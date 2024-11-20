A new report has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s new one-year contract extension does not include a break clause should the club’s ‘Trial of the Century’ find them guilty of financial wrongdoing.

There were concerns among Etihad Stadium circles that Santpedor-born Guardiola, on the back of last season’s fourth league title on the bounce, was set to leave alongside former director of football Txiki Begiristain, who departed in October.

However, the 53-year-old, who will succeed a decade in charge of the reigning Premier League champions by the end of his new terms, will remain at the club until June 2026 – but does have the option to extend his stay but an additional year until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola has averaged a 2.37 points per match rate across his 898-game managerial career.

Now, with Manchester City currently being investigated for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations, of which there are 115, what does that mean for the latest revelation surrounding the manager’s extension?

The Guardian’s report, written by journalist Jamie Jackson, has suggested that there is no clause included that would allow him to walk away before the summer of 2026 in the event that the club lose their status as regulars in the top flight.

Potential outcomes of the hearing do include relegation down the English pyramid, though neither party felt it was necessary to include any sort of break clause that would afford the former Barcelona man a quick route out if they were found guilty.

Previously, Guardiola – regarded as one of the greatest football managers of the 21st century – insisted that, although City have repeatedly stressed their innocence, managing in the lower leagues would be an opportunity he would relish in.

When quizzed whether he would re-evaluate his position in the dugout if City were found guilty and subsequently demoted from England’s primary division, he said: “You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment, we are innocent until guilt is proved.

“I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait,” the three-time Champions League-winning boss insisted. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done, we will come here and explain it.