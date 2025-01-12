Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s three-word message to Kai Havertz after the pair clashed in an on-field melee during the Red Devils’ FA Cup penalty shootout win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, has been revealed.

Ruben Amorim’s men secured passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an inspired win over the Gunners, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the all-crucial spot kick, on Sunday evening – and it was an encounter filled to the brim with intense moments.

Albeit against the run of play, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes finished with aplomb and opened the scoring in the 52nd minute before Arsenal defender Gabriel hit back 11 minutes later when his shot deflected off the leg of Matthijs de Ligt.

Related Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United (3-5): Player Ratings and Match Highlights Ten-man Manchester United came out victorious over Arsenal on penalties in an epic battle at the Emirates Stadium in the third-round of the FA Cup.

Between the two goals, Diogo Dalot received his marching orders from referee Andy Madley for a needless challenge on Mikel Merino just ahead of the technical areas. The momentum then firmly swung in favour of the hosts.

The north Londoners – who are record winners of the oldest competition in football history, having won it 14 times – had the chance to win the encounter in regulation time when Havertz bundled to the floor after minimal contact from Maguire and a penalty was given.

At the heart of the chaos that ensued after Madley pointed to the spot, tempers reached boiling point, the English defender – one of the most expensive centre-backs of all time – attempted to confront the former Chelsea man as he appeared to accuse him of diving.

According to Mail Online, Maguire shouted the words: “You cheating scumbag!” in the direction of the misfiring Arsenal forward moments before all a sea of blue and white shirts were involved in an 18-yard box scuffle.

With no VAR in use until the fifth round, Arsenal’s chance to convert from 12 yards out stood, but Altay Bayindir saved the resultant spot kick, which was taken and not converted by Gunners captain Martin Odegaard.

The game, after 120 intense minutes, ended level at 1-1 after Arsenal’s bucketload of chances went begging. Manchester United took their chance and won the penalty shootout 5-4 after Havertz missed Arsenal’s second attempt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have now been eliminated from the competition in the third round in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 1995/1996.

Upon being substituted in favour of Leny Yoro in the 104th minute, Maguire exited the field of play to roaring cheers from the travelling contingent after yet another phenomenal display at the centre of Amorim’s three-man back line.