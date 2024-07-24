Highlights A buy-back clause can be used by selling clubs to retain a future option to bring back a player they have sold for a fixed price.

English clubs have utilized buy-back clauses since the 1980s, with instances like Luther Blissett returning to Watford from AC Milan.

The 2024 summer transfer window has seen Aston Villa activate their own buy-back clause for Jaden Philogene.

The 2024/25 Premier League transfer window is well underway, with multiple deals already concluded. Amid all the focus on FFP and PSR, clubs are trying to find more ways to find value for money and also insure themselves for the future - something perhaps most clearly seen in the form of buy-back clauses.

What is a Buy-Back Clause?

A key feature in the early stages of the window has been clubs inserting buy-back clauses in deals for departing players. This allows established clubs to let talented young players leave, with the insurance policy that if they succeed, they have the option to bring them back for a price already determined at the point of the original sale.

If a player develops better than the selling club had first thought, they would then feel they could bring them back at a transfer fee below their now increased market value. Additionally, if a rival shows interest, they would have the option to sign them at a price lower than what the current club might demand of other teams.

Real Madrid's Buy-Back Clause Blueprint

Real Madrid have regularly used buy-back clauses since the early 2010s, with examples including Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro. Carvajal was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for approximately €5 million in July 2012, with a buy-back option for Madrid to resign the player for €6.5 million after one year and €7 million after two years. The Spanish right-back impressed in the Bundesliga and was resigned by Madrid the following summer. Since then, he has won the Champions League six times with the club.

They used the buy-back clause differently when they exercised the option to resign Morata in 2016. After only a season at Madrid in his second spell for the club, the Spanish striker was sold for £60 million to Chelsea. The 15-time Champions League winners resigned Morata for around £26 million, meaning they made a hefty profit on the 31-year-old.

Dani Carvajal's Real Madrid Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Trophy Wins 416 13 64 25

The first high-profile example of a buy-back clause being used in English football was back in 1983. Luther Blissett was involved in this deal, as he was sold from Watford to AC Milan for £1 million. After an unsuccessful year in Italy, the Hertfordshire club exercised a clause in his contract that gave them first refusal on Blissett. As a result, Watford resigned the striker for £550,000 a year later.

In recent times, clubs have let their stars go without exercising the buy-back option. Tammy Abraham is a prime example of this, as he was sold to Roma from Chelsea for £34 million in 2021. The Blues have a buy-back clause of around £68 million, but it is unlikely they will bring back the English striker to Stamford Bridge due to his injury problems in Italy.

Douglas Luiz was also signed by Aston Villa from Manchester City in 2019 for a fee of around £15 million. A buy-back option that expired in June 2021 was included. However, City did not exercise this option and went on to become a well-established member of Unai Emery's side, who qualified for the UEFA Champions League last season. Villa have now let Luiz leave reluctantly to ease their PSR concerns.

Buy-Back Clauses in the Premier League in 2024

Jaden Philogene's move to Aston Villa is the most well-known example of a buy-back clause being exercised in this year's summer transfer window. Philogene joined Villa back in 2018 and made his first-team appearance in 2021. He was unable to break into the senior squad regularly, though, and was eventually sold to Hull City in 2013.

Following a successful season in the Championship for the Tigers, where he scored 12 goals, the young winger attracted interest from across the Premier League. This included Ipswich Town, who had agreed an £18 million deal for Philogene, but Villa had a matching rights clause, which they activated to resign the 22-year-old. The transfer outlay on the England Under-21 winger was also reduced because Villa had negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause with Hull a year ago.

Clubs are trying to negotiate similar deals to ensure that if their young player thrives elsewhere, they can get them back at a reduced price. Manchester United recently sold Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for a deal worth up to £9.7 million. Included in the transfer was a buy-back option, as well as matching rights for three years and a significant sell-on clause. When Villa sold Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey to Sheffield United and Burnley, respectively, last summer, they also included comparable clauses in the event of a future transfer.

Jaden Philogene Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa U18 15 9 1 Aston Villa U23 27 13 4 Aston Villa 6 0 2 Stoke City (Loan) 11 1 0 Cardiff City (Loan) 39 5 1 Hull City 32 12 6 Correct as of 23/07/24

