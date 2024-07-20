Highlights Valencia's Nou Mestalla stadium has faced massive debt, false starts, and multiple delays since work began in 2007.

Current plans aim to complete the stadium by 2026, with a potential capacity of around 70,000 potentially in time for the 2030 World Cup.

Despite optimistic claims from club staff, the history of setbacks raises doubts about whether the new stadium will finally be finished.

On 10 November 2006, plans were unveiled for Valencia to build a new stadium, the Nou Mestalla. Work began in 2007 and it was due to be completed in the early summer of 2009 – but that proved to be hugely optimistic.

It's now 2024, almost 17 years later, and the venue remains incomplete. Last December, club president Lay Hoon Chan told sceptical fans: “I believe it is now or never for the new stadium."

But will that come true? And what happened to the Nou Mestalla which led to so many set-backs?

What Happened to Valencia’s Stadium

Massive debt halted construction

Former Valencia president Juan Soler initially suggested that the would be “the best stadium in the world”. It was set to be a 75,000-seater beauty, with 25,000 square metres of shops, cinemas and themed restaurants in the surrounding area. Soler claimed:

“This stadium represents the wish of ‘Valencianismo’ to become an example in the world of football."

City mayor Rita Barbera added: “We want the 2010 Champions League final played here." Per The Athletic, plans were made to borrow the €260m (£224m in modern exchange rates) required from local banks to build on a site across town provided by the local council. They would then sell the existing Mestalla stadium for development, using that to pay off the loans.

It didn't take long, however, for issues to emerge. With Spain’s property bubble bursting, a bank crisis quickly followed. Soler then stepped down in 2008, citing health problems, before it emerged that Valencia owed almost €550m (£463.74m).

As such, by February 2009, new president Juan Soriano decided to temporarily stop all work on the new stadium. This wasn't before €100m (£84.32m) work had already been completed. A concrete bowl base had been constructed, but there was no money left to add the reflective aluminium outer shell of the stadium – leaving the 'ghost stadium' startlingly incomplete.

Numerous False Dawns

Multiple Nou Mestalla projects touted

In the years following, there were numerous occasions to give the Valencia faithful hope but nothing ever came to pass.

In 2011, the club announced that it had negotiated a deal with Bankia to complete the stadium and transfer the old Mestalla property to the bank. This deal later collapsed despite initial promises the ground would be completed in approximately two years. In 2013, a new design was made to reduce the capacity to 61,500, among other downgrades. No date was ever given for when construction would restart and no further progress was made. Two further Nou Mestalla projects were later announced (in 2017 and 2020), but nothing concrete came of them.

That said, in 2021, following La Liga’s €2billion (£1.69bn) deal with CVC Capital Partners, €120m (£101m) was due to Valencia. This meant the finances were there to put towards fixing their two-stadium problem. But that plan of selling the old stadium and moving into the new one isn't as simple as it sounds.

The issue is that the latest accounts, per The Athletic, show total debts of almost €500m (£421.58m). And so, in the words of a former club executive:

“If you sell this site, you have to pay off the bank — not use the money to build the new stadium.”

Current president Lay Hoon has claimed that they now have “advanced negotiations” with a new buyer for the old stadium site,

but multiple sources reportedly say nobody wants to commit to buying an apartment when they don't even know when Valencia are going to stop playing football on that land.

2030 World Cup Plans

Now aiming to be completed by 2026

The news that Euro 2024 winners Spain will be a co-host of the 2030 World Cup, along with Portugal and Morocco, seemed to inspire fresh intentions to get the stadium complete. Indeed, the Spanish Football Federation have been informed that work on the Nou Mestalla site will restart within the first half of 2024 and be completed by 2026.

And while there are plenty of obstacles to overcome – especially in terms of making the design more realistic and securing necessary construction permits and licences – club staff claim that everybody wants to get going as soon as possible. All the documentation requested by the town hall has been provided, meaning work could begin on the new stadium site within the first quarter of 2024.

As of right now, it's felt that the project could be completed in two years, allowing Valencia to move in ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga season. The current project is to have 66,000 seats, which can be expanded over time to 70,016 (potentially for the 2030 World Cup). The club has been in this position of optimism before, on many occasions, though. So it remains to be seen if anything concrete will come of these plans.