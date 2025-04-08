Summary Carroll went from Premier League to French fourth tier in his career twilight, proving himself as a reliable scorer.

When Andy Carroll became Liverpool’s record signing under Kenny Dalglish in 2011, even he couldn’t have imagined that, 13 years later, he'd find himself in France’s fourth tier - at 36 years old, clinging to the twilight of his playing days. But football can be a strange game, and that’s exactly how the cookie’s crumbled for the former England international.

After spells with West Brom, Reading, and a nostalgic return to his boyhood club Newcastle United, the towering 6ft 4in striker made an unexpected move in September 2023, joining Amiens in Ligue 2. Fast forward a year, and Carroll has taken yet another step down, now nearing the end of his first full season with Bordeaux in the French fourth division.

Certainly, while English footballers often like to try their luck outside the country in search of sun, sea, and silverware - as evidenced by the likes of Jude Bellingham and David Beckham, who are among the seven English players to try out in La Liga - Carroll has charted his own, more unconventional course. But judging by his recent performances, he's having just as much fun, albeit for a fraction of the wage.