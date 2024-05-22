Highlights Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool marks a new era, with Arne Slot set to lead a major overhaul at the club if his first summer is anything like the Germans.

With Jurgen Klopp's nine-year stay at Liverpool finally coming to an end after their 2-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday, it also marks the beginning of a new era at the club. Arne Slot, of Feyenoord, has been confirmed to be the one who is replacing the German for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

This changing of the guard in Merseyside means a new era beckons, and consequently a busy summer appears to be awaiting Slot and the club. With many players rumoured to be leaving as well as Slot wanting to add his own players to this side, it could mean a massive overhaul is coming at Liverpool.

Klopp also experienced this in his first season at Liverpool, adding six players to his team for a sum of around £80 million but also selling eleven for a similar amount. The question is, what happened to those eleven players Klopp decided to let go when his time at Liverpool began?

Mario Balotelli and Kolo Toure left on free transfers but were part of the 11 players who departed during Klopp's first summer, so feature on this list despite technically not being sold.

Jurgen Klopp's First 11 Liverpool Departures Player Sold To Transfer Fee Christian Benteke Crystal Palace £26.6m Jordon Ibe Bournemouth £15.3m Joe Allen Stoke City £13.2m Martin Skrtel Fenerbache £5.1m Tiago Ilori Reading £3.6m Luis Alberto Lazio £3.4m Brad Smith Bournemouth £3m Mamadou Sakho Crystal Palace (initial loan) £12.8m Lawrence Vigouroux Swindon Town £410,000 Mario Balotelli OGC Nice Free Transfer Kolo Toure Celtic Free Transfer

Christian Benteke

Sold to Crystal Palace for €31.20m (£26.6m)

Christian Benteke is a name that is well-associated with Premier League fans. He spent just one season with Liverpool after signing from Aston Villa, scoring ten goals and notching four assists in 42 games. Although his numbers in his first season were relatively good, Klopp decided he was not the right player for his system.

He made the move to Crystal Palace that summer and in his first season in London scored 17 goals to help steer the club away from relegation. He then stayed with Palace for the next five campaigns but did not manage to maintain the standards he set in the first season. He was then sold to MLS side DC United in 2022 where he remains at present day. Benteke has found success in the USA, reaching double figures for goals scored in each of his first two full seasons as he nears the end of his playing career.

Jordon Ibe

Sold to AFC Bournemouth for €18m (£15.3m)

Jordon Ibe spent three years in the Liverpool youth system before making 41 appearances for the first team in the 2015/16 season. Klopp decided it was best to cash in on the 20-year-old as he was sold to Bournemouth when the German took over, amid some rumours of a falling out between the pair.

He would spend three years with Bournemouth where he filled in the role of a solid squad player but never particularly justified his price tag. He then moved to Derby County in 2020 where he would only make one appearance due to his struggles with mental health. He was released by the Rams in 2021 and remained without a club until 2023, where he currently plays for Ebbsfleet United in the National League (the fifth level of the English football pyramid) at the age of 28.

Joe Allen

Sold to Stoke City for €15.50m (£13.2m)

Joe Allen spent four years at Liverpool where he made over 130 appearances as a key member of their squad. However, Klopp did not believe he was required under his management as he was sold to Stoke. Allen would spend the next six years of his career with the Potter, remaining as a pivotal member of the squad throughout their last two seasons in the Premier League and after their relegation to the Championship.

Despite his key involvement in the Stoke team over those seasons, Allen's contract was not renewed at the end of the 2021/22 season. He would go on to rejoin his boyhood club Swansea City where he remains now.

Martin Skrtel

Sold to Fenerbache for €6.00m (£5.1m)

Martin Skrtel was a player who made a significant impact whilst at Liverpool. Spending nine seasons at the club after his move from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2006. However, being 31 years old at the time of Klopp's arrival, it was decided that the Slovakian international would be moved on.

He headed to Fenerbache in Turkey, where he would become their starting centre-back in the three years he spent there before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir, where he spent two years. Skrtel would conclude his professional playing career with Spartak Trnava in his home country, where he remains now as a scout for the club whilst still playing at a lower level in Slovakia.

