Summary In 2018, Marca predicted 14 players they believed would turn into footballing superstars.

Players like Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior surpassed expectations.

Others, including Jadon Sancho, have failed to reach the level Marca had hoped they would.

Predicting what might happen to some of the brightest young talents in football is always somewhat of a poisoned chalice. If you say that they will go on to become a superstar and they do, they only meet your expectations. Anything short of that and they are instantly classified as a failure.

Even youngsters that appear to have all the potential in the world can be derailed by the slightest of obstacles, whether that be injuries or their own attitude getting in the way. With so many variables at play, it's sometimes better off to just let nature take its course rather than try and look into the future.

The latter is exactly what Spanish publication Marca did back in 2018, as they named 14 wonderkids they thought could lead the next generation of footballers. Here, we will take a look at who these faces were, and whether or not the assumptions turned out to be correct, or way off the mark.

Related Top 50 Wonderkids From Football Manager 2007 - Where are They Now? (2025) It's time to roll back the years and see just how accurate Football Manager 2007 was in predicting the 50 best wonderkids

Players Marca Got Right

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres