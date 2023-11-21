Highlights Liverpool's record at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has been poor in recent years, with their last Premier League win there coming in the 2015/16 season under Jurgen Klopp.

The XI that achieved this historic victory in 2015 featured no players from the current Liverpool squad, with two members having left in the summer transfer window in 2023.

The majority of players to have left Anfield since this match have struggled to find the same level of success that they tasted at Anfield.

One of the biggest fixtures on the football calendar for Liverpool when the fixtures are first announced at the beginning of the season is Manchester City away. A trip to the Etihad is always a daunting game for any team to face in the Premier League, but Jürgen Klopp's men are the side to have visited the home of the current champions with the most at stake over the past five years or so.

The Reds' record at the Etihad hasn't been particularly strong for many years now, with Liverpool's last Premier League success at their title rivals' home ground coming in the 2015/16 season. This was Klopp's first experience of the fixture as Liverpool's manager. It also preceded Pep Guardiola's reign at City, meaning Klopp is yet to get an away league win over his long-term managerial foe.

Manuel Pellegrini was the man in the dug-out as his City side were overrun by a rampant Liverpool team in a 4-1 defeat on 21 November 2015. This was the first trial of the false-nine system that would serve Klopp well for several years to come, with Daniel Sturridge and Christian Benteke - conventional number nines - left on the bench.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 32 minutes, before the hosts pulled a goal back through Sergio Aguero shortly before the break. An unlikely source scored the fourth goal to secure a historic victory for the visitors. While Liverpool have since won at the Etihad - in a Champions League tie in 2018 - they are still in search of their next Premier League success at the stadium.

We take a look at the XI that made the short trip up the M62 eight years ago...

GK: Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet was the first-choice goalkeeper at the club after his £11 million move from Sunderland in the summer of 2013 and thus, he was chosen between the sticks on this occasion. It will have taken the Belgian by surprise that he had a relatively quiet night in Manchester, with Aguero's stunning long-range shot leaving him with very little hope. He would have been desperate to keep a clean sheet, but there was nothing he could do about the strike, with the rest of the evening being routine for an experienced shot-stopper.

Inconsistent performances followed for the next years under Klopp, and Loris Karius was brought in to provide competition in 2016. The German took over as the first-choice keeper, but he went through struggles of his own and the pair shared the responsibility until Alisson Becker was signed in 2018 and this did spell the end for both men. Mignolet is now back in his home country, representing Club Brugge. During the 2022/23 season, Mignolet kept five clean sheets in six group-stage games in the Champions League.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne

With Glen Johnson's departure in the summer, a space opened up to become Liverpool's long-term right-back and the Reds turned to Southampton's Nathaniel Clyne to take up the mantle left by his compatriot. Being 24 years old at the time, the Englishman had all the potential to occupy that position for many years. This clash with City proved that CLyne was a solid defender that could fit into Klopp's system with a solid showing on the right side of the back line.

Injury issues then followed for the majority of Clyne's spell at Anfield, and the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2016 effectively put to bed his Liverpool career. Appearances were fleeting for the next three years until he re-joined his boyhood club, Crystal Palace, where he still plies his trade in the Premier League.

CB: Martin Skrtel

One of the longest-serving teams to still be playing for Liverpool in 2015, the Slovakian centre-back was the man to put the icing on the cake with a sensational first-time volley in the second half of the demolition of City. Martin Skrtel was also solid defensively on the night, protecting Mignolet for the majority of the game, other than when Aguero turned on his brilliance for a brief moment.

The defender didn't last too long as part of Klopp's back line, as he was replaced by Mamadou Sakho before the end of the 2015/16 season. After losing his place in the Liverpool team, he embarked on new challenges in Turkey with both Fenerbache and Istanbul Basaksehir. Skrtel is now playing back in Slovakia at the age of 38 as he enters the twilight of his career.

CB: Dejan Lovren

Partnering the Slovakia international at the heart of the defence was Dejan Lovren. The second former Saints' defender to appear in this XI, the Croatian had endured a tough debut season in 2014/15 under Brendan Rodgers, but this victory at the Etihad gave Liverpool supporters hope that he could be a success under new management. Lovren was solid alongside Skrtel, and this was a good start to one of his best seasons at Anfield. Who could forget his dramatic winner in the Europa League against Borussia Dortmund later in the campaign?

In a similar vein to Mignolet, the former Lyon man was given plenty of opportunity to succeed by his manager, being a regular in the side until the summer of 2018. Virgil van Dijk's arrival in January 2018 was the end of Lovren's time as the left-sided centre-back and the form of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez eventually saw Lovren drop to fourth choice. A move to Zenit St Petersburg in 2020 saw the defender win three successive league titles in Russia before he returned to Lyon earlier in 2023.

LB: Alberto Moreno

Alberto Moreno suffered a nightmare debut after joining Liverpool in 2014. That poor showing came in an away game against Manchester City in which the Reds suffered a 3-1 loss. The very next week, the Spanish full-back scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt with a well-taken strike against Tottenham. This is indicative of his time in England, with Moreno being impressive going forward, but also leaving a lot to be desired in a defensive sense on many occasions.

