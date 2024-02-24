Highlights Newcastle's 2023 acquisition of Sandro Tonali was promising, but a 10-month ban due to betting offences has left his future in question.

The midfielder has been working to improve himself during his ban, with the support of the club, a speed coach, and language lessons.

He is still being investigated by the FA, though, as they try to work out if he placed bets as a Newcastle player.

A collective sigh of joy, and somewhat relief, was let out around St James’ Park when Sandro Tonali arrived at the club in the summer of 2023. A ground-eating – yet technically sound – midfielder who boasted Champions League experience from his AC Milan days. What could possibly go wrong?

With Eddie Howe and his men in the ascendancy and looking to make a mark on Europe’s top table, parting ways with £55 million for the Italian’s services was a no-brainer, though they were put in a sticky situation when he was handed a 10-month ban from football for betting offences.

Unavailable until late August 2024 after admitting to illegal betting activity during his time with Italian clubs Brescia and AC Milan, the 23-year-old has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to improve his game and overcome his personal struggles, according to The Athletic.

His current ban, however, only relates to using illegal betting sites in Italy – and he is still under investigation by the English FA, who are looking into whether he has been involved in betting on football after joining the Magpies. With the conclusion not expected for some time, those associated with the Tyneside outfit will be waiting nervously to hear the outcome.

Working with Newcastle’s head of psychology

Tonali's agent: 'The club is absolutely by his side'

Dr Ian Mitchell, Newcastle’s head of psychology, has been working closely with the star man, all while a psychiatrist from the capital of his native Italy, Rome, has revealed he’s been treating him for what Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, has glumly described as a gambling-related 'illness’. Speaking at an event at the Italian Embassy in London, Riso said:

“Sandro is a bit shaken up by the situation. But he’s already started to fight back. Sandro is a fighter. The biggest game has started against an illness. Sandro is used to big games and usually he wins them. Sandro’s experience will save the lives of other kids. “I’d like to thank Newcastle. They have always been by Sandro’s side. He is training and could play on Saturday. He’s realised he has to face up to this problem. The club is absolutely by his side.”

It is notable that Mitchell’s arrival, which came to fruition on 18 October 2023, coincides with the time that Tonali received his 10-month suspension. Howe called Mitchell's appointment a 'big moment' for the Premier League club, all while admitting that the move had been in the pipeline for a long time.

Coined as a ‘secret weapon', Mitchell will be ensuring that Tonali’s mind is kept fresh as well as making sure that his physicality remains as sharp as can be in the lead-up to his long-awaited return. As much as keeping Tonali at his physical peak will be worthwhile, the mental facets of football cannot be ignored.

With such a long time spent away from action, Tonali losing track of his mental toughness would be a tricky path to go down, especially considering the hard-hitting nature of the Premier League. Only the strongest – both mentally and physically – manage to forge a career in England - and the Italian, who is still in the early stages of his career at 23, will be a much better player for Newcastle with a fresh mindset.

Watching games in the chairman’s suite

Co-owner Amanda Staveley has kept in touch

The Lodi-born ace has also received support aplenty from the club’s higher-ups, namely co-owner Amanda Staveley. It has been said that Tonali and Staveley often video call one another, with the latter looking to offer her utmost support and encouragement for the midfielder. Newcastle pride themselves on having a togetherness that can rival the best in the country – and Staveley is at the heart of that.

Not only that, but Staveley has seemingly gone above and beyond, as the midfielder is often spotted in the chairman’s suite during Newcastle games, despite not being allowed in certain areas of the iconic stadium. The Yorkshire-born businesswoman believes in “mothering” her players by any means possible, whether that be messaging them privately on their birthday, praising them after impressing on the pitch or consoling them after a loss.

Alongside her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, they are always personally available to Howe and his players – no matter how extreme their wishes may be. This is extremely important for those for whom English is not their first language, especially Tonali in his current circumstance. Tonali and his partner, Juliette Pastore, also have an open invitation to travel to London as Staveley’s formal guests, with plans to eat at a prestigious private members club – named Oswald’s – alongside some AC Milan-supporting friends.

Working with a speed coach

Looking to get up to speed with the Premier League

For all the excitement, fanfare and clamour over his high-profile arrival from AC Milan, especially given his importance in their Champions League run to the semi-finals last campaign, he has actually only played 12 games since putting pen to paper. In comparison, he has missed 24 outings in all competitions. The 21-minute cameo he mustered in Newcastle’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace was his last taste of Premier League action – a clash that took place on 21 October 2023.

Newcastle's 23/24 record with and without Sandro Tonali With/without Tonali With Tonali Without Tonali Games 12 24 Wins 6 50% 10 43.5% Draws 2 16.7% 4 17.4% Losses 4 33.3% 10 43.5% All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/02/24

As such, the club’s first-team strength and conditioning coach, Nick Graham, has been working with the 15-cap Italy international to ensure he doesn’t lose an ounce of the speed-related aspects instilled into his game. Instead, Graham has been on hand to help him accelerate, decelerate, change direction and sprint at maximum output.

Hoping to make his return as seamless as possible when his ban comes to a close, it must be noted that the difference in intensity and the need for pace and power in the Premier League – compared to Serie A – is vast. The Italian top flight is ideal for those wanting to have time to dictate play from deep, whereas in the English top tier, you do not have a moment’s notice to formulate and make your next move.

With targeted running and high-octane pressing so crucial to Newcastle and Howe’s blueprint, the idea is that when Tonali finally returns to the fold in the early stages of next season, integrating him back after a long wait will be effortless.

Tonali has been learning English

'He is now fluent'

As it is with the modern world of football, players able to learn and speak a multitude of languages stand in better stead. It is typically an underappreciated aspect of day-to-day living for footballers – but its importance cannot be downplayed. Having spent the entirety of his youth career at Brescia, playing for their Under-17 and Brescia Primavera, and then emerging into the senior side before making a switch to AC Milan, all Tonali knew was speaking Italian.

In his break away from action, it is understood that he’s been using his spare time wisely by learning English – while there is a growing optimism within the St James’ Park camp that his 10-month ban has given him time to settle in a new country – and, thus, will make his return to the turf all the sweeter.

Tonali 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Longstaff and Miley Player Tonali Longstaff Miley Key passes per game 0.9 0.7 0.8 Average passes per game 33.4 34.7 32.8 Shots per game 0.4 1.1 0.9 Tackles and interceptions per game 1.4 1.8 2.7 Dispossesed per game 0.3 1.1 0.7 Pass success rate (%) 88 81.7 84.1 Overall rating 6.53 6.64 6.63 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 24/02/24

The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, speaking on the Pod On The Tyne podcast, has shared details of a "fascinating conversation" he has had with a person close to the midfielder – with him revealing there is hope that the club will soon reap the benefits of his time spent on the sidelines.

“I had a fascinating conversation a couple of weeks ago with someone who knows Tonali pretty well. They were actually saying that the irony they see of the situation is that in some ways this time out and the fact that he is now fluent in English and he’s learned exactly what Eddie Howe wants him to do that when Newcastle fans actually see him next season there is a significant hope that he will actually be better suited to coming into the team at that point than if he had been in and around the squad this year.”

For Newcastle supporters, his lack of competitive minutes is a real cause for concern; adding to that, the club’s understanding is that he also cannot take part in mid-season or pre-season friendlies. Arranging some behind-closed-doors fixtures to upkeep his fitness levels may be their best course of action, given they want him to be fully fit and firing upon his return. One thing is for certain, though: Tonali, currently an exile, has done everything in his power to ensure that post-ban Tonali is the best version of himself.