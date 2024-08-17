Highlights In a recent vlog, NFL legend Tom Brady claimed that he's still working out and is ready to make a comeback to the NFL.

Although he's now 47 years old, Brady has defeated father time for the most part throughout his career.

If the greatest of all time decides to make a comeback, these five teams offer him the best overall fit.

There's not much of a debate: Tom Brady is the best player in the history of the NFL . The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has accomplished essentially everything he possibly could have during his career. He's done it all and spent a whopping 23 years dominating the league, being one of the few athletes to continue playing at an elite level even into his 40s.

Tom Brady's Historical Career Stat Brady Completion % 64.3% Passing Yards 89,214 Yards per Attempt 7.4 Passing Touchdowns 649 Interceptions 212 Passer Rating 97.2 Game-Winning Drives 58

After turning 47 and retiring for the second time a couple of seasons ago, nobody expects Brady to make another comeback to the league. However, in a Vlog he recently posted on YouTube, we might be wrong to assume that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As the undisputed GOAT, Brady has a long list of career accolades. Brady has seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP's, an impressive 35-13 record in the playoffs, 20 playoff appearances in 23 seasons, three MVP awards, three First-Team All-Pro nominations, and three Second-Team All-Pro nominations.

In his Vlog, the seven-time Super Bowl winner mentions that he's still training, and is ready for an NFL comeback. If he decides to lace up the cleats again, here are the five teams that would be the best overall fit for the GOAT.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders seem to be a quarterback away from true contention

For one, we know that Brady had an interest in becoming a partial owner of the franchise.

While he'd obviously have to end that pursuit to become a player for the team, it at least proves that he is interested in the franchise overall. His confirmed interest, plus the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders ' overall roster doesn't have many cracks in it make the two a good fit.

The truth is that Las Vegas seems to be a quarterback away from contention. The problem is, the two they have on their roster, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II , don't appear to be capable of leading them to the playoffs anytime soon.

O'Connell and Minshew in 2023 Stat O'Connell Minshew Games 11 17 Completion % 62.1% 62.2% Passing Yards 2,218 3,305 Yards per Attempt 6.5 6.7 Passing TD 12 15 Interceptions 7 9 Passer Rating 83.9 84.6

While their quarterbacks are mediocre, the rest of the roster is solid. The Raiders finished top-10 in the league in points allowed in 2023, and their defense should be even stronger in 2024. Las Vegas was able to retain most of their defensive unit from the year prior, and their addition of Christian Wilkins will make them a lot stronger up the middle.

Brady would also have some help on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders' O-line is stout for the most part, and they've got building blocks like Davante Adams , Jakobi Meyers , Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer that Brady could utilize. While there isn't a lead-back, the Raiders have three decent options in Zamir White , Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube .

Brady's confirmed interest in the franchise and the fact that their roster is already built, for the most part, makes the Raiders the best fit.

2 Cleveland Browns

The Browns have an excellent roster, but it might be time to give up on Deshaun Watson

Speaking of well-rounded rosters, it doesn't get much better than the Cleveland Browns .

Although Cleveland got some atrocious quarterback play from their multi-hundred-million dollar quarterback in 2023, then had to deal with their star running back, Nick Chubb , going down with a gruesome season-ending injury, and then were forced to turn to 39-year-old Joe Flacco , the Browns still clawed their way into the postseason.

Deshaun Watson in 2023 Stat Watson Games 6 Completion % 61.4% Passing Yards 1,115 Yards per Attempt 6.5 Passing TD 7 Interceptions 4 Passer Rating 84.3

Now, moving on from Deshaun Watson 's massive contract would admittedly be tricky. Including the 2024 season, he's on the books for three more years, each at slightly over $63 million per year. Looking at his stats from 2023, that's an astronomically high number, and they're not getting anything out of it.

Right now, Watson is simply holding the team back. The offensive line is solid, and they've got talented pass catchers with Amari Cooper , Jerry Jeudy , Elijah Moore and David Njoku . They'll also be getting Chubb back this year as well.

