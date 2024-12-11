An upstart fight firm called Global Fight League announced Wednesday plans to launch a team-format MMA company, and the roster will include numerous big names from both the UFC and Bellator, including the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and fan-friendly combat sports star Anthony Pettis.

One of the greatest challenges that any organization that hopes to rival the UFC will face, is how it can successfully differentiate itself from MMA's market-leader. Take, for instance, the struggles PFL MMA has experienced despite acquiring an established company in Bellator. And then contrast that, with the surging Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The difference between PFL and BKFC is that PFL is a near like-for-like MMA firm. BKFC, by contrast, is bare knuckle fighting. It's a different product, within the realm of combat sports.

Per the GFL website, GFL is seeking to separate itself from the UFC by:

Incorporating a team structure to the sport, and

Splitting revenue equally between the company and its fighters, in a move that is seemingly superior than the revenue split that the UFC offers

Upstart Fight Firm Global Fight League Hopes to Shake up World

GFL will launch in April, 2025, it said Wednesday

GFL founder Darren Owen is a 20-year veteran in the fight sports industry, and was previously chief operating officer at PFL. "Launching in 2025, the Global Fight League seeks to redefine the business model and enhance competition in mixed martial arts," he said. Owen announced the league on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"Athletes and coaches will be part of an incentive and revenue sharing plan based on league success, while competing for glory and engaging with fans in cities around the world. The GFL will re-imagine the business of combat sports for the 21st century."

The debut season next year consists of six teams which have two fighters from each of the 10 weight classes, meaning a roster could bulge with 180 fighters. Some names are already signed to the organization, and include former UFC title holders like Woodley, Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Luke Rockhold, Frank Mir, Andrei Arlovski, and Benson Henderson.

The journey, per the website, begins with the GFL Draft on January 24 wherein the six teams, from six major cities, vie for supremacy in the regular season. Points are awarded for how each fight result is determined. For instance, a fighter receives zero points if they were submitted or knocked out. If they lost by decision, though, they still receive one point. A draw is scored as two points. A fighter receives three points if they win by decision, and four points if they win via knockout or submission.

The team with the most points from the regular season finishes as the first seed in the first semi-final, and takes on the fourth seed. The second seed takes on the third seed in the other semifinal. The teams with the most points from the semifinal proceed to a winner-take-all final to determine a champion.

Though details are currently limited, Owen seemed to suggest to Ariel Helwani that a broadcaster would be announced in the new year. It also seemed like this wasn't tag team fighting, per se, but more in line with Team Combat League where fighters compete in their own fights, and receive points which add to an overall team score.