Daniel Dubois, the British boxing sensation, scored an upset win over his much-favoured compatriot, Anthony Joshua, on Saturday, the 21st of September, at the iconic Wembley Stadium. He recorded a fifth-round knockout victory in stunning fashion and, in the process, defended his IBF heavyweight title.

However, Dubois' somewhat surprising win has made a sizable dent in the chances of the much-awaited Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua title fight. Now there are talks about a potential fight between the Gypsy King and Dynamite after the latter's triumph. Fury was in fact in the stadium during the fight on Saturday night as he watched his compatriots go to battle for the heavyweight title.

Tyson Fury & Daniel Dubois' Sparring Session

Back in 2017, the pair shared the ring together

Despite Fury and Dubois not fighting each other professionally, they shared a sparring session back in 2017 when the latter was yet to make his debut and the Gypsy King was on a break from the sport. Fury was impressed with Dubois' skill and ability that day, despite not being a professional boxer yet.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury weighed 27 stone when he sparred Daniel Dubois back in 2017.

"I was fat, 27 stone," Fury recalled in an interview with BT Sport back in 2020. "We had a move around and it was a pleasure. He'd never even had a pro fight, but I found out he was a very good fighter straight away."

Dubois has fond memories of his sparring session with Fury, as he spoke about it during an interview with Seconds Out back in 2022.

"It's a long story, isn't it? I went up to spar his cousin, Hughie," the IBF heavyweight champ said. "I put him down in sparring and then he [Tyson] jumped in for a round. They all know who I am. He was awkward back then, you know, and at the time, I don't think I was going all out, I was sort of in awe or whatever. It's all experience, isn't it? I've sparred many guys, I've put many people over. At that stage, I was just starting off. I can't tell too much from that or take too much from that."

Daniel Dubois Stuns Heavyweight Division

Not many saw DDD knocking out AJ

Dubois' fight against AJ was a testament to his incredible skill that Fury predicted back in 2017. He knocked down Joshua in the first round and dominated the fight from there on, knocking him down again in the third. All of Joshua's efforts to mount a comeback failed as the champ delivered a killer right hand in the fifth to end the fight and retain his heavyweight title.

Fury praised Dubois after the fight, saying: "Fantastic job. He did a very good job and fair play to young Dan. Everybody wrote him off, you know. Coming here, he was the world champion and everyone chatted like he was a bum. And he showed what he's made of, and it's very good for him. Fantastic. Fair play."

With this win, Dubois has now improved his professional record to 22-2 and has established himself as one of the best boxers in the world. Joshua's pro-record, on the other hand, fell to 28-4.