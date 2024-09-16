Blood and gore defined the prelims at UFC 306 as Irene Aldana suffered what many believe to be the worst cut in UFC history. Mexican fighter Aldana met Brazilian Norma Dumont in the final preliminary bout of Noche UFC at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and the former title challenger left the arena in an ambulance after sustaining a horrific cut during a gruesome back-and-forth affair.

The pair clashed heads midway through the second round, with the contact opening up a huge gash on the forehead of the Mexican. The deep, vertical cut right between her eyes immediately began pouring blood all over both fighters, with the TV cameras getting a close-up view of the gash, leading to some fans calling it the “worst ever” on social media.

Aldana, somehow, fought on until the third round before eventually losing via unanimous decision. The 36-year-old then had to receive treatment on the cut backstage, with UFC president Dana White posting a photo of the brutal injury on Instagram before any treatment was given.