Current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed his new identity as he prepares to hand over the belt and make the jump up to the lightweight division.

Topuria, 28, currently boasts an impressive unbeaten record of 16-0-0 and has won six fights by knockout and eight by submission. The Georgian's last fight saw him successfully defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway, as he knocked out the American following a brutal barrage of punches in the third round.

Ilia Topuria's professional MMA record (as of 26/03/25) 16 fights 16 wins 0 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 8 0 By decision 2 0

Since then, UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that Topuria will vacate the featherweight championship as he steps up to the lightweight division and that former champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes at UFC 314 on the 12th of April for the vacant title. However, this is not the only change, as Topuria has also revealed he will have a new nickname for the next time he steps foot inside the Octagon.

'El Matador' Replaced

Ilia Topuria has made the decision to change his nickname