Highlights The iconic Olympic rings from Paris 2024 may be repurposed like London 2012's were.

London recycled Tower Bridge's rings, while St Pancras station made more creative use of the big metal structures.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park still features the rings, with 8 venues from London 2012 still open.

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in full flow, the French capital is decked out in all the iconic paraphernalia that has become synonymous with the event. Most notably, the five colourful rings that are renowned across the world.

Anyone who sees this logo immediately knows exactly what it's about. The five rings are connected with the blue, black and red ones along the top and the green and yellow at the bottom. The question is, what happens to the rings after the Olympic Games come to a close?

It's unconfirmed what the future holds for the Paris versions, but the French could take some inspiration from how they were dealt with in the wake of the London 2012 Olympics. Following the showcase event in the English capital, decisions had to be made about what to do with everything Olympic-related that had decorated the city for months.

Where the London 2012 Olympic Rings Are

They have been put to good use

The rings were taken down when Olympic fever was a thing of the past in England. But then a call had to be made about what would become of the large metal structures. In the case of the Olympic rings that were present at St Pancras International station in London, good use was made out of the materials.

There will have been instances where people have been a lot closer to the Olympic symbol than they ever realised. That's because the rings were chopped up and made into benches for the public to sit on. They are still dotted around the train station to this day, over a decade later. So, while they aren't proudly hung from the ceiling anymore, the nostalgiac and historical moment in the UK still lives on.

It would be unusual to still see the Olympic rings hanging in the station 12 years after the event wrapped up, but it's impressive to see they were put to good use. Many people will have sat on these benches and not given it a second thought when, in reality, they were propped up by a piece of history. When it's pointed out, it will become blatantly obvious to anyone, as these benches are obviously extremely colourful.

It was a less glamourous ending for the rings that used to hang from Tower Bridge. Instead of being used for something else, that particular structure was sliced up and recycled, according to The Londonist.

Olympic Rings Can Still be Seen in London

Some venues from London 2012 are also still open

While the five rings in St Pancras International Station have been torn down and put to better use, tourists can still get a feel of the 2012 event in London. The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park still has the Olympic symbol at the centre of everything.

There's every chance these Olympic rings will still be present when the games return to the city at some point in the future. Eight venues remained open permanently after the event finished, including the Olympic Stadium and the London Aquatics Centre.