought German boxer Firat Arslan in Württemberg, which disappointingly ended in a draw. Unfortunately for the Albanian, his next fight against South African boxer Kevin Lerena to become the IBO cruiserweight champion of the world in 2019 also did not have his desired outcome. Fighting in South Africa, Seferi was defeated by TKO in the third round.

A couple of months later, though, in November 2019, Seferi was back in the ring and fought Lszlo Ivanyi in Burgdoff, Switzerland, with the Hungarian pulling out through corner retirement in the fifth round. That was to be the 44-year-old's last fight for almost three years, largely down to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he secured back-to-back wins in June 2022, defeating Roman Kracik, once again in Switzerland, via knockout to win the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation world cruiserweight title.

However, earlier this year, Seferi lost to Danish boxer Kem Ljungquist early on in the fight when competing for the vacant IBF international heavyweight title. He retired in his corner after the third round, meaning his professional boxing record currently reads 30 fights, 25 wins, four losses, and one draw.

Tyson Fury's career since Sefer Seferi fight

Since defeating Seferi, Fury has completed night fights, winning eight and drawing one, which was his very first fight against Deontay Wilder. Wilder warned him back in 2018 “don’t try your rope-a-dope tactic against me,” which is sure to have hit a sore spot for the Brit, who would back his tactics against any man alive. In recent years, Fury and Wilder have met three times, with Fury winning two of them. It was an epic trilogy which grabbed the attention of boxing fans the world over, but it was The Gypsy King who emerged victorious more often than not, stopping the American on two occasions.

Fury has continued his success since, beating fellow British boxers Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, both through technical knockout, meaning to this day he remains the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 04/12/2023) 35 fights 34 wins 0 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 0 Draws 1

Most recently, however, in Riyadh in October 2023, Fury won against Cameroonian MMA fighter Francis Ngannou via split decision. It's safe to say, though, that the Brit was far from his best, even being knocked down by the boxing novice in the third round. Many fans and pundits alike still believe the former UFC heavyweight champion was robbed on the judges' scorecards that night, leaving a bitter taste in everyone's mouth, including Fury himself, who was seriously disappointed with his own performance.

Related Oleksandr Usyk's live reaction to Francis Ngannou knocking down Tyson Fury Video emerges of Oleksandr Usyk's live reaction to Francis Ngannou knocking down Tyson Fury

Fury’s next fight is set to be against Ukrainian Oleksander Usyk, with the pair finally agreeing to share the ring together in February of 2024 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.