The defense was elite in 2023, and there's no reason to believe it won't be again in 2024. Myles Garrett , Za'Darius Smith , Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah , Devin Bush , Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are all difference-makers.

It's hard to fathom Brady and Watson being on the roster at once, so Cleveland would have to go through the difficult process of finding a way to move on from Watson's deal. If they could, finding a better-suited roster for Brady would be very difficult.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a talented roster, yet have major question marks at quarterback

Remaining in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are another team with a talented roster that still needs help at the quarterback position.

Since Ben Roethlisberger 's retirement, this position has been a question mark for the Steelers. They've dealt with guys like Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett for a couple of seasons, but their new focus is on the two quarterbacks they brought in this offseason, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields .

Wilson and Fields in 2023 Stat Wilson Fields Games 15 13 Completion % 66.4% 61.4% Passing Yards 3,070 2,562 Yards per Attempt 6.9 6.9 Passing TD 26 16 Interceptions 8 9 Passer Rating 98.0 86.3

Neither quarterback has found a way to win over the past couple of years. They'll be surrounded by a pretty solid roster otherwise, though.

Pittsburgh could do a little better at the receiver position, but we've seen Brady get it done with worse receivers before. He would have George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth , who have both established themselves as solid threats. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren form a solid backfield as well.

Pittsburgh's also has a solid defense, as they seem to have every year. The Steelers know how to win, but they don't have enough talent at quarterback to truly contend for the Super Bowl. Brady could fix that.

4 Tennessee Titans

The Titans' new additions on offense could fit well alongside Brady

Now, the Tennessee Titans would be an interesting situation for Brady.

The Titans do have a young quarterback on their roster, in Will Levis . Levis had some exciting moments in his rookie season, but there were still some things he could work on. With that in mind, would it be that crazy of an idea for Tennessee to sign Brady for a year or two and allow Levis to learn from him?

Titans Skill Position Players Player Position Calvin Ridley WR Deandre Hopkins WR Tyler Boyd WR Tony Pollard RB Chigoziem Okonkwo TE

The Titans' defense is relatively average, but they're good enough to help propel the team into playoff contenders if the offense can live up to its full potential. While they struggled last year, Tennessee made several moves to upgrade that side of the ball.

Calvin Ridley , Tyler Boyd and Tony Pollard were all brought in this offseason, as well as JC Latham through the draft, who will help shore up the offensive line. They'll join DeAndre Hopkins and Chigoziem Okonkwo , and the unit as a whole should be much improved from the 2023 season.

It's safe to say Brady would have many weapons to work with. Levis has a lot of potential on his own and has a great chance to become the Titans quarterback of the future. Still, a season or two with Brady could propel the Titans into the playoff race quickly, and it would be an excellent learning experience for their young quarterback.

5 New Orleans Saints

The Saints are in need of better play at the position

Currently, the New Orleans Saints have several options at the position.

First, there's Derek Carr . New Orleans picked him up last offseason, needing to upgrade the position. Carr was decent in 2023, but didn't do enough to lead them to the crown of an unimpressive NFC South division. New Orleans also has two younger options, in Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler .

All of these players have one thing in common: While they all bring value in their own right, they don't give the Saints much of a chance to compete in the next year or two.

Derek Carr in 2023 Stat Carr Games 17 Completion % 68.4% Passing Yards 3,878 Yards per Attempt 7.1 Passing TD 25 Interceptions 8 Passer Rating 97.7

The rest of the Saints' roster is pretty solid though, hence their 9-8 record in 2024. New Orleans has two solid running backs in Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams , while Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are two underrated options as receivers. New Orleans made some solid additions through the draft this spring as well, including Taliese Fuaga and Kool-Aid McKinstry .

Overall, with a solid roster and a weak division, the Saints are in a prime position to take control of the NFC South. The only thing holding them back is quarterback play. With that in mind, Brady could make some sense in New Orleans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.