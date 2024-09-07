Key Takeaways The 1998 NFL Draft was a toss up for the 1st overall pick.

Ryan Leaf was in contention with Peyton Manning to be the first player off the board.

Choosing Manning over Leaf led to great success for the Colts and likely changed the fate of both teams.

The 1998 Heisman Trophy class is arguably the greatest group of finalists ever assembled. Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson won it, narrowly beating Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning . The guy who finished 4th was a wideout from Marshall named Randy Moss .

All three of them are enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 3rd place finisher is also a household name, but for very different reasons.

Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf was also at the Downtown Athletic Club after a fantastic season leading the Cougars to a rare Rose Bowl appearance. Obviously, all four players would be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Leading up to NFL Draft day, it became clear that two teams in dire need of a QB, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers , were going to take one of the two Heisman finalists.

The only question was, in what order would they go? Indianapolis had the first overall selection. The Bolts were sitting in the no.2 spot after trading up one spot with the Arizona Cardinals to ensure nobody else leapfrogged them for the chance to get the guy Indy passed on. They gave up quite a bit too.

Chargers-Cardinals Trade Prior to 1998 NFL Draft Chargers Receive Cardinals Receive 1998 2nd Overall Pick 1998 3rd Overall Pick ___ 1998 2nd-Round Pick (33rd) ___ 1999 1st-Round Pick ___ Eric Metcalf (RB) ___ Patrick Sapp (LB)

By now, everyone knows which decision the Colts made.

But, there was serious debate about which guy they would land on, which offers this intriguing question:

What If the Colts Drafted Ryan Leaf Instead of Peyton Manning?

People inside the building were divided about who would be the better pro.

Looking back on it now, this is a preposterous question. Manning is one of the greatest players in history. He won two Super Bowls, five MVP awards, and is in the top three all-time in passing yards and touchdowns.

Leaf might be the biggest bust the draft has ever seen, especially considering the assets the Chargers sent away to get him.

He lasted two years in San Diego, going 4-14 with 13 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He got into serious legal and substance abuse trouble and was out of the NFL by 2002, the year Manning went to his third Pro Bowl.

That is all hindsight. During the 1998 draft analysis process it was almost a dead heat between the two perceived franchise quarterbacks.

It Was a Debate Between Measurables and Intangibles

There was a hot debate on QB floors and ceilings.

Ryan Leaf was a monster of a man. 6'5" tall, 240 pounds, and a howitzer for a throwing arm. He led a WSU that was thin on talent to a 10-1 record and nearly upset Woodson and the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl in a season where Michigan went undefeated and shared the national title with Nebraska.

Manning was the legacy. His father, Archie, was a star in the NFL and Peyton came across as a finished product, polished and ready to start on Day 1 ... and that was part of the problem.

Nobody discounted the ability or the maturity of the ability to lead. But, Manning never beat Tennessee's biggest rivals (the Steve Spurrier-led Florida Gators) and had almost an air of underachievement.

Talent evaluators wondered if Manning had peaked already and there was no room for improvement while dreaming about Leaf's pure physical tools and what they could unlock if he was surrounded by NFL-caliber talent.

In fact, a Newsday poll of 20 NFL GMs leading up to the '98 draft counted 14-of-20 votes favoring Leaf. John Butler, then-GM of the Buffalo Bills said:

I’d take Ryan Leaf. I like the big, physical aspects about him. He’s got good mobility, and there’s something about him, kind of tough to say just what, just something that you like in a quarterback. They’re both talented players, but I give the edge to Leaf.

The thing that swung the Colts to Manning is what they don't have a test for: maturity.

Manning Was Always Very ... Manning-ish

Peyton's aura made his "sure thing" status too appealing for Indy

Leading up to the draft, both Indy and San Diego interviewed each passer. I've spoken to journalists who covered both teams at the time about how those conversations went and the gist of the story is this:

Manning gave your typical Manning answers about team and playbooks and winning. Leaf said in a nutshell that he and his buddies were going to Vegas, so starting NFL preparation could wait.

Former Colts GM Bill Polian explained the stark contrast in the team's first impressions of Manning and Leaf.

It was the disparate attitudes of the two players that ultimately pushed the Colts to go with the can't-miss Manning, who turned out to only be scraping the surface of what would turn into a game-changing career.

Now, the point of this piece: how would the fortunes of the Colts and Chargers have differed if Indy had fallen in love with Leaf's potential?

The Chargers Would Have Won a Title

The team also would've likely stayed in San Diego, with a new stadium.

For the great city of San Diego, this one hurts. A lot.

No, the team is not run very well. Yes, the ownership group has made a career out of making terrible decisions. No, that would not have stopped Manning from leading them to a Super Bowl win.

His greatness was too overwhelming to even keep the historically dysfunctional Bolts from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and if that had happened, there would still be a team in America's Finest City.

How do I know? Because the same thing happened with the Padres.

In 1998, the Friars won the National League Pennant with a local legend on the field named Tony Gwynn. The city voted to approve public funds for a new baseball stadium that became Petco Park, a venue that is consistently voted the best place in the league to watch a game.

A Super Bowl run would have very likely had the same impact on the Chargers, giving them the momentum to secure a new facility long before they tried using strongarm tactics in 2016 with a half-baked proposal that was never going to work and would have cost the local community tens of millions of unforeseen dollars, an "effort" that was soundly defeated by voters (again, rightfully so).

The Chargers also would not have drafted Peyton's brother Eli before trading him for Philip Rivers in 2004, meaning Rivers would have landed with a more stable franchise and likely won at least one Super Bowl to cement his Hall of Fame status.

As for the Colts led by Ryan Leaf?

That's a little harder to predict. Maybe the temptations in the Midwest would not have been as great as they were in Southern California and Leaf would've become a serviceable QB for a while. But, the more likely scenario is that they take a chance in the 2001 NFL Draft on a guy from just up the road at Purdue who also overcame a lack of talent to drag his program to a Rose Bowl after putting up ridiculous numbers.

That guy was Drew Brees, who turned out to be pretty darn good, too, because the team that drafted Brees was ... the Chargers at the top of the 2nd round.

