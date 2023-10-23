Highlights Manchester United are looking to bounce back from a poor start to their Champions League campaign as they face Copenhagen.

The last time United faced Copenhagen in the competition, they suffered a 1-0 defeat, highlighting the need for improvement this time.

The article provides insights into the careers of the Manchester United players who started in that defeat.

Manchester United welcome Rasmus Hojlund’s former side Copenhagen to Old Trafford on Tuesday night as they look to put their below-par start to their 2023/24 Champions League campaign behind them. Erik ten Hag’s inaugural stint in the competition since his switch to England has not started swimmingly, with losses against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray on his record and United currently rock bottom of Group A.

Looking to make a mark on the competition, up next is Danish giants Copenhagen, who are also winless in their two opening games in their group stage matches. United’s next opponents have, however, managed to secure one point in a 2-2 draw against Galatasaray in their European curtain-raiser.

Having not locked horns in football’s most coveted continental competition since 2006, a quick glance at their group stage affair does not paint a pretty picture for Ten Hag and his entourage. Copenhagen were 1-0 victors when the two sides last met in the Champions League, courtesy of a Marcus Allback goal.

The two did meet in Europe’s second-most prestigious competition, the Europa League, back in 2020, in which the Premier League outfit won 1-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes 95th-minute spot kick. But with so much on the line for both sides this time, let’s take a look at the Manchester United starting XI from their most recent Champions League match-up 17 years ago.

GK: Edwin Van der Sar

A pivotal figure in some of Manchester United’s finest years as a footballing commodity, the Dutch giant enjoyed four Premier Leagues and a Champions League win for good measure at the club. Often rubbing shoulders with the likes of Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel in conversations of the league’s best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played 398 times under Sir Alex Ferguson. Ending his 26-year career at the 13-time Premier League champions, he left the door ajar for a certain David de Gea to become the club’s first choice between the sticks. Up until May this year, he had been the CEO of his former club, Ajax, resigning after they failed to qualify for this year's Champions League.

RB: Wes Brown

Once a utility player at Manchester United, Brown was declared bankrupt back in April. Winning his fair share of honours at the Theatre of Dreams, the academy graduate played for a triumvirate of clubs following his 2011 exit. English duo Sunderland and Blackburn homed the defender for a bit, but he eventually called time on his illustrious career, in which he won an eye-catching seven Premier League titles, after retiring in India. He had spent some time in Asia for Kerala Blasters and reunited with former Red Devils coach Rene Meulensteen in the process. Of course, Brown’s most glittering days came playing for the Greater Manchester outfit and will be fondly remembered as a brilliant player.

CB: Nemanja Vidic

Widely regarded as the rasher half of the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnership, the Serb was adored by those of a Manchester United persuasion. The no-nonsense defender enjoyed a trophy-filled spell in England before moving on to Inter Milan in Serie A, where he ended his career. With just 27 Inter appearances under his belt, it’s not unfair to say that his legs began to give way, and he retired at the opportune moment – and why not? He had won all there was to win during his time at Manchester United. They just don’t make them like Nemanja anymore.

CB: Mikael Silvestre

Silvestre was blessed to be at the club during their period of dominance as he accrued five Premier League titles. In his final season, the Frenchman managed to pick up the one and only Champions League of his career before moving to Premier League rivals, Arsenal. The potential to break the hearts of Manchester United fans arose as Manchester City were initially interested, though north London came calling and he obliged. A hat-trick of clubs – Werder Bremen, Portland Timbers and Chennaiyin FC – followed as he continued to play, despite slowing down. Upon his retirement, Silvestre took up the role as director of football at former club Rennes in 2015 but only stayed in post until the back end of 2016.

LB: Gabriel Heinze

Moving to Real Madrid from Manchester United, Heinze went on to enjoy a 60-game career in the Spanish capital before moving to Marseille. Following a two-season stint in France, the versatile defender wound down his career in his native Argentina at Newell’s Old Boys. The Argentine is just one of many former Manchester United stars to turn their hand to management – and Heinze is now doing so at the last club he plied his trade for after his previous coaching stint at Major League Soccer side, Atlanta United, paid dividends. Having started and finished his 18-year senior career with Newell’s Old Boys, the defender is now attempting to lead them to greatness in the dugout.

