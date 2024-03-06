Highlights Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are currently neck-and-neck in the Premier League title race with only two points separating them in March.

The Premier League has rules in place to determine the champions if teams are level on points after the season's final round of fixtures.

An unprecedented Premier League play-off match has previously been mooted as a possibility.

The 2023/24 title race has the potential to be one of the best in Premier League history. It's extremely rare for three teams to still be firmly in contention to lift the prestigious trophy in March, but that's the case as things stand with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all competing to be crowned English football's best team.

All three sides could interchange positions based on a single result, as there are only two points between Jurgen Klopp's Reds at the top of the table and Mikel Arteta's Gunners in third place at the time of writing. The fixture list appears to slightly favour Liverpool and Arsenal over the reigning champions, but it would be incredibly foolish to rule Pep Guardiola's formidable side out of the race until it's mathematically impossible.

The trio at the top of the Premier League standings have been in sensational form of late, winning game after game. City will travel to Anfield and then welcome Arsenal to the Etihad in their next two league matches, and the results of these matches could have huge implications on the path to glory.

Given how competitive the title race is shaping up to be, let's take a closer look into what would happen if any of the teams were to finish the season on the same points tally. This scenario is perhaps the only way to top the famous final day of the 2011-12 campaign that saw Man City lift the title for the first time thanks to Sergio Aguero's late heroics.

Premier League Top 3 (As of 06/03/2024) Position Team Games Played Goal Difference Points 1 Liverpool 27 +39 63 2 Manchester City 27 +35 62 3 Arsenal 27 +45 61

Deciding Factors if Teams Finish Level On Points

Goal Difference

The first port of call, according to the Premier League's rules and regulations, is goal difference. Whichever side has the biggest contrast between goals scored and goals conceded would be named the winners of England's top flight. As things stand, there isn't a great deal between the teams in that regard, although Arsenal have significantly boosted their goal difference in recent weeks.

Big wins against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United have propelled the north London outfit into the ascendancy, though Liverpool and Manchester City are still close in this particular metric. This means the Gunners could be in the best position should all title challengers end the season with the same number of points on the board.

Goals Scored

Should the teams still be tied on points and goal difference, the next avenue to success comes through goals scored. Once again, Arteta's rampant Arsenal side lead the way with 68 goals at the time of writing, although the following pack isn't far off at all.

With Man City and Liverpool possessing such incredible attacking talent - including the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez - this margin could be shortened in the blink of an eye. If, by a miracle, all or two of the sides in the race are tied after goals scored, there are more measures put in place to determine the ultimate Premier League winners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals (24) since the start of February than Sheffield United have registered all season (22)

Head-to-Head

Manchester City will face Liverpool at Anfield and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in their next two Premier League fixtures, and these will be the final encounters involving two of the title challengers. The Citizens fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium after conceding a late deflected goal that was credited to Gabriel Martinelli, while a Trent Alexander-Arnold dagger salvaged a point for Liverpool in their away fixture against the defending champions.

Klopp and Arteta's teams have gone toe-to-toe twice already, with a 1-1 draw in Merseyside being followed up by a 3-1 Arsenal success in north London. The Gunners have two wins against their rivals and one draw, which once again puts them in the driving seat, while Liverpool are only capable of reaching one victory with the home clash against City coming up.

Away Goals in Head-to-Head Games

Results would have to go a certain way in City's games against the other two sides for this to even be a possibility, and Liverpool would essentially be out of the race due to the head-to-head results. This leaves last season's top two as the only teams to compete on away goals scored against each other should every other metric go in their favour.

City were kept out by a stern Arsenal defensive performance in October 2023, meaning Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and co. would only need to score once in their trip to Manchester in late March to come out on top. The Gunners certainly look to be the favourites should they manage to tie on points with either or both of their rivals at the summit of the league table.

Related Final 2023/24 Premier League Table Predicted by Data Experts A supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season 10,000 times...

One Off-Play Game

'Winner Takes All' Clash Has Previously Been Mooted

As we've established, it would only be possible for the Citizens and the Gunners to go through all of this without a clear winner between them. Although there's only a minimal chance this will happen, a blockbuster play-off match could be set up with master and apprentice - Guardiola and Arteta - going head-to-head in a 'winner takes all' clash.

For this to even become a possibility, Guardiola will have to overcome his former assistant manager 1-0 in the showdown at the Etihad Stadium, while also taking his champions to Liverpool and leaving with all three points. City would then need to finish on the exact same points, goal difference and goals scored as Arsenal.

Arteta's youthful squad look to be firmly in the driving seat should they finish level on points with either of their rivals, although his team of young stars are sitting in third place on points as things stand. If a play-off were to be the deciding factor in the title race, it could go down as one of the greatest climaxes to a Premier League season of all time.

The affair would likely be played out at Wembley Stadium as the national ground is a neutral venue that is used for domestic cup finals and lower league play-offs. This would end the season in the exact same way it started with the Community Shield, with Arsenal and Man City facing off in London.

All information in this article is courtesy of the Premier League