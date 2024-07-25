Highlights Every player must go through a football medical before signing for their new club.

Medicals are there so that the buying club can be made award of any issues with their prospective new signing's health.

The medicals test a player's heart as well as more football-specific body parts like knees and ankles.

In the world of football, a player completing all steps of a medical examination is a key component. Typically stationed between a player agreeing terms and the club officially announcing their arrival, there have been plenty of times when players’ medical examinations have been decisive as to whether a deal gets struck or not.

Previously, The Athletic visited the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance - where Erling Haaland completed his medical ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City - to get some closer insight into what a footballer is required to do during a medical.

Interestingly, contrary to what many people might think to be the case, you don’t pass or fail a medical - you simply complete one. The would-be buyers then consider whether signing the player in question would be a wise move or not. Physiotherapist Gary Lewin, formerly of West Ham United, Arsenal and England, said:

“You don’t pass or fail a medical. What you’ve got to think of a medical as if it’s a risk assessment. So the board comes to you and says, ‘We’ve got a commodity that’s worth £60million and we want to give him a four-year contract and pay him £10 million a year, so you’re looking at a £100 million investment. What risk are we taking?”

According to the report, the full round of tests can span over a time period of eight hours and the institute that they visited could perform as many as six medicals per day - particularly at the latter stage of a transfer window.

Usually, clubs wish to be proactive in terms of booking a spot, but the reality is that, in most cases, medical staff - who are in charge of overseeing the medical examinations - receive the name of the player involved on the morning of.

Related How a football transfer works: Agents, deal sheets and more Dark arts, heaps of money and the part of football that has every fan gripped.

While there are plenty of staff on hand to ensure the tests go as smoothly and swiftly as humanly possible, someone is issued the task of keeping the medical under wraps, especially out of the eyesight of other new signings. That includes moving them around from room to room at pinpoint moments like a fine art.

Blood Tests

Blood count, liver function, kidney function and bone profile all checked

Once pen has been put to paper on all relevant clinical paperwork, the first port of call is to have blood samples taken from the potential addition, usually in the form of pricking a finger.

Then, within a period of around four hours, the results are in. The blood vials are sent, via special courier, to an off-site private laboratory, where the blood will be assessed. A report is simply sent back to the specific club. Per The Athletic, nurse Sarah Grindrod joked that footballers are typically ‘the worst’ when it comes to pricking their fingers.

“Footballers are the worst for having their blood taken. There was one signing where the player went a bit faint, so I had to get the club doctor. I mentioned laying him flat and giving him some oxygen, but the club doctor said it’s fine and to carry on!”

But what are they checking for? Grindrod suggested that there are occasions where clubs may order to take eight different vials of blood to ensure that all aspects of the blood: their blood count (the types and number of cells in the body), liver function, kidney function and bone profile are able to be checked. The blood tests are also used to examine whether there are any blood-borne diseases that they should be made aware of.

Heart Tests

ECG and echocardiogram tests used during checks

Football is a very physical game and, as a result, nobody wants to put a player at risk. The player is then sent to a cardiologist to have their heart function examined through the use of an ECG (electrocardiogram), a piece of kit used to check the heart’s rhythm and activity. It’s a tried-and-tested method used in all realms of science, with Professor Malthorta telling The Athletic:

“This has stood the test of time in detecting heart conditions which may be inherited or structural and can manifest as an abnormal electrical heart tracing. It involves 10 stickers on the chest and takes about five minutes. It is non-invasive and it gives us a very good impression of how the heart is beating.”

What’s better is that the results are instantaneous with a pink sheet showcasing the peaks and troughs of their heart rate. The medical experts tend to observe whether they are longer or shorter than they should be, while also on the lookout for any signs of heart muscle disorder.

An echocardiogram is next in line in the battery of tests. Looking at the heart and its function in further detail, an ultrasound scan is used to identify structural issues and possible underlying heart muscle diseases. A thin layer of cold gel is applied to the chest of the player, which precedes moving onto their left side. The cardiologist examines the heart with a probe. Should an issue arise, The Athletic suggested the tests are ‘followed by a delicate conversation’.

The aim is to have the results sent to a buying club as soon as possible and, ideally, before the player’s medical is completed. If push comes to shove and time is against them, a verbal report will suffice. Recently, we have seen a growing number of high-profile players - Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and Tom Lockyer of Luton Town, most notably - suffering from heart-related issues, which proves the need for such tests when a player moves from club to club.

Related Tom Lockyer shows off his newly-fitted defibrillator and explains how it works The Luton Town captain collapsed during the Hatters' Premier League clash with Bournemouth in December.

Rest of The Body

An MRI

“The scanner never lies!”

That’s what Professor Waqar Bhatti told The Athletic. A consultant musculoskeletal radiologist is in charge of informing clubs about what the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan revealed about the player undergoing the medical. An MRI uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to muster detailed images of bones and other structures inside the body. A full head-to-toe scan does take a while, however, as it can take around 90 minutes to complete.

There is every chance that players can be scanned for two hours as it needs to provide a detailed picture of potential issues of the spine, pelvis, hamstrings, knees and ankles. Players are given sound-proof headphones before lying in the MRI bed, which includes very powerful magnets.

“There are background changes you expect to see on my scan, and this is where it is an art when looking at a scan. You are like an experienced (property) surveyor, and you know what is normal and what is normal for this house’s age. It is the same for footballers.”

Radiologists are not required to be present to read and analyse every scan, with Bhatti admitting to being ‘on call’ to offer his top-level experience at all times. “Sometimes you can be on a cruise ship and a pre-signing medical is being done, so you are frantically searching for Wi-Fi. It is frantic." he said.

Players are able to fall asleep during the scan, while intervals partway through are also sometimes required should they need to eat or, more simply, just have a break.

The Manchester Institute of Health & Performance is typically very busy during the trading periods - whether it’s in the summer or mid-season - and, as such, there have been occasions where players have been flown in from Spain before jetting off to the United States to sign for an MLS outfit.

At the top of the English football structure, the Premier League, clubs are willing to break the bank to ensure all checks are made before shelling out a hefty transfer fee. For those lower down the pyramid, the finances reduce their ability to be as robust.