A stadium that was once used as the temporary home of Serie A giants AS Roma and Lazio could be set to make its return after being left in complete ruin since 2011. The Stadio Flaminio was once a multi-functional arena, hosting not only sporting events in football and rugby, but also mega-events like the 1960 Olympic Games and concerts, such as during Michael Jackson's European tour in the early 1990s.

First opened in 1959 and renovated almost 50 years later, the 25,000 seater stadium has been left to rot after almost a decade of inactivity. Having suffered a similar fate to Valencia 'Ghost Ground', Nou Mestalla, there appears to be some hope as one of its former inhabitants looks to revolutionise it by doubling its capacity and making it a permanent stomping ground in years to come.

What Happened to Stadio Flaminio

It was last used for the Six Nations

Located less than two miles outside the Rome city centre, Stadio Flaminio was built in the same place that the famous Stadio Nazionale had sat between 1911-1957. The former arena was used as Italy's national team stadium and hosted three games during the 1934 FIFA World Cup. After being torn down in 1957, construction on a new arena began with the aim of being completed in time for the 1960 Olympics.

Opening in 1959, the Flaminio would host the final of games' football tournament, in which Yugoslavia beat Denmark 3-1. After that, the stadium was routinely used for international events across various different sports, but would also become the home of Lazio and Roma during the 1989/90 season due to their usual quarters undergoing renovation ahead of 'Italia '90' [the 1990 World Cup]. This meant that it hosted greats such as the late Diego Maradona, Dutch superstar Marco van Basten and legendary Italian Roberto Baggio.

As for the two clubs who played there, they had underwhelming seasons based on what modern day fans may have expected from them. I Giallorossi finished in sixth, ten points off the winners, while Lazio sat three places lower in ninth.

Why the Stadio Flaminio Was Abandoned

The stadium was last used in 2011

For the latter part of its existence, the Stadio Flaminio was used predominantly for rugby union games. From 1998, it was the home of former Serie C side Atletico Roma FC, who also went under other aliases, such as GS Collatino, Cisco Collatino, Cisco Roma and Cisco Lodigiani. However, the outfit folded at the same time that the stadium began its journey into obscurity.

The reason for the stadium winding up in a similar position to former Euro 2012 stadium of choice, the Donbas Arena, largely boils down to the impact of the Stadio Olimpico. Not only was the 70,000 seater the home of Roma and Lazio once renovation finished, but it also became the permanent place for international rugby union games to take place. By stripping the arena of it's title as main tenant for the sport, it has been forced to stand empty as it slowly decays.

Lazio Plans To Return To Stadio Flaminio

The Eagles are potentially looking at expanding the stadium

All hope is not lost for the Flaminio, however, as there has been talk recently about Lazio returning to their temporary home on a more permanent basis. It was announced in July that the Eagles had put the wheels in motion to double the capacity of the stadium to 50,000 to make it fit for the club and put an end to the ground sharing with their local rivals. Other improvements would see a better car parking facility and a new roof added.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club president, Claudio Lotito, explained his plans in more detail, stating:

"I think the municipal adminstration understood the seriousness and meticulousness with which we addressed the problem, trying to safeguard the regulatory aspects and the entire architectural aspect of the Flaminio stadium. "The mayor was pleasantly surprised with this point of view. He said that he appreciated the work we have carried out, which is to protect both its safeguarding of the architectural spirit and of the future perspective."

Whilst it remains to be seen whether or not the plans to revamp the stadium go through, it has been stated that the Mayor of Rome was handed a deadline of October by Lotito to make a decision on if he plans to green-light the venture.