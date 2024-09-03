Key Takeaways Fantasy football is a popular way for fans to connect with the NFL and enjoy the sport while competing against their friends.

Fantasy football allows fans to be their teams' coaches, managers, and GMs, enhancing the football-watching experience.

If you're new to the game and want to get involved in fantasy football, this article will serve as a beginner's guide.

Ever since the NFL gained the massive popularity it currently has, fans have tried to connect with the game in every way possible. One of the best ways is through NFL Fantasy Football .

Fantasy football allows you to enjoy your favorite sport with your friends. It allows you to control your own NFL team in a way. You get to be a coach, manager and GM all at the same time. For fantasy football players, it makes football Sundays even more interesting.

So, if you're one of the few people who still aren't quite sure what fantasy football is, you've come to the right place. Let's go over all the basics, and start to get an understanding of the most popular fantasy sports game on the planet.

Fantasy football is almost entirely an offensive-minded way to engage in the sport.

While there are some differences between customized leagues, most standard leagues that you'll come across are essentially the same. The standard league will typically feature a starting lineup that looks something like this:

1 Quarterback

2 Running Backs

2 Wide Receivers

1 Tight End

1 Flex

1 Kicker

1 Defense

So, you get to start one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and one tight end. Now, you might be confused about the 'flex' position. This is a spot that allows you to get slightly creative with your lineup. In most standard leagues, you can pick either a running back or a wide receiver and slot them there. In some custom leagues, you can even put another tight end here if you'd like.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Fantasy football has become the dominant form of fantasy sports in America. In a report published by Statista in December 2023, they calculated that 29.2 million people around the country play some form of fantasy football.

You'll always get one kicker and one team defense. For your defense, you don't get to choose any players, and instead just choose one team. However, there are different ways in which a defense can score, so you can pick your defense based off the players that are on it.

Now, as for your bench, it will usually consist of about six or seven open slots. Here, you can be as creative as you like. There are no positional requirements, but most people try and find at least one backup for every position here.

How Does Scoring Work, and What About the Drafts?

Let's break down the different types of drafts and scoring formats

A fantasy football draft has become quite the occasion. While the annual draft plays a role in the real NFL, when it comes to fantasy football, it's a much bigger deal. Players will go to great lengths to make sure they have the perfect draft, and many leagues will host their draft parties to make quite an occasion out of it. There are even several creative ways leagues will determine a draft order.

The most common type of draft is a snake draft. This format is pretty simple. For example, if a league has 10 players in it, the order of the draft can be customized or randomized. Once the order is complete, the first round goes from 1-10 in order, but the second round goes from 10-1. So, the 10th pick gets two selections in a row, while the first pick must wait until the second round's end. This pattern continues throughout the draft.

The next most popular format is the auction. In this draft, every player starts with the same amount of money, and players get auctioned off, with the highest bidder receiving the player. For example, each team might start with $200, and they get to spend that money however they want to fill out their roster. This format gives way to a lot of different options when it comes to strategy.

After the draft is over, there are waivers and free agents. Any player not claimed in the draft can be added through one of these options.

Free agency is simple, and the first team to grab an unclaimed player gets him. A waiver wire works differently, though. Once a player is dropped, there is a waiting period where every league member is eligible to claim them, and whoever has the highest waiver priority or bid can win the player.

Waiver priority is typically determined by the reverse order of the standings, with the worst team receiving the highest priority. In some leagues, teams that make the fewest waiver additions receive the highest priority.

Now, when it comes to scoring, things can be slightly different. This is how the scoring format will typically look for your average league.

25 passing yards = 1 point

10 rushing/receiving yards = 1 point

Passing TD = 4 points

Rushing/receiving TD = 6 points

Fumble/interception = -2 points

Extra point = 1 point

0-39-yard FG = 3 points

40-49-yard FG = 4 points

50+-yard FG = 5 points

As for defense, it can be a little more complicated. These come down to a combination of the points a defense allows and various things like sacks and turnovers forced. Here's a look at how the top defenses fared in 2023.

PPR scoring formats have become very popular. These are the same as the format listed above, except each reception counts as one point. There are also half-PPR formats, where each reception is half of a point.

A typical fantasy season will run through the course of the regular season.

A typical fantasy football season will depend on your league.

By far, head-to-head leagues are the most common. These are pretty simple: Two teams face each other, and whoever scores the most points wins. Some leagues are points-only, with a running tally of points scored kept throughout the season and no actual matchups. These are the only formats used commonly in fantasy football.

A points-only league will typically run through the entire season, but a head-to-head league will have playoffs. Because not all NFL players make it to the actual postseason, the fantasy postseason happens at the end of the regular season.

For example, say a league has 10 teams. There could be a 14-week regular season, and from there, the four best teams advance to the playoffs. In Week 15, there would be the first round of playoff matchups, and in Week 17, there would be the championship.

What Types of Leagues Are There?

There's a wide variety of different fantasy leagues out there.

Finally, there are several different types of leagues.

The most common league type is called redraft. In this league, teams have a new draft every year, which means they'll also have an entirely new team every season.

Then, there are keeper leagues. These leagues go on for many years, with teams agreeing to keep a certain number of players every year. For example, when the season ends, every team could choose a set number of players to keep on their team. In the next year's draft, those players would be excluded and remain on their respective teams.

Finally, there are dynasty leagues. You keep your entire team in these leagues, and the annual draft is only for the new rookie classes. These leagues require much more strategy and often allow draft picks to be traded.

There are many more league formats, league types, and scoring systems, but this guide gives you the background to understand the basics. Within fantasy football, there are variations, one-offs and unique ways to make the game more difficult, complex or simple.

