Eight years since being drafted by the Denver Nuggets , Jamal Murray has turned into one of the NBA's most clutch playoff performers.

En route to an NBA championship in 2023, Murray registered one of the most ridiculous stat lines in a four-game sweep in league history. Against the L.A. Lakers in the Conference Finals, Murray averaged 33 points and shot 53 percent from the field, 41 percent from the three-point line, and 95 percent from the free-throw line.

Days later, he was crowned an NBA champion. Murray became one of the very few players in his draft class to win an NBA championship.

What happened to the six players drafted ahead of Murray, and where are they now?

1 Ben Simmons

The next 'Magic Johnson'... turned a mystery





What in the world has gone wrong with Ben Simmons ?

He passed up a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid called him out after the loss. The Sixers were then upset by Trae Young and the Hawks.

Simmons officially packed his bags for his next stop, demanding a trade a month after Philadelphia’s playoff exit.

Because Simmons’ trade request wasn’t honored within the time frame he had originally planned, he refused to play a single game for four straight months as he waited for a change of scenery. He lost $19 million in the process.

When Simmons finally returned to action in the 2022 season, he looked reluctant to make a move with the basketball more times than not. Towards the middle of the season, Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets hit a drag; the Nets didn't know where to plug Simmons in the offense.

Former Nets head coach Jacques Vaughn spoke last season about the challenges of fitting Simmons into a modern lineup.

"You put a big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then, if you put a playmaker next to him, you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball… you see the challenges that lie ahead.”

Simmons has become an afterthought since leaving the 76ers in 2021. But as a Sixer, he showcased serious potential. As a rookie, Simmons garnered comparisons to NBA legends. Among his best moments came against the man he grew up watching: LeBron James.

Against Cleveland late in his rookie season, Simmons had 32 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists, and six steals. Those are Hall of Fame-level numbers for a single game.

Ben Simmons Rookie Season By The Numbers Categories Number League Rank Triple-Doubles 12 1st Assist % 37.4% 7th Def. Win Shares 5.0 2nd Def. Box +/- 2.5 2nd

The glaring weakness in his game was shooting outside the paint. Even when he attempted jump shots during the preseason and Summer League, he seemed uncomfortable.

Ultimately, Simmons hasn't developed a jump shot in his time in the NBA. To compound his issues, he often stays on the injury list and is rarely available to play.

2 Brandon Ingram

A talented scoring wing

Perhaps the only thing that has hindered Brandon Ingram 's rise to superstardom is his health. In his eight seasons in the NBA, he’s played more than 65 games just once. Still, Ingram's an elite player when he plays.

Brandon Ingram: Fighting Injuries Season Games Played 2016 79 2017 59 2018 52 2019 62 2020 61 2021 55 2022 45 2023 64

In college, Ingram averaged 17.3 points and proved to be a versatile defender. He tallied eight double-doubles and 11 20-point games — third most by a Duke freshman — and was named the consensus ACC Freshman of The Year. Ingram also became the second Duke player to record 80 3-pointers and 40 blocks in a season.

This reflects why Ingram drew comparisons to Kevin Durant entering the NBA. Like Durant, Ingram has a 9-foot wingspan and carried the reputation of being a lights-out jump shooter at 6-foot-9 out of college.

To reach his full potential, Ingram needs to string more healthy seasons together.

3 Jaylen Brown

Signed the NBA's largest ever contract

It only took three picks to find the player that will likely go down as the best player in the 2016 NBA Draft class. Boston’s then-GM Danny Ainge was exploring a draft-day trade in 2016 to help Boston rise to contention faster. If he found something he liked, Brown would've never been a Celtic to begin with.

As a rookie, Brown averaged fewer than 7 points per game and looked levels below the average 3rd overall pick. Fast-forward to 2023, Brown produced his best season in the NBA at 26 years old and signed the richest deal in league history.

2016 Rookie of The Year Voting Player Voting Rank Malcolm Brogdon 1 Dario Saric 2 Joel Embiid 3 Buddy Hield 4 Willy Hernangomez 5 Jamal Murray 6 Marquese Chriss 7 Jaylen Brown 8

In 2023, Brown was selected to his second All-Star Team and his first All-NBA team member. He averaged a career-high in points and shot a career-high 49.1 percent from the floor.

In the 7 seasons that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been teammates, the Celtics have gone to three Eastern Conference Finals and made an NBA Finals appearance in 2022. Boston has yet to get over the final hump.

As the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference in 2024, Jaylen Brown has the opportunity to help lead Boston back to the NBA Finals. The franchise hasn't won a title since 2008. That could change this year.

4 Dragan Bender

The first dud of the 2016 lottery

The Phoenix Suns were terrible for much of the 2010s. Throughout the decade, the franchise won more than 35 games just three times. If Phoenix nailed their selection with the fourth overall pick, they would’ve had another promising young player to pair with Devin Booker, who was taken the year before.

Dragan Bender didn’t last more than a few seasons in the NBA.

Dragan Bender - NBA Career Stats Season Points 2016 3.4 2017 6.5 2018 5.0 2019 6.7

Though this pick seems really head-scratching in hindsight, Bender was actually seen as one of the best international prospects of any draft class in the late 2000s and the early 2010s. He was a 7-footer who could shoot and move his feet.

Bender hasn't played for an NBA team since the 2019-20 season.

5 Kris Dunn

Has battled injuries throughout career

Kris Dunn is someone you just tip your cap to because he’s battled significant injuries throughout his career.

His recent resurgence on the Utah Jazz re-established his place and value in the league. In February 2023, the Jazz signed Dunn after he’d been without a contract for the entire season, and he immediately showed how good he could be.

Kris Dunn - Notable Years Season Games Played Points 2016 78 3.8 2017 52 13.4 2018 46 11.3

In 22 games, Dunn averaged 13 points off the bench and shot over 47 percent from 3-point range. After playing in just 18 games over two-and-a-half years, Dunn was a bright spot for Utah down the stretch. This season, Dunn played more than 52 games for just the second time in his career.

Coming out of college, Dunn was highly touted as a defensive stopper with great athleticism despite his smaller frame. The Minnesota Timberwolves took Dunn in the top-five to pair with young stars Andrew Wiggins, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Zach LaVine. Had Dunn's career in Minnesota panned out, we might have been talking about a formidable young force in Minnesota in the 2010s.

6 Buddy Hield

One of the NBA's prolific shooters

Since the 2018-19 NBA season, there are two three-point shooters in a class of their own: Steph Curry and Buddy Hield. If you're mentioned in the same breath as the NBA's greatest shooter ever, you know what you're doing carries weight.

Curry and Hield are the only players since the 2018 season to have converted 1600 or more three-pointers.

Buddy Hield - 3-Point Marksmen Year 3-Point FG League Rank 2018-19 278 4th 2019-20 271 2nd 2020-21 282 2nd 2021-22 262 2nd 2022-23 288 2nd 2023-24 219 12th

What makes this feat even more impressive for Hield is that he's been on multiple teams over the years. In 2018-19, Hield was a member of the Sacramento Kings. At the NBA trade deadline in 2022, Hield was traded to the Indiana Pacers. At the buzzer of this season's trade deadline, Hield was moved to Philly.

In 2023, Hield broke Reggie Miller's single-season franchise record for three-pointers with 230. He finished the year with 288 three-pointers made, ranking second in the NBA behind Klay Thompson.