The former Sevilla left-back didn't put a foot wrong on this occasion as his compatriot - Jesus Navas - had very little impact on the game on the City right wing. Moreno eventually lost his place in the Liverpool line-up to Andy Robertson and returned to Spain, this time to represent Villarreal, and this is where he still plays his football in La Liga.

DM: Lucas Leiva

The longest-serving member of the Liverpool squad to start the 4-1 success was Brazilian defensive midfielder, Lucas Leiva. Being handed the responsibility of protecting the back line away against Man City shows the faith Klopp had in the midfielder. His work in the engine room went largely unnoticed on the day, with the attacking players being given the majority of the plaudits, but he was still had a big part to play.

Lucas rounded off a decade-long career on Merseyside in 2017 after having converted to play as a central defender in his final season. Lazio was his home for the next five years and the former Brazilian international helped the Italian side to a Coppa Italia trophy in 2018/19. Unfortunately, after suffering a health scare earlier in the year, Lucas was forced to hang up his boots in 2023.

CM: James Milner

Despite only having joined from Manchester City a few months prior, James Milner was handed the captain's armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson. Pellegrini's side were made to possibly regret allowing the experienced midfielder to depart on a free transfer in the summer window as the former Aston Villa star was a calming influence on those around him in the destruction of his former employers.

Milner would go on to be a Liverpool player until 2023, when he departed on a free transfer to join fellow Premier League club, Brighton. Milner was given an incredible send-off at Anfield, showing the importance he had in his time with the club. This came after eight years as a key part of Klopp's squad, having played in almost every position possible, even spending the entire 2016/17 campaign as the first-choice left-back at the club. The 38-year-old can look back on his Liverpool career with fondness as he lifted a Champions League trophy, a Premier League title and both domestic cups.

CM: Emre Can

The midfielder tasked with getting forward to support the front three was Emre Can. This was a big change for the former Bayern Munich youngster after he spent his debut season in England as a centre-back. Can was originally signed to play in the middle of the park and the role Klopp assigned to him for the City game was perfect, as the German was able to get forward and link the play up, with defensive responsibilities also present.

The box-to-box midfielder became one of Klopp's most trusted players for the next few years, before taking the decision to seek a new challenge with Juventus at the end of his contract in 2018. An injury-hit stint in Serie A was followed by a move back to Germany. Can was named the captain of Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, taking over from club legend, Marco Reus.

RW: Adam Lallana

The third ex-Southampton man to represent the Reds in 2015. Lallana had become familiar with playing from the right-hand side of the pitch as he had done so in the previous season under Rodgers. Klopp continued to use the English midfielder from the right flank, allowing him freedom to move inside and interchange with his fellow forwards - who we will get to shortly. Lallana displayed his intelligence throughout this match as his clever movement allowed him to pick up pockets of space and cause all sorts of problems for the City defenders.

Alongside Milner, Lallana plays his football at the AMEX Stadium for Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton. The 35-year-old is largely used as a back-up option for the Seagulls due to the vast array of talent they boast in the middle of the park. He is now in his fourth season with the club after joining in 2020, shortly after lifting the Premier League title for Liverpool.

CF: Roberto Firmino

This was the biggest talking point heading into the game. With Sturridge and Benteke being left on the bench from the start of the game, Roberto Firmino was handed a new role as a false nine. Having previously been deployed as an attacking midfielder, the Brazilian ran rampant at the Etihad as he forced the opening goal with his pass into the six-yard box being diverted into his own goal by Eliaquim Mangala. He then assisted the second goal before tapping into an empty net shortly after the half-hour mark.

This was the start of Firmino's journey to the very top of the game as arguably the best false-nine in the world for a two-year spell. He formed part of one of the best front threes in world football alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané as Klopp's side went on to win all the big prizes available. In 2023, Firmino decided to leave the club as he struggled to see game time due to younger forwards being brought in. The 32-year-old left to join Al-Ahli as a Liverpool hero, with 111 goals and 79 assists to his name for the club.

LW: Philippe Coutinho

Another Samba star on the day was Philippe Coutinho. The former Inter Milan star was the most technically gifted player at the club and was carrying a lot of the burden on his back after Luis Suárez and Raheem Sterling had departed in previous seasons. The winger added the finishing touches to Firmino's ball into the middle to make it 2-0 after having won the ball back impressively in the build-up to the opening goal. He then put one on a plate for his compatriot with an outside of the foot pass to Firmino, past a despairing Joe Hart.

Coutinho was the main source of creativity for Klopp's team all the way until he departed for Barcelona in one of the most expensive transfers of all time in January 2018. Becoming a master of the long-range effort into the top corner, Coutinho departed Anfield as one of the most talented players to have pulled on the iconic shit in the Premier League era. The Brazilian's career has never hit the same heights as he flattered to deceive during his time in Spain, as well as in a return to England with Aston Villa. The 31-year-old is now playing in Abu Dhabi after having left Villa Park in 2023.

