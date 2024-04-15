Highlights The Chicago Bears made a crushing error when they selected Mitchell Trubisky, not Patrick Mahomes, with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With Patrick Mahomes, the Bears could have won Super Bowl 53.

Without the opportunity to draft Mahomes, the Chiefs would have been forced to select another quarterback.

On April 27th, 2017, the Chicago Bears traded up to secure the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft.

While nobody knew how this would play out at the time, the move would prove to be not only one of the greatest blunders in Bears history but also one of the biggest mistakes in draft history that ultimately set off a chain reaction that would result in a dynasty for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On this fateful evening, the Bears, of course, selected quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina.

The pick was met with heavy criticism, as analysts felt the quarterback class wasn't strong enough to justify taking one so early. Ultimately, the Bears were right that the league was too low on the quarterbacks but wrong about which one.

Trubisky was let go after his rookie contract expired and has been a backup ever since. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, the second quarterback taken at No. 10 overall, has become the face of the NFL and is already destined for Canton.

But things didn't have to be this way. What if the Bears traded up, this time for Mahomes? Would the Bears be a dynasty? Would Andy Reid ever get over the hump? These thought-provoking questions require a deeper examination.

The Bears May Have Won Super Bowl 53 With Patrick Mahomes

The 2018 Bears may have only been a quarterback away

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year deal ahead of the 2017 draft, and the plan was for Trubisky to sit on the bench for most of his rookie season and learn from a seasoned veteran. Unfortunately, Glennon's abhorrent play made it nearly impossible to justify keeping him on the field. As a result, Trubisky took over four weeks in.

Given his project label, the Bears would be more reluctant to put Mahomes in early in the year, but they would likely succumb to the pressure and make him a starter halfway through the season. In Kansas City, outside of one start late in the year that didn't matter, Mahomes spent his entire rookie campaign watching Alex Smith from the sidelines. How he would develop outside of Reid and Smith's tutelage may be the biggest mystery of this scenario.

Since many of the Bears' moves following Trubisky's selection were made under the assumption they had their franchise quarterback, it's hard to imagine they would take a drastically different approach to team construction. With Mahomes at the helm, Matt Nagy is likely still hired as Chicago's head coach in 2018.

Given his experience as the OC in Kansas City in 2016-17 and the Chiefs' view of Mahomes entering the draft, he would be a considerable favorite for the job. Additionally, major personnel decisions such as signing Allen Robinson and trading for Khalil Mack would still play out as they did before.

This is where things get interesting. The 2018 Bears boasted one of the best defenses in modern NFL history. Thanks to the absurd number of forced turnovers and Nagy's innovative play calling, the Bears ran through the NFC North and finished 12-4. Trubisky put together the best season of his career, but much of that can be attributed to the scheme and field position.

The Bears fell in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles that year. Although the game is mostly remembered for Cody Parkey's infamous double-doink in the contest's waning moments, an equally important fact is that the Bears put up a mere 15 points against the sixth-seeded Eagles, which was why they needed a last-second field goal in the first place.

Even if Parkey had slipped the kick between the uprights, the Bears were too dependent on their defense and would've faced an uphill battle to make it much further.

Without a full rookie season to develop and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to throw to, Mahomes wouldn't have been nearly as productive in 2018 and doesn't win NFL MVP.

Still, Mahomes wouldn't have needed to put up MVP numbers to take the Bears to the promised land; he just needed to be substantially better than Trubisky. Given his surroundings, it can be hypothesized that Mahomes' 2018 production in Chicago would be an average of Trubisky and Mahomes' 2018 totals.

Patrick Mahomes and Mitchell Trubisky 2018 Stats Player Mahomes Trubisky Average Passing Yards 5,097 3,223 4,160 Passing Touchdowns 50 24 37 Interceptions 12 12 12 Completion Percentage 66.0 66.6 66.3 Passer Rating 103.5 95.4 99.45

Even with rather conservative estimates, Mahomes would've been among the best quarterbacks in the league. Of the Bears' four regular-season losses, three came by a single point or in overtime. Given the upgrade at quarterback, Chicago likely wins at least a couple of those games. The double doink never happens because the Bears would have a bye and never play the Eagles.

With the road to Super Bowl 53 potentially running through Chicago, the Bears would be considerable favorites in the NFC. They already beat the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season, and the New Orleans Saints would've had to overcome the frigid cold of Chicago as well as the league's best defense. It's not a foregone conclusion that the Bears would've won the NFC, but it is a possibility.

Had the Bears taken care of the conference, they would've clashed with the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Pats took care of Chicago earlier in the year with a 38-31 Week 7 victory after receiver Kevin White came down with Trubisky's Hail Mary one yard short of the end zone.

Betting against Brady and Belichick in the Super Bowl feels like insanity, but at the very least, New England wouldn't have been able to deploy the same game plan it did for Jared Goff.

