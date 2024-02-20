Highlights Wayne Shaw's pie-eating during Sutton United's FA Cup match against Arsenal went viral, but it led to his resignation due to a betting controversy.

However, the incident saw Shaw find fame, with him attending an interview on Good Morning Britain, while also being offered a position by UK supermarket Morrisons.

Shaw now owns a pub and food business focusing on pies, having earned money through interviews and appearances in adverts.

There are often moments in football that grab the attention of fans and pundits alike. It's unparalleled - everywhere you look, there's a photo, newspaper headline or viral clip covering whatever has happened. Typically, it is surrounding a player who has produced a magical moment of skill, a mind-blowing save or a youth prospect dictating a top flight fixture – but there is the odd anomaly.

Seven years ago today, it was Wayne Shaw’s name that was on everyone’s lips as he was spotted during Sutton United’s FA Cup clash against Arsenal, with the non-league side impressively making it to the fifth round. No, the then 45-year-old didn’t make the news for a string of ungodly saves or for an overall impressive display – in fact, the seasoned shot-stopper didn’t feature for even a minute.

Instead, Shaw was shown on the television broadcasting enjoying a bite to eat as he indulged into a pie during their match against the Premier League outfit – with underdogs Sutton overcoming Leeds United in the round prior. As the clock struck the 83rd-minute mark at the Borough Sports Ground, Shaw’s hunger got the better of him.

But what is the pie-munching icon up to nowadays? GIVEMESPORT have taken a deep dive into his life post-Sutton departure, how he became a phenomenon, and what business ventures he has been involved in.

Shaw forced to resign for eating a pie

He was also fined £375 and given a ban by the FA

While the incident brought undying joy to those in attendance at home for the once-in-a-lifetime viewing, the same cannot be said for Shaw – affectionally nicknamed ‘Roly Poly Goalie’ - as a betting row erupted in the wake of his newfound fame. Unbeknownst to him at the time, his pastry-eating antics got him into a lot of trouble.

A betting company – named Sun Bets – were the sponsors for Sutton during the cup competition outing and had offered their users an 8/1 price that the Southampton graduate, recognised alongside the likes of Ivan Toney and Sandro Tonali as footballers to have been banned for betting-related offences, would be seen eating a pie – and an investigation into the famous event sharply followed as he did just that.

As a result, Sutton’s reserve goalkeeper was forced to resign and manager Paul Doswell released a statement regarding his premature dismissal. Per The Independent, Shaw later admitted that he was fully aware of the bookmaker’s offer to be seen biting into the snack – but he continued to try and play down what he’d done, all while a collection of fans – believed to be in their thousands – created and signed a petition to save his job.

Incredibly, in the sudden aftermath of Shaw’s departure from the club, they were forced to utilise an outfield player between the posts during their comeback win at Torquay. In the following September, the former coach was fined a total of £375 and banned for two months by the Football Association (FA) for breaching betting rules once the FA and the Gambling Commission had finished their respective investigations into the incident. It resulted in the company that owned the bookmaker being fined an eye-catching £84,000.

The video became a viral sensation

As expected, Shaw stole the hearts of many fans watching from the comfort of their own home. The picture of him enjoying one of the nation’s favourite snacks has been etched into the memory of many – and, as such, his status as a goalkeeper far down Doswell’s pecking order transformed into him emerging as a nation-wide sensation, albeit for the short term.

Morrisons were one of the more high-profile outlets to offer Shaw a cheeky proposition of becoming their pie-taster. The supermarket’s Chief Pie Buyer, Tessa Callaghan, claimed, via the Daily Star, that they were ‘impressed by his commitment’ to the art of pie eating.

“We’re always looking for the best talent to taste our pies and make sure they hit the back of the net. Wayne’s performance last night sets him apart as one of the country’s most famous pie connoisseurs. “We were really impressed by his commitment to pie eating, and we understand that a good pie is the best way to warm up for any occasion, even if it is the biggest night of your football career."

Although the novelty quickly wore off, Shaw's pie-eating antics were instantly front-page news, especially after his appearance on ITV talk show Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan. The TV star, best known in the football echo chamber for his exclusive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, made a kind gesture to Shaw, however, handing him a cheque for £350 in order to pay off the fine.

His face was all over the news and several reporters – from different publications – surrounding his house in search of a conversation and, subsequently, a story. Speaking to SPORTbible, he claimed that – as a means of avoiding the frenzy – he was ‘whisked away’ and put into a hotel for two days.

"When the news dropped after the manager made that statement, there were around eight reporters trying to sell a story about me. I was soon whisked away and put in a hotel for two days. It was like a dungeon. They put me downstairs, and they asked if I wanted something to eat but I couldn't stomach anything. "I phoned the manager that night, and I mentioned there was something fishy going on. Something wasn't right. He basically turned around to me and said, 'This is your life. You've got to look after yourself.' I was thrown to the wolves. I had nowhere to turn."

The former goalkeeper, who played for the likes of AFC Totton, Eastleigh and Lymington, also revealed that he pocketed a whopping £35,000 in the three months following the incident for engaging in interviews, taking part in a Chimichanga eating contest and appearing in a Papa John's advert alongside Dermot Gallagher, a former referee.

Shaw’s business ventures

Former goalkeeper now owns pub and has set up food business

While his career as a footballer was now evidently now down the drain, Shaw turned his hand to other business opportunities – and let’s be fair, there was no shortage of job offers. He was an extremely busy man, with him embarking on different avenues of work – as mentioned above – but he told Sport Bible that his real passion was in the food and beverage world.

"I had nothing else, so I sat down with the family and said look, my passion is food and beverage, which has been my entire life along with football. I worked for a family business for 23 years, so I decided to buy a Hog Roast BBQ, while running the commercial side of things at my local side AFC Totton.

Luckily, his food business went to new heights on a week by week basis – and, as a result, he had enough cash in the bank to invest by purchasing the Salmon Leap pub in his hometown of Totton, an establishment where he makes homemade pies for willing-to-buy customers.

"I was selling a few pies, making my own sausage rolls and it was all local produce. It really took off and I've since concentrated on the food side of things. It's one of the best pubs in Totton and I'm just privileged to take it on. I've probably got 10 years left in the food and beverage game, I'm just trying to earn my own money instead of money for other people."

Shaw went on to address the downsides of his fame, claiming the fact that he has spoken to former boss Doswell – a ‘great friend’ he had known for north of three decades - two or three times since everything that happened. Alas, that famed incident, which happened some seven years ago, has propelled his life into a new means – and he will be all the more grateful for it.