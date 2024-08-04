Highlights Winning an Olympic medal, regardless of its colour, brings athletes immense pride and joy for the most part.

Refusing to accept a medal at the Olympics can result in lifetime bans, tarnishing the respect and sportsmanship of the event.

There are previous examples of Olympians being handed suspensions for failing to accept their medal at the Games.

Athletes competing at the Olympics may be hit with a lifetime ban by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should they be discourteous and refuse to accept their medal, whether that be gold, silver or bronze, though it’s usually one of the latter two.

In truth, winning a medal at any Olympic Games – irrespective of its colour – provides athletes with the best feeling in the world, with athletes grinning from ear to ear, hence why it’s a rare occurrence that such incidents happen.

Related Great Britain Athletes With Most Medals at Summer Olympics Who are the Great Britain athletes with the most gold, silver, and bronze medals in the history of the Summer Olympics?

The Olympics in general – from the participants to the organisers – has always been glittered in respect and sportsmanship. However, there are two notable times when the refusal to accept a medal has led to lifetime bans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time, having won 28 medals in his career (23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze).

Athletes Face Lifetime Ban If They Refuse Medal

‘The awards ceremony is a highly symbolic ritual’

In 1992, Ibragim Samadov represented the Unified Team of the former Soviet Union in the heavyweight category of weightlifting. He came third, claiming a bronze medal, but was not best pleased with the outcome.

A winner at the World Weightlifting championships just one year earlier, Samadov was awarded third place all because he weighed 0.05kg heavier than his opponents. For reference: three individuals were tied for first place.

Instead of leaning in to have the medal placed around his neck, he took it in his hand and dropped it on the podium, much to the dismay of the fans in the arena. As a result, Samadov was immediately disqualified and suffered a lifetime ban from competing by the IOC and, despite a belated apology, the suspension still stands to this day.

Sweden’s Ara Abrahamian, a competitor in wrestling, failed to learn from Samadov’s actions and followed suit in the Beijing instalment of the games. Insisting there were “blatant errors in judging”, Abrahamian initially shook hands and accepted his silver medal.

The Swede sharply removed it, left the podium and placed it on the competition mat as a show of his discontent. Similarly to the case of Samadov, he was disqualified and hit with a lifetime ban following a hearing. In a statement, the IOC said:

“The awards ceremony is a highly symbolic ritual, acknowledged as such by all athletes and other participants. Any disruption by any athlete, in particular a medalist, is in itself an insult to the other athletes and to the Olympic Movement. It is also contrary to the spirit of fair play."

Claire Balding Praises Peaty for Medal Etiquette

The BBC presenter slammed the Three Lions in the process

Close

Noticing the stark difference between Team GB’s Adam Peaty’s reaction to winning silver to that of Gareth Southgate’s England losing the Euro 2024 final, BBC presenter Clare Balding praised the former while questioning the choices made by the latter. She said:

"I love this because, honestly, after the final of the Euros when they all take their medals off. I just thought 'You got to the final and performed really well, don't say this means nothing'. And I love the fact that Adam and Nick Fink there are clearly incredibly proud of those silver medals and will hold them up and say 'Yes, I won this'."

Balding was referencing when the likes of Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer removed their runners-up medals from their necks while walking past the showpiece trophy after losing 2-1 in the final against Luis da le Fuente’s Spain. Peaty, in comparison, gladly accepted his silver medal after missing out on the top spot by 0.02 seconds, with Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi usurping him in the 100m breaststroke in Paris.