The Patriots believed Goff was propped up by his scheme and surrounding talent and that he himself was incapable of beating them. This theory was proven true, as Goff struggled the entire night as Belichick and Co. ran circles around him. Seeing the Rams' defense, a far inferior unit, the Bears held New England to 13 points. Mahomes wouldn't have needed to be spectacular to hoist the Lombardi.

The Bears regressed in 2019, something that would still happen with Mahomes at quarterback. Chicago lost defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was the mastermind behind the Bears' top-flight defense, as well as multiple auxiliary pieces. Without a historically great defense, the middling receiver room and predictable playcalling would become harder to ignore.

However, instead of amplifying these problems as Trubisky did, Mahomes would be able to mask them, at least to an extent. Chicago could still make the postseason, but considering how close Mahomes' Chiefs came to losing to San Francisco in Super Bowl 54, it's hard to imagine the Bears would've made it out of the NFC.

Beyond this, knowing how successful the Bears and Mahomes would've been is difficult. The reason Mahomes' teams in Chicago wouldn't enjoy as much success as the ones he had in Kansas City is precisely why he ended up with the Chiefs in the first place: their front office is much better.

The Chiefs did an exemplary job of surrounding him with talent early on in his career, and even last season, when receiver talent was sparse, the front office provided him with a championship-caliber defense.

The Bears never had a draft record that was consistent enough under Ryan Pace for this to happen in Chicago. The Mitchell Trubisky pick is far from Pace's only offense. Just one round after taking Trubisky, the Bears selected tight end Adam Shaheen, who was from Ashland, a Division II school.

Perhaps the biggest advantage the front office would have with Mahomes on the roster is not needing to expend additional draft capital to find a quarterback. The Bears spent a fourth-round pick on Nick Foles, two first-round picks on Justin Fields, and $10 million on Andy Dalton.

If a franchise quarterback were already on the roster, the Bears could've used the resources elsewhere, possibly leading to a better overall team. A 2018 Championship would be highly possible, if not likely, but additional championship appearances would come down to roster management, which wasn't the Bears' strong suit.

Life Without Patrick Mahomes For the Chiefs

No matter who the Chiefs brought in instead, there is no replacing Mahomes

The Chiefs' side of things is much more challenging to sort out. If Kansas City hadn't had the opportunity to take Mahomes, it may have punted on the 2017 quarterback class altogether. Alex Smith was in his mid-30s and playing quality football.

The question then turns to how far the Chiefs would be willing to go with Smith. The 2018 draft was deeper than 2017, but it would've taken a lot for the Chiefs to get one of the top three quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen. In all likelihood, they would've had a shot at Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.

Had the Chiefs passed on them, maybe they would've moved up to take Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins in 2019. Regardless, Kansas City would've needed to get a younger quarterback in the locker room at some point or another.

Not all the options would've been bad, but without Mahomes, there is no dynasty. It's not as if the Chiefs never getting Mahomes would've stopped the rest of the AFC from loading up on talented quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow still lands in Cincinnati, the Bills would still have Josh Allen, and unless the Chiefs took Jackson at the back end of the first round in 2018, the Ravens would still have their franchise quarterback as well.

It's not as if the Chiefs have been significantly better than the rest of the league from a personnel standpoint. In fact, most would agree that Kansas City had the worst roster in its three Super Bowl victories with Mahomes in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Mahomes had his lowest career passer rating in 2023 (92.6) and still completed a career-best 67.2% of his passes for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Having the best quarterback in the NFL has given the Chiefs an inherent advantage that is difficult to nullify. Elite quarterback play is highly correlated with winning, and it's no coincidence the most elite of them also happens to be the league's best winner.

Every dynasty features a one-of-one talent, someone who is genuinely in a league of their own. Without them, the entire kingdom would crumble. That is what Patrick Mahomes is to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, Reid would've found a way to keep the team afloat post-Alex Smith, but even if he had found an elite replacement, it wouldn't be Mahomes because no one else is.

A Return to Reality

Mahomes and the Cheifs are the gold standard of the NFL

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Seven years have passed since that April night that changed the fortunes of both the Bears and Chiefs. In the fantasy land where Mahomes ends up a Bear, two things can be true.

First, it would've been difficult for Mahomes to reach his full potential without a Hall of Fame coach and a strong supporting cast. While Mahomes has evolved to no longer need multiple elite pass catchers, this striking foundation was imperative to his development.

Secondly, even if Mahomes hadn't reached the heights he has in Kansas City with the Bears, he still would've been the best quarterback in franchise history by a wide margin. At the bare minimum, passing on Mahomes in favor of Trubisky hurt the Bears' best chance of winning a Super Bowl in years and possibly robbed them of multiple championship runs.

For fans of football, the Mahomes-Chiefs pairing is for the better. The league thrives when great players are given a chance to fully achieve their potential. For the Bears and the rest of the AFC teams that have to attempt to get past Kansas City in the playoffs, however, knowing Mahomes could've gone to Chicago is another painful reminder of how cruel the sport of football can be.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.