Highlights Drew McIntyre was robbed of the World Heavyweight title on home turf at Clash at the Castle event after a surprise appearance from CM Punk.

Fan footage shows McIntyre's furious reaction post-match, storming up the aisle and engaging with WWE commentator and potential ally Wade Barrett.

The Scotland crowd was left unhappy and they finished the evening with a chorus of boos.

WWE took over Scotland with their Clash at the Castle event this weekend, and while for the most part, it was a great show, it wasn't without its controversy as Drew McIntyre saw his dream of winning the World Heavyweight Championship on home soil dashed by a surprise appearance from CM Punk.

During McIntyre's title match against Damian Priest, the original referee, Eddie Orengo was knocked into the barricade outside of the ring and put out of action temporarily. Shortly afterwards, once the hometown hero had hit his finisher on Priest, he went for the pin and a replacement ref came running to the ring to make the count, but stopped before the third and final count. Why? Well, because it was McIntyre's rival CM Punk who returned and denied the Scot his time of glory.

Shortly afterwards the champion mounted a comeback and beat Drew to retain his gold, but the moment left fans upset with the result, but more importantly, left McIntyre incensed. Fan footage has now emerged online showing what happened once the show went off the air, and it's pretty clear how Drew was feeling about the way things unfolded.

Drew Stormed Up the Aisle Ranting

The moment also hinted at a possible alliance with Wade Barrett

Several years ago, when WWE returned to Wales and held the first Clash at the Castle event, McIntyre came up short in the main event against Roman Reigns. Rather than let the result ruin the moment, he closed out the show singing in the ring with Tyson Fury. This time, his reaction was very different as fan footage showed him confront Corey Graves, pushing the WWE commentator against the barricade, before storming up the entrance aisle as the show went off the air.

He could also be seen ranting with former WWE wrestler Wade Barrett who seemed to share his fury at what had happened in the ring. It was an interesting moment, with the former leader of the Nexus seen slowly following Drew up the ramp and out of the arena. While this may not mean anything, it hints at a possible alliance between the two men in the future. Who wouldn't love to see Barrett become McIntyre's manager? The footage showed that they weren't the only people unhappy, though.

The Crowd Were Deafening With Their Boos

They were unhappy with the show's ending

There's nothing quite like watching your hometown hero win the big one. That's why Scotland were so furious after they watched the moment being snatched away from them. While McIntyre was shown visibly angry, it was nothing in comparison to how the crowd reacted to the incident.

After the wrestler had made his exit, and Samantha Irvin closed the evening by saying goodbye, she was drowned out by deafening boos from the audience who were very frustrated with what they'd seen. It's fair to say that they were not leaving the show very happy at all.