Tiago Ilori

Sold to Reading for €4.30m (£3.6m)

Tiago Ilori left his hometown club Sporting CP in 2013 as he completed his move to Liverpool. He spent three years at the club but only made three appearances whilst also being loaned to multiple clubs in that time.

After his disappointing career, Klopp decided to sell Ilori to Reading. He managed to make over 50 appearances for them before he was sold back to Sporting in 2019. He has since remained in Portugal playing for Boavista, Pacos de Ferreira, and now CF Os Belenenses in the Portuguese second tier, where he has made eight appearances this season at the age of 31.

Luis Alberto

Sold to Lazio for €4.00m (£3.4m)

One of the few players who actually found success away from Liverpool, Luis Alberto has had a great career in Italy. The midfielder spent three years with Liverpool but only made 12 appearances due to multiple loan moves during his tenure. Klopp then decided he was not part of his plans and sold him to Lazio for just around £3m.

In Serie A, Alberto has established himself as an icon at the Rome club, making over 300 appearances for them. He has also scored 52 goals for his side whilst leading them to three domestic cup titles. Alberto could be labelled as a player Klopp potentially should have held on to.

Brad Smith

Sold to AFC Bournemouth for €3.60m (£3m)

Brad Smith is another player sold to Bournemouth in Klopp's first transfer window.

He made just 11 appearances for the Reds in his three-year tenure before becoming surplus to requirements under the new manager at the time.

He was sold to Bournemouth where he failed to make an impression there in a similar fashion. Since then, despite a short loan move to Cardiff City, Smith has spent the rest of his career in the MLS, making over 100 appearances for three different clubs. He currently plays for Houston Dynamo.

Mamadou Sakho

Firstly loaned and then sold to Crystal Palace for €15.00m (£12.8m)

Mamadou Sakho was one of the more surprising sales made by Klopp in his first season as he had just finished his best season for the club the season prior. He was loaned to Crystal Palace originally in 2016 before making the move permanent the following season. Although Sakho played his part in key moments for Palace, he never reached the maximum of his abilities.

He then moved back to France to Montpellier in 2021, where he stayed until the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. The 34-year-old is now a free agent and looking for a new club.

Lawrence Vigouroux

Sold to Swindon Town for €480,000 (£410,000)

Lawrence Vigouroux only spent two seasons with Liverpool after his move from Tottenham, spending a lot of that time on loan to Swindon. They then decided to make the move permanent in 2016. Although he impressed there, he was moved on to play in both Ireland and Chile before becoming the starting goalkeeper for Leyton Orient in 2020 for three years.

His amazing form there saw him achieve a place in the League Two Team of the Season In Leyton Orient's promotion season. This earned him a move to Premier League side Burnley where he remains as a backup goalkeeper.

Mario Balotelli

Moved to OGC Nice on a free transfer

One of the more infamous players in Premier League history – with that famous 'Why Always Me' shirt – Mario Balotelli only managed 28 appearances for Liverpool. After a loan move back to AC Milan in 2015, Klopp decided to let Balotelli leave for free as he joined Nice in Ligue 1.

Balotelli's best seasons after his departure came with Nice, where in 2017/18 he scored 26 goals for the club. He has since played for a plethora of clubs across Europe and currently plays in Turkey for Adana Demirspor, where he is playing for the second time in three seasons.

Kolo Toure

Moved to Celtic on a free transfer

Finally, there is Kolo Toure. The Ivorian spent three years with Liverpool after signing from fellow English rivals Manchester City in 2013 – having previously achieved great things with Arsenal. He made 46 appearances for the Reds but Klopp was trying to move his side towards a new modern era of football, so the 35-year-old was allowed to move on as he left to join Celtic but not before being offered a coaching job, with Toure explaining:

“I spoke to Jurgen and he told me my contract wasn’t going to be renewed – but he did, however, want me as a coach in his backroom team,”

In his second campaign in Scotland, he would make just seven appearances before announcing his retirement from professional football at the end of the 2016/17 season.

His retirement concluded what was a great career for Toure, who will go down as one of the league's finest defenders. He now is a coach and most recently managed Championship side Wigan Athletic.

Data via Transfermarkt.