Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal are neck-and-neck in the Premier League title race and either team could lift the trophy on the final day.

The Premier League has a plan in place to ensure they're covered regarding the trophy.

Either Man City or Arsenal will be crowned 2023-24 Premier League champions on May 19.

The 2023-24 Premier League title race will be decided on the final day of the season once again. Manchester City and Arsenal have been firmly entrenched in a race for the trophy all season long and it will all come down to the final matches of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's side holding a two-point advantage. Liverpool spent a large portion of the campaign challenging alongside them for the trophy but fell away at the last minute.

Now it will all come down to whether City can beat West Ham on the final day. If they do, City win the league for a record-breaking fourth straight year. If they don't, and Arsenal beat Everton, the Gunners will get their hands on the trophy for the first time in two decades. It's as close as it gets, but then that begs the question: what happens with the trophy on the final day of the season if it's unclear who'll win the title?

There are two Premier League Trophies

One will be in each stadium

As there's a chance that either City or Arsenal could lift the Premier League trophy after the final match of the season, there needs to be silverware to lift at both the Etihad Stadium and the Emirates Stadium just in case. Rather than fly around with the trophy in a helicopter on the final day, waiting to see where it was going, like so many fans thought growing up, the Premier League actually have two different iterations of the iconic piece of silverware.

The one that City won last year spent the last 12 months with the Manchester club and will be available to showcase should they be the ones to secure the title. Arsenal, on the other hand, will have a version of the trophy that the Premier League possesses and uses for occasions like this one at the Emirates, just in case their rivals slip up and they bag their first league title in 20 years. Neither piece of silverware will be engraved until after the eventual champions lift it. Whichever side fails to lift their trophy on Sunday must hand it back to the Premier League, while the other gets to hold onto it for the season.

There will also be identical podiums and pyrotechnics in place for both teams so that, no matter the outcome, the winners get to celebrate in style. Neither side has to worry about medals either, with a set of 40 available to each should they need them on Sunday evening. Regardless of who lifts the trophy, there's no denying just how entertaining this title race has been.

Title Race Comes Down to Final Game For 10th Time

City have won the league on the final day three times

Much has been made of City's dominance over the English top flight; however, they've been pushed to the wire on several occasions. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool came agonisingly close on two occasions, but they lost out on the final day of the campaign both times. The title race doesn't come down to the last game all that often, and this year will mark just the 10th time that it has happened. The Gunners have been excellent in 2024, and have kept pace with their counterparts throughout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have won 46 out of a possible 51 points in 2024

Unfortunately, Guardiola's men have been here before and, including the incredible triumph in 2012, with Sergio Aguero's iconic last-minute winner, they have a 100% success rate when the title race comes down to the final day of the season. With West Ham the only side that stands in their way of a fourth consecutive title, it's not looking good for Mikel Arteta's men.

Still, this is the Premier League, the most entertaining division in all of football, and if history has taught fans anything, it's that anything is possible. Regardless of which club triumphs, it's been an incredible title race and either side will be worth winners when they get their hands on the trophy on Sunday.