RM: Darren Fletcher

A central midfielder by trade, Fletcher aided Manchester United in securing five domestic titles by playing 342 times and scoring 24 times, though the most influential aspects of his game were typically intangible. As he wound down his playing career after leaving the English powerhouse, the Scotsman remained in England and played for West Brom and Stoke City. In October 2020, the gifted midfielder returned to Carrington to become the Under-16 coach and then earned a promotion to become part of the first team coaching staff before taking up a more behind-the-scenes focused role. Now technical director of the club, there can be no doubts over his dedication to the cause, especially as the club poached both his sons from rivals Manchester City earlier this year.

CM: John O’Shea

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. O’Shea really did play in central midfield during this Champions League clash. Able to play in an array of positions – both in defence and midfield – he was an underrated asset of Manchester United and his 394-game career at the club is a testament to that. Synonymous for his nutmegging heroics between the legs of the legendary Luis Figo, he was let go by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 as he joined Sunderland, a team in which he continued to perform amicably for seven years. A short spell at Reading followed that before he hung up his boots in 2019, and he is now a coach at Birmingham City with Wayne Rooney as well as the assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland.

CM: Michael Carrick

Undeniably one of the most underrated midfielders of the Premier League era, Carrick was unfortunate to be born into England’s ‘Golden Generation’, amassing just 34 international caps. Having enjoyed a quietly successful career at Manchester United, the Englishman was named caretaker manager in 2021 as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties and finished his stint in the role with an unbeaten record after two wins and the solitary draw. Now taking Middlesbrough by storm as manager, Carrick – who was persistently hailed as boasting managerial-like capabilities – was nominated for the EFL Championship Manager of the Month in his first month at the helm.

LM: Cristiano Ronaldo

All-time Champions League scorer. All-time international appearance holder and goalscorer for Portugal. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The list goes on, though whether his career would be as fruitful if it wasn’t for Ferguson’s gamble will forever be unknown. Arriving in Stretford in 2003, the club must’ve known they were on to a winner – and, well, that was exactly the case and although his prime years came elsewhere, notably at Real Madrid, Ronaldo was still a formidable force for the club. He then moved onto Juventus before coming full circle, breaking the internet with a return to the club before his acrimonious exit following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. Now considered a trailblazer with his move to the riches of Saudi Arabia, a 38-year-old Ronaldo is loving life in the Middle East.

ST: Wayne Rooney

Rooney went on to become one of the finest statesmen to ever don the fabled red of Manchester United and even stormed past the late Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer. As he called time on his Old Trafford spell, he joined former club Everton on a free transfer before joining DC United in the MLS. A stint at Derby County rounded off his career, with Rooney playing 35 games, scoring seven goals and notching three assists. Upon his retirement, he became the club’s manager before returning to DC United as the club’s custodian. Most recently, the Liverpool-born forward was appointed as Birmingham City’s head coach.

Wayne Rooney - Managerial record Club Appointed Matches PPM Derby County (Caretaker) November 2020 - January 2021 11 1.18 Derby County (Manager) January 2021 - June 2022 73 1.14 DC United July 2022 - October 2023 53 1.04 Birmingham City October 2023 - present 1 0.00 All stats according to Transfermarkt

ST: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Fast-forward 13 years and the baby-faced assassin had taken over the reins as manager at the club. And while his stint on the other side of the white line was not as memorable as most would’ve hoped, there’s no denying how important he was during his playing days. Forever remembered as scoring one of the club’s most important goals in their storied history, the former Norwegian enjoyed managerial stints at Molde and Cardiff City before his warm welcome back to the three-time Champions League winners. Following his 149 games at the helm of the club, he has been away from football since being sacked, while carefully looking for another way back into management.

It's bizarre to think that this team of legends failed to get past Copenhagen the last time these two sides met, especially as the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Patrice Evra all came off the bench. United supporters will be hoping that their current team fares much better this time, although given their current form in the competition, another shock defeat might yet come around.