Summary Erling Haaland has positioned himself as one of the greatest strikers in world football.

Back in 2020, the then-young prodigy named the seven frontmen who were ahead of him at the time.

Haaland's names included a Premier League flop and one player who isn't even playing anymore.

It was clear from the very outset of his career that Erling Haaland was always going to become one of the best strikers in world football, and he has certainly lived up to those expectations. Regardless of what you think of the Norwegian's overall ability, his prowess in front of goal cannot be understated.

Part of what propelled him to the top was his incredible work ethic, with his training regime and diet helping him maintain peak physical condition. Then there's his determination to be the best, constantly working hard to surpass anyone ahead of him. Back in 2020, Haaland claimed that there were seven number nines who were greater than he was. Now, five years on, it's time to take a look at what happened to those players, including one Premier League flop.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr

The least surprising inclusion. Although Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't at the peak of his powers at the start of the decade, he had only won his final Ballon d'Or less than three years prior to Haaland's admission. He also continued to score goals for Juventus in Italy before his ill-fated return to Manchester United.

Such is the star power of the Portuguese legend, he has since sparked a revolution in the Middle East, with his move to Al-Nassr prompting many big names to follow suit. By making the switch, the 40-year-old is playing far below the level he's accustomed to, but still racking up the numbers as a result, cementing his position as the man with the most professional goals in football history.

Sergio Aguero

Retired

One record Haaland may target before his career ends is Sergio Aguero's 260 goals for Manchester City, which places him above all others in the club's 145-year history. The former Dortmund star is already more than halfway there, but still has some way to go in surpassing the Argentine's legacy.

A year after Haaland's comments, Aguero ended his decade-long stint at the Etihad and joined international teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Unfortunately, a heart problem that caused the striker to struggle with breathing during a game was discovered, forcing the multi-time Premier League winner to retire before the end of 2021.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Realistically, of all the players Haaland named in 2020, Harry Kane is the only one truly threatening Haaland’s status as the King of Goals five years on from his remarks. The England skipper consistently delivered for Tottenham, becoming their all-time top scorer before embarking on a new journey with Bayern Munich.

Countless Bundesliga records later, Kane is still without a major trophy to his name, but his drought does look set to end soon. He also overtook Wayne Rooney to become England’s all-time top scorer in 2022.

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Like Kane, Robert Lewandowski may still also have a shot of saying he is up there with Haaland as he has been able to stage a recent renaissance at the Nou Camp. There were signs of an apparent decline from the Polish star during the 2023/24 campaign, but under Hansi Flick, the Champions League winner appears to have found the magic touch again.

At 36, his days at the top are numbered, but there are still plenty more trophies to be won for the Catalan giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewandowski outscored Erling Haaland in his two full seasons in the Bundesliga (41-27 in 2020/21, 35-22 in 2021/22)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Al-Qadsiah

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The time of Haaland's comments may have also coincided with the last time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was at the top of his game. The Gabonese star showcased his ability for the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, helping Mikel Arteta secure the only trophy of his managerial career so far in the form of the FA Cup.

Aubameyang would later become a scapegoat at the Emirates, and his form declined rapidly during spells at Barcelona and Chelsea. Now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Qadsiah, the 35-year-old remains the top scorer in Europa League history.

Roberto Firmino

Al-Ahli

Yet another name making his living in Saudi Arabia, Haaland did something that not everyone would at the time: he gave Roberto Firmino his flowers. The Brazilian was criminally underrated during his time at Liverpool, and it's fair to say that the Reds may not have enjoyed the same success under Jurgen Klopp if it hadn’t been for Firmino’s selflessness.

Firmino was never a natural goalscorer, but he was a creative genius who tailored his game to benefit more prolific attackers like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He also pressed relentlessly from the front and wasn’t afraid to produce eye-catching moments, such as no-look passes or shots that even the most audacious might have avoided.

Timo Werner

Tottenham

Yeah, this one has aged like bad milk. Not many would have ever placed Timo Werner anywhere near the same level as Haaland, but the German was at least a bit more prolific in Germany for RB Leipzig. However, at both Chelsea and Tottenham, he became a laughing stock due to his poor finishing in front of goal.

The Champions League medal he won with Chelsea may be enough to quiet some critics, but Werner’s two stints in English football have left a lot to be desired. The gulf in class between him and the Manchester City frontman has never been more evident.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 27/02/2025.